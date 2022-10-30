ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

More than 3 Thoughts ... on the Aztecs' 32-28 loss to Fresno State

By Kirk Kenney
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43yn3w_0isX0LdM00

How?

How in the world did San Diego State lose 32-28 to Fresno State after holding an 18-point lead late in the third quarter and an 11-point advantage with just more than a minute to play?

As one friend likes to say before trying to answer the unanswerable: “It’s a question for the ages.”

There is a word longtime observers of SDSU athletics use in such instances to explain things away: “Azgag.”

Coined 20-30 years ago during an era of struggles on the Mesa — when anything that seemingly could go wrong, did go wrong — the term has gone largely unused during more than a decade of SDSU success across multiple sports.

Dust it off here. It’s as good an explanation as any for what transpired late Saturday night in Fresno.

“Obviously, this one stings,” SDSU head coach Brady Hoke said during a postgame interview.

Indeed, although it will be four weeks before we really know how much damage it did.

We do know it makes the Aztecs’ road to the Mountain West championship game much more difficult.

SDSU (4-4, 2-2 MW) now trails Fresno State (4-4, 3-1) and San Jose State (5-2, 3-1) by a game in the West Division, with four conference games to play.

Fresno State holds the tiebreaker edge over SDSU (as well as San Jose State), so the Aztecs must finish a game ahead of the Bulldogs in order to reach the title game for the second straight year.

SDSU has home games remaining against UNLV (Saturday), San Jose State (Nov. 12) and Air Force (Nov. 26) and a road game at New Mexico (Nov. 18).

The Aztecs could run the table — which would eliminate the Spartans — and still not catch Fresno State, which has home games against Hawaii (Saturday) and Wyoming (Nov. 25), with road games at UNLV (Nov. 11) and Nevada (Nov. 19).

This space usually includes three thoughts following a game. A thousand thoughts could be included here and still not exhaust everything swimming around in the head.

“Obviously, this one stings.”

How to explain? Where to begin?

Off to great start

Let’s start by discussing how right things were going for the Aztecs for nearly three quarters before things went so wrong.

SDSU starting quarterback Jalen Mayden completed his first nine passes and by halftime was 13-for-15 for 228 yards and a touchdown (he would throw another TD in the third quarter) while rushing five times for 41 yards and two more TDs.

In the midst of it came this Tweet: “So why wasn’t this Mayden kid playing a heck of a long time ago?”

Good question.

Anyway, SDSU built a 21-10 halftime lead, despite the return of Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener, the preseason pick for conference Offensive Player of the Year.

The Aztecs defense had largely limited Haener — as well as the Bulldogs' running game — forcing a pair of punts and stopping Fresno State on fourth-and-1 on another first-half drive.

Largely overlooked during the first-half success is that it could have produced even more points had not redshirt freshman right tackle Josh Simmons been whistled for a personal foul (for hitting an opponent in the face with his hand after the whistle had blown) and a false start on back-to-back plays.

SDSU was in field goal range at the Fresno State 32 before the penalties. Moved back 20 yards, Mayden took a knee (instead of attempting a Hail Mary pass) and let time expire.

(Simmons by the way, also had a holding penalty and another false start, accounting for four of SDSU's eight penalties).

The second half began similarly, with SDSU building its lead to 28-10 in the third quarter on a drive that included a fake punt Jack Browning took for a 33-yard gain.

SDSU’s defense had been putting plenty of pressure on Haener — the Aztecs sacked him seven times in the game — and in the third period intercepted a Haener pass on one drive and forced a punt on another.

It started with a punt

It was that punt — in the final minute of the quarter — where things began to go sideways.

SDSU’s Jesse Matthews received the punt at his own 8 and had the ball go right through his arms.

Matthews is the most sure-handed player on the team. In the past five years, one would be hard-pressed to recall him dropping a ball — in practice or in a game.

Fresno State recovered the ball at the SDSU 10. Two plays later, the Bulldogs had another touchdown and it was 28-17.

The TD was the last play of the third quarter.

Who could have imagined the fourth-quarter possessions for the Aztecs would go like this: turned over on downs, fumble, punt, interception?

Still, it seemed unimaginable SDSU could let an 11-point lead get away with 3:55 remaining in the game and Fresno State at its own 20-yard line.

But the Bulldogs went 80 yards in 11 plays — with Haener completing 9 of 10 passes — and scored on a 3-yard run by Jordan Mims. Haener completed a two-point conversion pass to make it 28-25 with 1:09 to play.

The final blow

Everyone knew an onside kick was coming next, and Fresno State’s Dylan Lynch made it a great one.

He kicked the ball into the ground and it skidded more than 10 yards before going off the left hand of Tyrell Shavers — one of the Aztecs’ biggest playmakers on special teams — and then eluded Matthews behind him.

Fresno State’s Zane Pope recovered at the SDSU 37.

On the next play, Haener passed to Nikko Remigio, who shed would-be tackler Davaughn Celestine at the 30 and raced untouched the rest of the way to the end zone for the winning score.

The Bulldogs had scored two touchdowns in the span of 13 seconds.

