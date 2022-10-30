More than 3 Thoughts ... on the Aztecs' 32-28 loss to Fresno State

How?

How in the world did San Diego State lose 32-28 to Fresno State after holding an 18-point lead late in the third quarter and an 11-point advantage with just more than a minute to play?

As one friend likes to say before trying to answer the unanswerable: “It’s a question for the ages.”

There is a word longtime observers of SDSU athletics use in such instances to explain things away: “Azgag.”

Coined 20-30 years ago during an era of struggles on the Mesa — when anything that seemingly could go wrong, did go wrong — the term has gone largely unused during more than a decade of SDSU success across multiple sports.

Dust it off here. It’s as good an explanation as any for what transpired late Saturday night in Fresno.

“Obviously, this one stings,” SDSU head coach Brady Hoke said during a postgame interview.

Indeed, although it will be four weeks before we really know how much damage it did.

We do know it makes the Aztecs’ road to the Mountain West championship game much more difficult.

SDSU (4-4, 2-2 MW) now trails Fresno State (4-4, 3-1) and San Jose State (5-2, 3-1) by a game in the West Division, with four conference games to play.

Fresno State holds the tiebreaker edge over SDSU (as well as San Jose State), so the Aztecs must finish a game ahead of the Bulldogs in order to reach the title game for the second straight year.

SDSU has home games remaining against UNLV (Saturday), San Jose State (Nov. 12) and Air Force (Nov. 26) and a road game at New Mexico (Nov. 18).

The Aztecs could run the table — which would eliminate the Spartans — and still not catch Fresno State, which has home games against Hawaii (Saturday) and Wyoming (Nov. 25), with road games at UNLV (Nov. 11) and Nevada (Nov. 19).

This space usually includes three thoughts following a game. A thousand thoughts could be included here and still not exhaust everything swimming around in the head.

How to explain? Where to begin?

Off to great start

Let’s start by discussing how right things were going for the Aztecs for nearly three quarters before things went so wrong.

SDSU starting quarterback Jalen Mayden completed his first nine passes and by halftime was 13-for-15 for 228 yards and a touchdown (he would throw another TD in the third quarter) while rushing five times for 41 yards and two more TDs.

In the midst of it came this Tweet: “So why wasn’t this Mayden kid playing a heck of a long time ago?”

Good question.

Anyway, SDSU built a 21-10 halftime lead, despite the return of Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener, the preseason pick for conference Offensive Player of the Year.

The Aztecs defense had largely limited Haener — as well as the Bulldogs' running game — forcing a pair of punts and stopping Fresno State on fourth-and-1 on another first-half drive.

Largely overlooked during the first-half success is that it could have produced even more points had not redshirt freshman right tackle Josh Simmons been whistled for a personal foul (for hitting an opponent in the face with his hand after the whistle had blown) and a false start on back-to-back plays.

SDSU was in field goal range at the Fresno State 32 before the penalties. Moved back 20 yards, Mayden took a knee (instead of attempting a Hail Mary pass) and let time expire.

(Simmons by the way, also had a holding penalty and another false start, accounting for four of SDSU's eight penalties).

The second half began similarly, with SDSU building its lead to 28-10 in the third quarter on a drive that included a fake punt Jack Browning took for a 33-yard gain.

SDSU’s defense had been putting plenty of pressure on Haener — the Aztecs sacked him seven times in the game — and in the third period intercepted a Haener pass on one drive and forced a punt on another.

It started with a punt

It was that punt — in the final minute of the quarter — where things began to go sideways.

SDSU’s Jesse Matthews received the punt at his own 8 and had the ball go right through his arms.

Matthews is the most sure-handed player on the team. In the past five years, one would be hard-pressed to recall him dropping a ball — in practice or in a game.

Fresno State recovered the ball at the SDSU 10. Two plays later, the Bulldogs had another touchdown and it was 28-17.

The TD was the last play of the third quarter.

Who could have imagined the fourth-quarter possessions for the Aztecs would go like this: turned over on downs, fumble, punt, interception?

Still, it seemed unimaginable SDSU could let an 11-point lead get away with 3:55 remaining in the game and Fresno State at its own 20-yard line.

But the Bulldogs went 80 yards in 11 plays — with Haener completing 9 of 10 passes — and scored on a 3-yard run by Jordan Mims. Haener completed a two-point conversion pass to make it 28-25 with 1:09 to play.

The final blow

Everyone knew an onside kick was coming next, and Fresno State’s Dylan Lynch made it a great one.

He kicked the ball into the ground and it skidded more than 10 yards before going off the left hand of Tyrell Shavers — one of the Aztecs’ biggest playmakers on special teams — and then eluded Matthews behind him.

Fresno State’s Zane Pope recovered at the SDSU 37.

On the next play, Haener passed to Nikko Remigio, who shed would-be tackler Davaughn Celestine at the 30 and raced untouched the rest of the way to the end zone for the winning score.

The Bulldogs had scored two touchdowns in the span of 13 seconds.

“Utter disbelief for San Diego State,” FS1 announcer Jeff Levering said.

No kidding.

SDSU coaches were criticized on social media in the immediate aftermath for getting conservative on offense and sitting on the lead, although in the fourth quarter Mayden dropped back to pass as many times (7) as he did to hand off the ball.

More problematic, perhaps, were SDSU’s five turnovers (and that doesn’t include losing the onside kick).

It was the Aztecs’ first game with five turnovers since a Nov. 16, 2013 contest against Hawaii — although they still found a way to win that one.

Yep, this one is going to sting awhile.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .