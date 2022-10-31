Defeated in Brazil’s presidential elections, Jair Bolsonaro has asked his truck driver supporters to clear the roads that have been blocked in protest against his poll loss.In a video statement on Twitter, the former president said: “I know you’re upset. I’m just as sad and upset as you are. But we have to keep our heads straight.“Closing roads in Brazil jeopardises people’s right to come and go.”- Presidente Jair Bolsonaro pede a manifestantes que desobstruam as rodovias: pic.twitter.com/ztRXh3IQWu— Jair M. Bolsonaro 2️⃣2️⃣ (@jairbolsonaro) November 2, 2022On Sunday, Brazil elected its new president, leftist Luiz Ignacio Lula da Silva who...

42 MINUTES AGO