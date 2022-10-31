Read full article on original website
La Crosse launches app for city services
The app -- LaCrosse311 -- is available for download as of Tuesday in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
WATCH: Doyle, Huebsch clash on abortion, discuss school funding in Wisconsin 94th Assembly debate at UW-La Crosse
Not many Assembly districts in Wisconsin are said to be competitive this election cycle. But in the greater La Crosse area, Assembly District 94, currently held by Democrat Steve Doyle, is thought of as one of those competitive districts. Republican challenger Ryan Huebsch hopes to defeat Doyle, who has held...
Driver with gun seen going past La Crosse elementary school; 19-year-old arrested
A 19-year-old from La Crosse is accused of terroristic threats, causing panic, for an alleged gun incident outside a city school. Police believe Carter Radde drove past Northside Elementary School repeatedly on Tuesday, while holding what appeared to be a gun. The incident happened around the noon hour, while kids...
La Crosse Police arrest man connected to incident near Northside Elementary
According to a release from the La Crosse Police Department, staff at Northside notified them after seeing a man drive a gold-colored vehicle drive by the school multiple times. Staff claimed that the driver was wearing a mask and holding what appeared to be a gun in the air. Children were out for recess at the time of the incident, staff said.
‘Vote Yes for La Crosse’ gets word out on La Crosse school referendum
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Of course, candidates aren’t the only things to decide on the ballot this election season. The discussion of the La Crosse school referendum continues on both sides. This morning, the ‘Vote Yes for La Crosse schools’ group held a press conference to get a final word out before November 8. They discussed many reasons why they...
Lincoln Middle School students draw new plans for their building, in annual design project
For over a decade, 7th graders at Lincoln Middle School in La Crosse have gotten a chance to become building designers for a class project, with guidance from City Hall. On Wednesday, this year’s student designers presented their ideas for remodeling a well-known building in the city. Six designs...
Pro-referendum group promotes $194.7 million building plan to merge La Crosse high schools
The La Crosse School District is getting support for its large building referendum from a citizens group called “Vote Yes for La Crosse Schools.”. Members are urging passage of the $194.7 million plan on the ballot, which would convert a Trane Company office building into a new high school combining Central and Logan.
Female voter registration for Wisconsin midterms surges after abortion ban
Ahead of the November 8 midterms, FRANCE 24 takes you on a tour down the Mississippi River with a series of reports by Fanny Allard. The second of five episodes brings us to La Crosse, Wisconsin, where all abortion clinics in the state have closed since the Supreme Court overturned the landmark ruling guaranteeing American women access to abortion. Since then, new female voter registration has surged in Wisconsin, and activists are hoping the right to abortion will be a key issue in the elections.
Onalaska Superintendent Todd Antony on Onalaska School District referendums, including $75 million capital improvements
Onalaska School Superintendent Todd Antony in the WIZM studio Monday for La Crosse Talk PM to talk about the district’s two referendum questions on the ballot. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
Senate candidate Barnes leads bike ride from UWL to polls at City Hall
On Halloween of 2018, a caravan of Wisconsin Democrats campaigned at UW-La Crosse for the fall election, led by candidates Tony Evers and Mandela Barnes. This year, Lieutenant Governor Barnes returned to the La Crosse campus again on Halloween, this time as the main attraction, as a candidate for U.S. Senate.
Political scientist, Dr. Joe Heim, on elections, college turnout, campaign spending
Dr. Joe Heim, UW-La Crosse Professor Emeritus, in the WIZM studio Tuesday, a week before the fall election cycle ends. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
Grocery Store Franchise In South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa Will Close Thanksgiving Day
As the festive holidays approach cooking is on the minds of those in charge of the Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. Making multiple trips to the grocery store stocking up on supplies to feed your family and guests. I highly recommend that you don't procrastinate and check your list more than...
A partisan election for a nonpartisan job: La Crosse’s Sheriff race contested for the first time since 2006
Attack ads are common during an election, but one La Crosse race is the exception. The candidates for La Crosse County Sheriff are taking the political high road.
Mayo Clinic doctors share warning signs of strokes on World Stroke Day
LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Today is World Stroke Day. Strokes are the number 2 cause of death in the world. According to the World Stroke Organization, one in four people over 25 will have a stroke at some point in their life. Doctors say that detecting strokes can be tricky and unexpected. “It happens unannounced and most people who come...
Senate candidate Barnes leads bike ride from UW-La Crosse to polls at City Hall; Gov. Evers, Sens. Johnson, Bernie Sanders in area this week
On Halloween of 2018, a caravan of Wisconsin Democrats campaigned at UW-La Crosse for the fall election, led by candidates Tony Evers and Mandela Barnes. This year, Lt. Gov. Barnes returned to the La Crosse campus again on Halloween, this time as the main attraction — a candidate for U.S. Senate.
Group opposing La Crosse’s conversion therapy ban picks candidates to support on November ballot
The group challenging La Crosse’s ban on conversion therapy is making endorsements in next week’s election. The Save Your Rights Coalition of La Crosse is backing candidates in races from county sheriff to governor and senator. With the exception of one third-party candidate, all the endorsements have gone...
Couleecap pilot program bringing high-tech energy sources to low income renters
A La Crosse apartment building is now home to a new pilot program to save energy.
Republican candidate for Wisconsin Attorney General says crime victims and their families wait too long for closure
SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) — The Republican candidate for Wisconsin Attorney General says crime victims and their families are waiting far too long for closure. During a campaign stop Tuesday in Sparta, Eric Toney met with the Monroe County Sherriff and District Attorney. Toney is the current Fond du Lac County District Attorney and President of the Wisconsin District Attorneys Association....
Black River Falls Man Sentenced for 6th OWI
A Black River Falls man arrested for driving drunk with a child in the car was sentenced in Jackson County Court on Tuesday. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, back in October of 2020, they were called to a three vehicle crash on County Road F. Christopher Stensven’s vehicle crossed the center line and hit two other vehicles.
Bill Nye, the science guy, presents in two parts at Winona State on Tuesday
Bill Nye the science guy headed to Winona State on Tuesday in what’s titled “Unstoppable: Harnessing Science to Change the World.”. Tickets are still available for the 7 p.m. presentation, though they went so fast to students when it was announced, the event had to be moved to the gym. Around 1,000 students grabbed tickets in two days and it’s expected 2,000 will be in the audience at McCown Gymnasium.
