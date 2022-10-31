ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WashingtonExaminer

Elon Musk denies reports of impending layoffs at Twitter

By Jenny Goldsberry, Social Media Producer
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

Twitter CEO Elon Musk denied reports on Sunday that he already began firing employees as early as Saturday.

Musk responded to the New York Times's report that he'd begun firing employees ahead of the Nov. 1 deadline, when they would begin to "receive stock grants as part of their compensation." It also claimed the company will have to pay the fired employees compensation in cash instead of grants and that layoffs are expected to affect around 50% of the company's workforce.

"What a guy," news editor Eric Umansky tweeted Saturday. "[Musk] is making sure to fire people at Twitter before part of their year-end compensation *kicks in on Tuesday.*"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WKRx7_0isX1KiQ00
This image from the Twitter page of Elon Musk shows Musk entering Twitter headquarters carrying a sink through the lobby area on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 in San Francisco.

"This is false," Musk responded Sunday.

Rumors have swirled around Musk's leadership strategy since April, including one that projected 75% of the workforce would be laid off. Musk and Twitter have denied the rumors.

The confirmed firings include CEO Parag Agrawal and head of legal policy, trust, and safety Vijaya Gadde.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Elon Musk Says President Biden Is Right About One Thing

Elon Musk annoys and irritates Democrats, especially the left wing of the party. The billionaire and his rival Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon (AMZN) , symbolize the widening of socio-economic inequalities between the haves and the have-nots, according to progressives. They want to tax the rich more, whom they...
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Twitter staff have been told to work 84-hour weeks and managers slept at the office over the weekend as they scramble to meet Elon Musk's tight deadlines, reports say

Twitter managers have told some staff work 12-hour shifts, seven days a week, CNBC reported. Some managers told The New York Times they slept at Twitter's office on Friday and Saturday nights. Staff are trying to prove themselves amid the looming threat of layoffs under new owner Elon Musk. Staff...
Business Insider

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
TODAY.com

These celebrities are leaving Twitter after Elon Musk takeover: 'Not hanging around'

With new changes in the future for Twitter after Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition, some celebrities say they are leaving the social media platform for good. From entertainment to sports, public figures across fields responded to Musk's proposed alterations to the social media app, which include cutting back on restrictions on free speech, introducing a "revamped" verification process and potentially removing the ban on former President Donald Trump's account.
WashingtonExaminer

Supplemental Security Income payment: Monthly $841 check to be sent to millions in just one day

Beneficiaries of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their regular $841 monthly payments in just one day. Couples who are eligible for SSI will receive their monthly payments of $1,261 on Nov. 1, with essential persons, or those who live with people receiving SSI and give them necessary care, set to receive their payments of $421 at the beginning of next month as well.
TheStreet

Jeff Bezos Makes Dire Prediction About the Economy

Jeff Bezos in recent weeks has been very discreet. Apart from a tweet about his family's huge donation - about $711 million - to the Seattle-based Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, the billionaire has not spoken much. Yet he had opportunities to speak. For example, his presence in the stands alongside...
Jalopnik

GM Pulls Ads From Twitter After Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Takeover

Typically, we avoid automotive advertising news like it’s a DM from a high school classmate we haven’t talked to since before graduation. After all, one of the few things more obnoxious that being recruited for some new MLM would be filling this website with articles like, “Automaker Announces Plan To Increase Network Television Spending By 4 Percent In Q4.” But this is a little different.
Business Insider

Elon Musk is bringing at least 50 engineers from Tesla to Twitter. Most have little to no experience designing social networks and use an entirely different programming language altogether, report says.

New Twitter owner Elon Musk is bringing engineers from his other businesses to work on the social network. Insider previously reported that Tesla engineers are reviewing existing Twitter code. Tesla engineers have little experience designing for social media and use a different programming language, CNBC reported. As the new owner...
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
250K+
Followers
72K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy