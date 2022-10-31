ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Chris Cuomo in search of new time slot amid sinking ratings: Report

By Jenny Goldsberry
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f9Cx3_0isX2PzS00


N ewsNation’s Chris Cuomo is searching for solutions to the dismal ratings of his weekday 8 p.m. show .

An inside source reported to the New York Post that Cuomo is pining for a 9 p.m. time slot instead, replacing host Dan Abrams after he was only hired by the news network this month. The former CNN host is “starting to blame everyone but himself” for the ratings, according to the Post’s source. “He’s blaming the network, staff that he personally hired, his lead-in, the promo department and even the press department.”

A spokeswoman for NewsNation would go on to call the Post’s reporting “completely, totally, 100% inaccurate. But we are glad that The Post taken such an interest in NewsNation’s success.”

KANYE WEST AND CHRIS CUOMO SPAR OVER JEWISH COMMENTS CONTROVERSY

Cuomo made an attempt to go viral with an interview with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West , in the midst of his controversial antisemitic comments that lost him his Adidas contract , got him temporarily restricted on social media , and had other media outlets refusing to air his interviews .

Cuomo returned to prime-time cable news on Oct. 3 as the host of Cuomo on NewsNation with only 147,000 total viewers, according to cable news ratings. Aside from drawing a low total viewership, Cuomo’s new show flopped among the key 25-54 demographic, with just 8,000 viewers behind Fox News, CNN, MSNBC, and Newsmax.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

At the 8 p.m. hour, NewsMax’s Eric Bolling earns better ratings than Cuomo at 150,000 to over 200,000 viewers a night, according to Nielsen.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Jim Acosta Rumored to Exit CNN, But Here's the Truth

The shifting landscape at CNN continues to spark rumors of more exits. Several major names have been let go from the 24-hour news network in recent months, part of the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery. This includes Brian Stelter, who was let go abruptly at the end of summer.
msn.com

Candace Owens posts letter from JPMorgan Chase Bank, saying that Kanye West is no longer allowed to have an account with them

Kanye West reportedly kicked out of JPMorgan Chase Bank. Kanye West has definitely been in hot water, over the past week and a half. He wore a “white lives matter” shirt during his Yeezy fashion show in Paris, and even had Candace Owens and Lauryn Hill’s daughter wear them. Then, Kanye went on Fox News, to be interviewed by Tucker Carlson. There, Ye claimed that he was threatened for wearing the white lives matter shirt, as well as the Donald Trump MAGA hat.
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Anchor Expected to Be On Leave for Weeks

"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. CNN anchor Jim Sciutto, who was placed on leave by the cable news outlet this week following an internal investigation, will likely return to the network in a few weeks, according to multiple reports.
The Independent

Trump news - live: Kanye calls Trump ‘my boy’ as ex-president mocks Kamala Harris for North Korea slip-up

Kanye West has described Donald Trump as “my boy” as the rapper and songwriter sat down for a wide-ranging interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson.Speaking on Thursday, West said his advisers warned him against supporting the twice-impeached president and wearing a MAGA hat. He added that Mr Trump “was “my boy”.West has been condemned in recent days for wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt at Paris Fashion Week, in apparent contrast to the “Black Lives Matter” movement. West told Carlson the reaction was a “set up”.Meanwhile on Truth Social, Mr Trump shared a video mocking vice president Kamala...
Houston Chronicle

The meteoric rise of CNN's Kaitlan Collins

Kaitlan Collins became CNN's youngest-ever chief White House correspondent last year, at age 28. Now she's taking on an even more prominent role: co-anchoring a morning news show with strategic importance for the network's future. How fast was Collins's rise? Just eight years ago, she was blogging about Miley Cyrus's...
ALABAMA STATE
TheWrap

Roger Stone Says Jared Kushner Has an IQ of 70, Calls Ivanka Trump an ‘Abortionist Bitch’ in New Footage (Video)

Stone, a shadowy, 70-year-old conservative operative who dresses and often behaves like a cartoonish super-villain, was recorded exploding (at who, nobody knows for sure) after learning that he wouldn’t receive a pardon in the post-Jan. 6 madness. (Trump had already pardoned him once before, shortly before he was set to service a prison sentence.) The Daily Beast obtained the footage, which is from an upcoming documentary. Stone can be seen in the back of a car, screaming into a cell phone.
FLORIDA STATE
The Veracity Report

Chris Cuomo’s Return Lauded as a Primetime Ratings Flop According to Nielsen Cable News Ratings

His new show, titled: “Cuomo” airing on NewsNation underperformed every other news broadcast in that time slot according to rating gurus Nielsen Media Research. According to figures released by Nielsen Media Research, the former CNN star’s premiere of his new show “Cuomo” airing in the primetime slot on NewsNation, pulled in just 147,000 total viewers on Monday night.
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
250K+
Followers
72K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy