Ahead of the November 8 midterms, FRANCE 24 takes you on a tour down the Mississippi River with a series of reports by Fanny Allard. The second of five episodes brings us to La Crosse, Wisconsin, where all abortion clinics in the state have closed since the Supreme Court overturned the landmark ruling guaranteeing American women access to abortion. Since then, new female voter registration has surged in Wisconsin, and activists are hoping the right to abortion will be a key issue in the elections.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO