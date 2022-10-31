ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

France 24

Female voter registration for Wisconsin midterms surges after abortion ban

Ahead of the November 8 midterms, FRANCE 24 takes you on a tour down the Mississippi River with a series of reports by Fanny Allard. The second of five episodes brings us to La Crosse, Wisconsin, where all abortion clinics in the state have closed since the Supreme Court overturned the landmark ruling guaranteeing American women access to abortion. Since then, new female voter registration has surged in Wisconsin, and activists are hoping the right to abortion will be a key issue in the elections.
WISCONSIN STATE
wizmnews.com

Onalaska Superintendent Todd Antony on Onalaska School District referendums, including $75 million capital improvements

Onalaska School Superintendent Todd Antony in the WIZM studio Monday for La Crosse Talk PM to talk about the district’s two referendum questions on the ballot. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
ONALASKA, WI
wizmnews.com

Senate candidate Barnes leads bike ride from UWL to polls at City Hall

On Halloween of 2018, a caravan of Wisconsin Democrats campaigned at UW-La Crosse for the fall election, led by candidates Tony Evers and Mandela Barnes. This year, Lieutenant Governor Barnes returned to the La Crosse campus again on Halloween, this time as the main attraction, as a candidate for U.S. Senate.
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Republican candidate for Wisconsin Attorney General says crime victims and their families wait too long for closure

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) — The Republican candidate for Wisconsin Attorney General says crime victims and their families are waiting far too long for closure. During a campaign stop Tuesday in Sparta, Eric Toney met with the Monroe County Sherriff and District Attorney. Toney is the current Fond du Lac County District Attorney and President of the Wisconsin District Attorneys Association....
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Black River Falls Man Sentenced for 6th OWI

A Black River Falls man arrested for driving drunk with a child in the car was sentenced in Jackson County Court on Tuesday. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, back in October of 2020, they were called to a three vehicle crash on County Road F. Christopher Stensven’s vehicle crossed the center line and hit two other vehicles.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
wizmnews.com

Bill Nye, the science guy, presents in two parts at Winona State on Tuesday

Bill Nye the science guy headed to Winona State on Tuesday in what’s titled “Unstoppable: Harnessing Science to Change the World.”. Tickets are still available for the 7 p.m. presentation, though they went so fast to students when it was announced, the event had to be moved to the gym. Around 1,000 students grabbed tickets in two days and it’s expected 2,000 will be in the audience at McCown Gymnasium.
WINONA, MN

