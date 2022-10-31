Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
Related
nbc25news.com
Michigan State names provost as interim president following Stanley's resignation
EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan State University Board of Trustees unanimously voted Monday to make provost Teresa Woodruff the university's interim president following Samuel Stanley's departure. Stanley gave a 90-day resignation notice to the board in mid-October, following the board's criticism of his Title IX sexual misconduct reporting...
nbc25news.com
Hundreds of local students attend leadership event at Mott Community College
FLINT, Mich. – After a hiatus to due to the pandemic, GEARup2LEAD is back with its GEARup4Success event, this year at Mott Community College. High school and middle school students from around Genesee County will flock to the Ballenger Fieldhouse for an event focused on leadership. GEARup2LEAD is a...
nbc25news.com
US Secretary of Labor visits MCC to discuss job training opportunities
FLINT, Mich. — U.S. Secretary of Labor, Marty Walsh, will arrive at Mott Community College (MCC) in Flint Tuesday to discuss job training opportunities. On November 1, at 1:15 p.m., Secretary Walsh will meet with workers and business leaders and tour skilled workforce training classes, preparing mid-Michigan students for job opportunities.
nbc25news.com
Local Clerk's offices prepare for the expected big wave of absentee ballots
FLINT, Mich. — Election day is one week away. The Michigan Secretary of State's Office said nearly 2 million Michiganders have requested absentee ballots. Genesee County Chief Deputy Clerk and Flint Township's Clerk both said they expect to see a big turnout when it comes to absentee voting and say they're prepared for it.
nbc25news.com
One Michigan player plans to press charges after tunnel incident, report says
EAST LANSING, Mich. — In the aftermath of Saturday’s game between Michigan and Michigan State, four MSU players are expected to face charges for attacking two Michigan players in the tunnel. At least one Michigan player plans to press charges against several Spartan players, according to an ESPN...
nbc25news.com
Prep Volleyball: Mt. Morris, Corunna to meet in district finals
CLIO, Mich. - In the Division 2 district semi-finals, Mount Morris rallied to defeat Clio 3-0 and Corunna picked up a stunning sweep over Owosso 3-0. The Panthers and Cavaliers will meet in the district championship game Thursday night at 6 p.m. in Clio.
nbc25news.com
Official state Christmas tree harvested, moved to Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- 'Tis the season to light up the Capitol with the state Christmas tree. The 63-foot spruce was harvested from St. Johns Friday. This is the first tree from Clinton County and the 12th selected from Michigan's Lower Peninsula since an official tree began being placed at the Capitol for the holiday season in 1987.
nbc25news.com
STARS to provide free transportation for Saginaw voters on election day
SAGINAW, Mich. — Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS) will provide voters a free ride day on election day. All STARS fixed routes will run all day on November 8 until 9:00 p.m. so that all voters also have a ride home after the polls close. Voters over 60...
nbc25news.com
Halo Burger to release the 'ultimate Midwest' sandwich
FLINT, Mich. — Halo Burger is partnering with a Michigan social media influencer to release the ultimate Midwest sandwich, called the Wandering Michigander burger, starting November 1. The Flint based burger joint and Taylor Dustin, also known as the Wandering Michigander, created the Wandering Michigander burger featuring:. Wisconsin cheese...
nbc25news.com
PHOTOS: Flint trick-or-treat
FLINT, Mich. — The City of Flint hosted a trick-or-teat event for Halloween night. The family-friendly events gave the opportunity for everyone to have a safe and fun time for Halloween night. Two trick-or-treat events took place Monday night—one at the Flint Development Center and one at the Berston...
nbc25news.com
Woman charged for making alleged threat towards Birch Run High School
BIRCH RUN, Mich. - A woman has been charged for allegedly making a threatening call to Birch Run High School. According to the Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office, 46-year-old Megan Ferdon has been charged with the following:. 1 COUNT - FALSE REPORT OR THREAT OF TERRORISM. Ferdon was arraigned on the...
nbc25news.com
Tapology to hold 2022 Fall Tap Festival and Concert
FLINT, Mich. - Tapology has announced their 2022 Fall Tap Festival and Call & Response Concert. The concert will celebrate the African tradition of call and response in American culture. The Festival takes place November 4 through November 6, 2022. “Tapology’s annual Concert and Festival celebrates our continuous commitment to...
nbc25news.com
Detroit border patrol arrests wanted Mexican citizen
DETROIT, Mich. — Detroit Sector Border Patrol arrest two Mexican citizens Thursday in Auburn Hills. On Thursday October 27, Detroit Border Patrol Station agents conducted a targeted arrest operation near Auburn Hills, Michigan. The operation was the result of intelligence gathered on a Mexican citizen who is wanted for Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Person Under Thirteen out of Oakland County.
nbc25news.com
POLICE: 17-year-old Canton female missing
CANTON, Mich. — The Canton Police Department needs help finding a 17-year-old female who has been missing since Friday. Police said Caitlin Cecil, 17, has been missing since October 28, 2022. She was last seen leaving her home in the 7000 block of Charrington at around 2:00 p.m., according...
nbc25news.com
UM Flint economist breaks down what interest rate hike means for you
FLINT, Mich - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell announcing Wedneday an interest rate hike of 0.75%. "We are committed to bringing inflation back down to our two percent goal," said Powell. University of Michigan Flint economist Chris Douglas says the Federal Board trying to do what they can to bring...
nbc25news.com
National studies show firearm injuries are increasing among children
FLINT, Mich. - National studies show firearm injuries are increasing among children. Early Monday morning, Bridgeport Township Police say a 7-year-old child accidentally shot himself in the head. According to police, the firearm was not secured in the apartment. “Children as young as three years old are strong enough to...
nbc25news.com
Christopher Schurr will stand trial for murder in Patrick Lyoya shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr will stand trial on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya, a Kent County District Court judge ruled Monday. "The Court concludes that, as a legal matter, probable cause has been presented to support the...
nbc25news.com
Genesee County Sheriff announces two arrests in connection to animal abuse
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. — Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson held a press conference Wednesday to announce the arrests from two horrendous animal abuse cases in Genesee County. "when you see animal abuse neglect, even though the penalties are not nearly as high as it need to be, that there...
nbc25news.com
Midland County Sheriff's Office says 26 year cold case investigation solved
MIDLAND, Mich. — Midland County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday a sexual assault cold case from 1996 was solved. Douglas Weber, 58, of Lincoln Township was arrested and charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct in the first degree. In 1996, an 18-year-old female had vehicle trouble and the suspect offered her...
nbc25news.com
Roseville man arraigned for kidnapping Ionia woman, deputies say
IONIA, Mich. — A Roseville man faces charges for allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend in Ionia Monday morning, according to the Ionia County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. when the woman's neighbor called 911, saying she received a text from the woman that said "HELP." RiverTown Crossings:...
Comments / 0