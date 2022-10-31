Elon Musk denies reports of impending layoffs at Twitter

Twitter CEO Elon Musk denied reports on Sunday that he already began firing employees as early as Saturday.

Musk responded to the New York Times's report that he'd begun firing employees ahead of the Nov. 1 deadline, when they would begin to "receive stock grants as part of their compensation." It also claimed the company will have to pay the fired employees compensation in cash instead of grants and that layoffs are expected to affect around 50% of the company's workforce.

"What a guy," news editor Eric Umansky tweeted Saturday. "[Musk] is making sure to fire people at Twitter before part of their year-end compensation *kicks in on Tuesday.*"

This image from the Twitter page of Elon Musk shows Musk entering Twitter headquarters carrying a sink through the lobby area on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 in San Francisco.

"This is false," Musk responded Sunday.

Rumors have swirled around Musk's leadership strategy since April, including one that projected 75% of the workforce would be laid off. Musk and Twitter have denied the rumors.

The confirmed firings include CEO Parag Agrawal and head of legal policy, trust, and safety Vijaya Gadde.