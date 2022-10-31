Read full article on original website
Three businesses, some new and some old, provide unique services to Summit County consumers
A well-worn business adage is to find a need and fill it, and Summit County has plenty of entrepreneurs who are engaging in innovative ways to fulfill the needs of locals and visitors alike. Among them are the people behind Biked Goods, Radiant Health & Wellness, and Moving Mountains. Biked...
Colorado road conditions: Snowy conditions close I-70 in the mountains
GEORGETOWN, Colo. — A November storm system is bringing snow, slush and rain to Colorado Thursday night. We're expecting a slushy 1-2 inches of accumulation likely in the Denver area by the time the snow ends around midnight on Friday morning. The foothills and Palmer Divide could see up to 4 or even 5 inches, especially above 7,000 feet in elevation.
Get Wild: Honoring those who came before us on this land
The Gore Range is a group of mountains that runs north from Interstate 70 along the western edge of Silverthorne into Grand County. The range attracts thousands of visitors annually who seek to step out of the hustle and bustle and into the serenity offered by this special place in our community. While many of us avail ourselves of bounty offered by these mountains, most of us remain blissfully ignorant of the dark history of the range’s namesake: Lord St. George Gore.
Event celebrating 'frozen dead guy' canceled in Colorado mountain town
According to organizers of the Frozen Dead Guy Days event that takes place each year in Nederland, Colorado, the event has been canceled for 2023. This news is the result of a number of factors, including operational hurdles faced after a two-year COVID-related hiatus (though the show did return in 2022), a lack of partnership with the Town of Nederland, and challenges related to "safety and security fronts."
A decade later, Summit County marijuana experts reflect on legalization
If there’s one thing folks in the marijuana industry can agree on, it’s that the process Colorado chose when legalizing weed in the early 2010s was well thought out and successful. In a 2012 vote, recreational weed was officially legalized in Colorado. In 2014, sales of the drug...
Storm May Bring Denver's First Snow Of The Season
The Mile High City's first snow is over two weeks behind schedule.
Summit County births for October 2022￼
Maverick Rae Arnold-Griffin was born Oct. 2 to Jesse Arnold and Ashli Gonzales-Griffin of Buena Vista. Madison Charlotte Walker was born Oct. 4 to Erica and Paul Walker of Frisco. Nathalie O. Mantal was born Oct. 7 to Barbara Sales Oliviera and Charles Mantal of Dillon. Ivy Mae O’Halloran was...
Denver's first official snow of the season looks likely later this week
DENVER — Finally, it looks like Denver should get on the board. Despite a few flakes on two different occasions last week, Denver still hasn't officially recorded its first measurable snowfall of the season. But that will likely change on Thursday night into Friday, even if the snow totals won't be anything to write home about.
‘By keeping your seniors here, you’re keeping the whole wheel of life’: Group searches for senior care amid Summit County’s void
Mark Addison and his wife, Polly, loved classical music and jazz. Whether they were listening to it, dancing to it, attending concerts or collecting recordings of it — music was their favorite shared hobby. It’s one of the many things Mark missed after Polly was transferred to a memory...
UPDATE: I-70 and US 6 reopen after snowstorm on Thursday, Nov. 4
9:04 a.m.: U.S. 6 is now open. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation’s website, adverse conditions exist between Montezuma Road and Interstate 70 between markers 219 and 229. Check COTrip.org for the latest information. 7 a.m., Oct. 4: U.S. 6 remains closed. I-70 opened during the night. 6:30...
Colorado Mountain College, Eagle County collaborate on new apartments in Edwards
EDWARDS — The “speed of government” is often only slightly faster than geologic time. A new housing project in Edwards moved much more quickly. Eagle County and Colorado Mountain College are collaborating on a two-building apartment complex between Freedom Park and the college campus. The project is under construction now, but college and county officials will hold a Nov. 7 groundbreaking ceremony. The first units should be available late in 2023.
Colorado Residents Have Until Nov. 15 To Apply for Emergency Rental Assistance — What Are the Alternatives?
After providing assistance to more than 36,000 Colorado households since Aug. 2021, the state's Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) will stop taking applications for its short-term COVID-19 Emergency...
Back on board: Loryn Roberson makes triumphant return to downhill longboarding in time to represent Team USA at World Skate Games
Nearly four years ago, Summit’s Loryn Roberson hung up her longboard, her racing kit and helmet to go all in on her career path. Though the decision led Roberson to a communications manager job at Keystone Ski Resort and eventually the senior communications manager position at Copper Mountain Resort, her passion for skateboarding never faded.
Dress in ’80s garb for return of the annual Wine in the Pines fundraiser
Coming once again to Keystone this weekend is the 39th annual Wine in the Pines gala. The an evening of food and wine benefits Ability Connection Colorado’s Kelly Smith Statewide Employment Program, which annually supports 3,600 people with disabilities. This year’s theme is the 1980s and, along with the...
This week in history Nov. 4, 1922: Summit County prepares for Election Day, Armistice Day
This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Nov. 4, 1922. The Republican rally last Saturday night at the G.A.R. hall failed to bring out the crowd that was expected to attend, showing the lack of interest taken locally in the campaign this year.
Winter weather advisory: higher elevations remain slick, ‘hazardous’ as heavier snow makes its way toward Summit County
U.S. Highway 6 over Loveland Pass remains coated in snow, and conditions are expected to remain slick along Interstate 70 over Vail Pass and the Eisenhower-Johnson Tunnels Tunnels as a snow storm develops Thursday night, according to National Weather Service reports. Heavier snow is expected to move into Summit County...
WATCH: Massive 100-Car Pileup Shuts Down Roads In Denver
Slick and icy roads reportedly caused to the devastating crash.
seafoodsource.com
Seattle Fish Company acquires Denver, Colorado-based meat company
Seattle Fish Company has acquired a regional meat purveyor based in Denver, Colorado, U.S.A. Lombardi Brothers Meats is a specialty meat processor and distributor with a geographic footprint stretching through the U.S. state of Colorado. Post-acquisition, it will continue to operate as an independent brand but will partner with Seattle Fish Company on customer relations, investments, and distribution.
100 cars involved in crash, 6th Avenue reopens
The snow may have moved out, but road conditions across the metro were still icy and wet Friday morning. The conditions led to multiple crashes including a 100-vehicle pileup on 6th Avenue.
weather5280.com
Colorado weather: Strong system to spread powerful impacts across the region this week
In this week's State of the Atmosphere, I'll focus on a system that will spread a variety of powerful impacts across the Western and Central U.S. into next weekend. If you prefer a visual version of this, here you go:. Here is an animation showing the trough that will spread...
