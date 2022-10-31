ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, CO

9NEWS

Colorado road conditions: Snowy conditions close I-70 in the mountains

GEORGETOWN, Colo. — A November storm system is bringing snow, slush and rain to Colorado Thursday night. We're expecting a slushy 1-2 inches of accumulation likely in the Denver area by the time the snow ends around midnight on Friday morning. The foothills and Palmer Divide could see up to 4 or even 5 inches, especially above 7,000 feet in elevation.
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Get Wild: Honoring those who came before us on this land

The Gore Range is a group of mountains that runs north from Interstate 70 along the western edge of Silverthorne into Grand County. The range attracts thousands of visitors annually who seek to step out of the hustle and bustle and into the serenity offered by this special place in our community. While many of us avail ourselves of bounty offered by these mountains, most of us remain blissfully ignorant of the dark history of the range’s namesake: Lord St. George Gore.
SILVERTHORNE, CO
OutThere Colorado

Event celebrating 'frozen dead guy' canceled in Colorado mountain town

According to organizers of the Frozen Dead Guy Days event that takes place each year in Nederland, Colorado, the event has been canceled for 2023. This news is the result of a number of factors, including operational hurdles faced after a two-year COVID-related hiatus (though the show did return in 2022), a lack of partnership with the Town of Nederland, and challenges related to "safety and security fronts."
NEDERLAND, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit County births for October 2022￼

Maverick Rae Arnold-Griffin was born Oct. 2 to Jesse Arnold and Ashli Gonzales-Griffin of Buena Vista. Madison Charlotte Walker was born Oct. 4 to Erica and Paul Walker of Frisco. Nathalie O. Mantal was born Oct. 7 to Barbara Sales Oliviera and Charles Mantal of Dillon. Ivy Mae O’Halloran was...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Denver's first official snow of the season looks likely later this week

DENVER — Finally, it looks like Denver should get on the board. Despite a few flakes on two different occasions last week, Denver still hasn't officially recorded its first measurable snowfall of the season. But that will likely change on Thursday night into Friday, even if the snow totals won't be anything to write home about.
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

UPDATE: I-70 and US 6 reopen after snowstorm on Thursday, Nov. 4

9:04 a.m.: U.S. 6 is now open. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation’s website, adverse conditions exist between Montezuma Road and Interstate 70 between markers 219 and 229. Check COTrip.org for the latest information. 7 a.m., Oct. 4: U.S. 6 remains closed. I-70 opened during the night. 6:30...
VAIL, CO
Summit Daily News

Colorado Mountain College, Eagle County collaborate on new apartments in Edwards

EDWARDS — The “speed of government” is often only slightly faster than geologic time. A new housing project in Edwards moved much more quickly. Eagle County and Colorado Mountain College are collaborating on a two-building apartment complex between Freedom Park and the college campus. The project is under construction now, but college and county officials will hold a Nov. 7 groundbreaking ceremony. The first units should be available late in 2023.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Back on board: Loryn Roberson makes triumphant return to downhill longboarding in time to represent Team USA at World Skate Games

Nearly four years ago, Summit’s Loryn Roberson hung up her longboard, her racing kit and helmet to go all in on her career path. Though the decision led Roberson to a communications manager job at Keystone Ski Resort and eventually the senior communications manager position at Copper Mountain Resort, her passion for skateboarding never faded.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Dress in ’80s garb for return of the annual Wine in the Pines fundraiser

Coming once again to Keystone this weekend is the 39th annual Wine in the Pines gala. The an evening of food and wine benefits Ability Connection Colorado’s Kelly Smith Statewide Employment Program, which annually supports 3,600 people with disabilities. This year’s theme is the 1980s and, along with the...
KEYSTONE, CO
Summit Daily News

Winter weather advisory: higher elevations remain slick, ‘hazardous’ as heavier snow makes its way toward Summit County

U.S. Highway 6 over Loveland Pass remains coated in snow, and conditions are expected to remain slick along Interstate 70 over Vail Pass and the Eisenhower-Johnson Tunnels Tunnels as a snow storm develops Thursday night, according to National Weather Service reports. Heavier snow is expected to move into Summit County...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
seafoodsource.com

Seattle Fish Company acquires Denver, Colorado-based meat company

Seattle Fish Company has acquired a regional meat purveyor based in Denver, Colorado, U.S.A. Lombardi Brothers Meats is a specialty meat processor and distributor with a geographic footprint stretching through the U.S. state of Colorado. Post-acquisition, it will continue to operate as an independent brand but will partner with Seattle Fish Company on customer relations, investments, and distribution.
DENVER, CO

