North Korea launches ICBM towards Japan day after firing 23 missiles near South Korea; US condemns 'violation'
North Korea continued to launch missiles on Thursday, drawing condemnation from the U.S. and others. The Japanese government issued evacuation orders because of an ICBM launch.
WVNews
Musk: People banned from Twitter won't be restored for weeks
NEW YORK (AP) — Elon Musk said Wednesday that Twitter will not allow anyone who has been kicked off the site to return until it sets up procedures on how to do that, a process that will take at least a few weeks. That would mean people banned from...
Defeated Bolsonaro calls on his protesting lorry driver supporters to clear the roads
Defeated in Brazil’s presidential elections, Jair Bolsonaro has asked his truck driver supporters to clear the roads that have been blocked in protest against his poll loss.In a video statement on Twitter, the former president said: “I know you’re upset. I’m just as sad and upset as you are. But we have to keep our heads straight.“Closing roads in Brazil jeopardises people’s right to come and go.”- Presidente Jair Bolsonaro pede a manifestantes que desobstruam as rodovias: pic.twitter.com/ztRXh3IQWu— Jair M. Bolsonaro 2️⃣2️⃣ (@jairbolsonaro) November 2, 2022On Sunday, Brazil elected its new president, leftist Luiz Ignacio Lula da Silva who...
Christian monastery possibly pre-dating Islam found in UAE
SINIYAH ISLAND, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — An ancient Christian monastery possibly dating as far back as the years before Islam spread across the Arabian Peninsula has been discovered on an island off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, officials announced Thursday. The monastery on Siniyah...