“Utter disbelief for San Diego State,” FS1 announcer Jeff Levering said.

No kidding.

SDSU coaches were criticized on social media in the immediate aftermath for getting conservative on offense and sitting on the lead, although in the fourth quarter Mayden dropped back to pass as many times (7) as he did to hand off the ball.

More problematic, perhaps, were SDSU’s five turnovers (and that doesn’t include losing the onside kick).

It was the Aztecs’ first game with five turnovers since a Nov. 16, 2013 contest against Hawaii — although they still found a way to win that one.

Yep, this one is going to sting awhile.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMPH.com

'Dogs Determined to save their season

Saturday night's thrilling win over San Diego State keeps Fresno State in the driver's seat for a division championship in the Mountain West. As long as the Bulldogs keep winning, they will stay there. Fresno State could have given up after losing its starting quarterback and suffering through a four-game losing streak. But the Bulldogs have bounced back to win three in a row, moving to the top of the division. Fresno State is 4-4 overall, and 3-1 in the Mountain West, with four must-win games left in the regular season.
eastvillagetimes.com

SDSU’s Elijah Saunders is ready to make an impact as a true freshman

For most freshmen, their first year of college feels massive and intimidating. They are usually immature with underdeveloped minds, bodies, and souls leading to an arrogance that they have life all figured out. For athletes, it is even more difficult because they must also acclimate to their sport. Gelling with...
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

Brady Hoke Report 10/31 -- Coach Hoke Talks Fresno State Loss

Coach Hoke jumps on with the guys to discuss a disappointing loss for the Aztecs at Fresno State over the weekend. Listen as he breaks down the final minutes of the game and how they can recover from such an emotional loss.
High School Football PRO

Spokane, November 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Hanford High School football team will have a game with Lewis and Clark High School on November 01, 2022, 19:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Got Milk? Lemoore downs Hanford to win Milk Can

The Lemoore High Tigers came out with something to prove in their rivalry game against the Hanford High Bullpups. Lemoore scored the first 28 points to take a commanding 28-8 halftime lead and held on for the 42-15 victory on Friday on Lemoore. “We came out and did everything that...
LEMOORE, CA
GV Wire

Buying a Starter Home Is Now a Myth for Most Fresno Renters

The average Fresno renter household would need 52% more in annual income to buy a so-called starter home, according to the real estate website Point2. Fresno renters have an average annual household income of $34,357. To afford a starter home, they would have to earn $72,117 a year. Point2 says...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

New Clovis College Leader Set to Make Big Move from Small Arkansas Campus

Dr. Kim Armstrong, a vice chancellor with Arkansas State University Three Rivers, is on track to becoming the next president of Clovis Community College. The State Center Community College Board of Trustees is scheduled to vote on approving Armstrong appointment and her contract at Tuesday’s board meeting. Armstrong would...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

How Long Will the Rain Last in Fresno?

Fresno’s first storm of the fall season will continue today after spritzing the city with .13 inches of rain on the city Tuesday. About one-tenth of an inch is expected between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Hanford says. Then expect mostly clear sunny...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

New Drone Footage Shows Latest Progress on Valley Bullet Train Route

California’s High-Speed Rail Authority has released its latest construction update video highlighting progress on the nation’s first bullet train project. The initial operating segment of the controversial rail line is expected to originate in Merced and terminate in the southern part of Bakersfield. Construction is currently underway along 119 miles between Madera and Shafter.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Police put an end to active sideshow in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Police put an end to an active sideshow in Fresno. Officers were patrolling through the area of Butler Avenue and Hazelwood Saturday night. Police located an active sideshow and stopped many vehicles for participating. Officials say they impounded and charged the drivers with multiple...
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Lemoore native serves with the next generation of warfighters

A Lemoore native is serving in the U.S. Navy where naval aviators learn the skills they need to fly missions around the world. Lt. J.G. Jack Bell, a 2016 graduate of Del Oro High School in Loomis and 2020 U.S. Air Force Academy graduate, joined the Navy two years ago.
LEMOORE, CA
GV Wire

Rain Is Coming Fresno’s Way. When Can You Expect It?

Halloween night will bring nearly perfect temperatures for trick-or-treating families Monday before the first significant storm of the season hits Fresno. Light rain will likely fall on the parched San Joaquin Valley, including Fresno, beginning Tuesday and be accompanied by snow in the Sierra. The National Weather Service in Hanford...
FRESNO, CA
NBC San Diego

SDG&E Reporting Multiple Power Outages Around San Diego County

San Diego Gas and Electric is reporting multiple power outages throughout the county Wednesday afternoon. There are 54 customers in Kensington, Talmadge, W State College, City Heights, Chollas Creek, and Oak Park that are without power. SDG&E said it is determining the cause. The electric company expects the power to be restored by 4:30 p.m.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

COS instructor to display car at SEMA car show

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A local college instructor is taking his car that he, his students, and car shops in the valley have worked on to a nationally recognized car show in Las Vegas. Melvin Roman has been going to the SEMA car show in Las Vegas for years. This time, Roman said just going to […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
67K+
Followers
103K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy