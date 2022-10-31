Chris Cuomo in search of new time slot amid sinking ratings: Report



N ewsNation’s Chris Cuomo is searching for solutions to the dismal ratings of his weekday 8 p.m. show .

An inside source reported to the New York Post that Cuomo is pining for a 9 p.m. time slot instead, replacing host Dan Abrams after he was only hired by the news network this month. The former CNN host is “starting to blame everyone but himself” for the ratings, according to the Post’s source. “He’s blaming the network, staff that he personally hired, his lead-in, the promo department and even the press department.”

A spokeswoman for NewsNation would go on to call the Post’s reporting “completely, totally, 100% inaccurate. But we are glad that The Post taken such an interest in NewsNation’s success.”

KANYE WEST AND CHRIS CUOMO SPAR OVER JEWISH COMMENTS CONTROVERSY

Cuomo made an attempt to go viral with an interview with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West , in the midst of his controversial antisemitic comments that lost him his Adidas contract , got him temporarily restricted on social media , and had other media outlets refusing to air his interviews .

Cuomo returned to prime-time cable news on Oct. 3 as the host of Cuomo on NewsNation with only 147,000 total viewers, according to cable news ratings. Aside from drawing a low total viewership, Cuomo’s new show flopped among the key 25-54 demographic, with just 8,000 viewers behind Fox News, CNN, MSNBC, and Newsmax.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

At the 8 p.m. hour, NewsMax’s Eric Bolling earns better ratings than Cuomo at 150,000 to over 200,000 viewers a night, according to Nielsen.