Vermont State

Jack Dorsey's new social media platform sees 30K sign-ups after Musk's Twitter takeover

By Jenny Goldsberry
 3 days ago

S ome users are leaving Twitter in light of Elon Musk's acquisition of the platform for founder Jack Dorsey's newest platform.

Dorsey's Bluesky Social received a reported 30,000 sign-ups in two days following Musk's takeover. Bluesky was founded in 2019 while Dorsey was still Twitter's CEO and has yet to launch but is soliciting people to sign up for its waitlist to try its beta version.

LEFT MELTDOWN: LIBERAL CELEBRITIES WHO SAY THEY ARE LEAVING TWITTER NOW ELON MUSK IS IN CHARGE

"The '[Authenticated Transfer] Protocol' is a new federated social network. It integrates ideas from the latest decentralized technologies into a simple, fast, and open network," the platform announced in a press release earlier this month. "Instead of one site running the network, you can have many sites. It means you get a choice of provider, and individuals and businesses can self-host if they want."

There is no date set for when the beta version will be ready, as the protocol is still being tested, according to the company.

Dorsey described Bluesky as "a competitor to any company trying to own the underlying fundamentals for social media or the data of the people using it" in a tweet . The former CEO left Twitter's board nearly six months ago, when Musk first initiated his bid to buy it. At the time, Musk's bid was still on hold.

Musk has had Dorsey's endorsement from the beginning, as the former CEO once said : "Elon is the singular solution I trust" to take the platform "back from Wall Street."

Some celebrities publicly left Twitter over its change in ownership, including former wrestler Mick Foley, former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean, executive producer of the television series This is Us Ken Olin, actor Alex Winter, and most recently, screenwriter Shonda Rhimes.

