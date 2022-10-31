Read full article on original website
Terry Little Bear
3d ago
I think that was the move of the century. Nothing like it.I'm a Chastain fan now. Glad for Bell, too, since he got screwed by Bubbles McSmollett two weeks ago.
Reply(2)
67
Wayne Hamilton
2d ago
NASCAR needs to leave this alone . Don’t listen to those cry babies. They have always said you do what you need to on the last lap. Got my ok
Reply
34
Robert
2d ago
Larson did same thing last year, Edwards years ago. Nothing new except with the new car it worked much better for Chastain. Glad to see the Watermelon Man in the Championship run
Reply
17
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nana Karen's Noodle House opens today in DanvilleThe Planking TravelerDanville, VA
Fairy Stone Park in Basset: You can find the cross shaped stones outside of the park areaCheryl E PrestonBassett, VA
God's Storehouse desires to feed 400 elementary school children in Danville who deal with food insecurityCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
Related
NASCAR driver disqualified after Martinsville playoff race
While it didn’t affect the NASCAR Cup Series playoff picture, Brad Keselowski lost a season-high result after the race at Martinsville Speedway. Prior to Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway, RFK Racing’s Brad Keselowski hadn’t finished in the top four since the October race at the track last season.
Kevin Harvick’s 7-Word, 1-Hashtag Take on Ross Chastain Was the Best NASCAR Reaction
Kevin Harvick took a took at Ross Chastain's amazing Martinsville finish and expressed regret at not making better use of his time over the years. The post Kevin Harvick’s 7-Word, 1-Hashtag Take on Ross Chastain Was the Best NASCAR Reaction appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR World Reacts To Joe Gibbs Unhappy News
Ty Gibbs has received a ton of heat over the past few days for wrecking teammate Brandon Jones en route to winning Saturday's race at Martinsville Speedway. Hall of Fame football coach Joe Gibbs commented on his grandson knocking out Jones in a race that he needed to win. Gibbs...
NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr. Decision News
On Tuesday afternoon, the NASCAR world learned that Dale Earnhardt Jr will be in two Xfinity Series starts next season. According to a report from Matt Weaver of Racing America, Dale Jr announced the news this afternoon. The two races are still yet to be determined, but he unveiled the car he'll be driving for one of them.
Tyler Reddick Disturbing Radio Communication at Martinsville Reveals He Just Might Be Latest Driver to Suffer Concussion
Tyler Reddick exited Martinsville early with a headache, and that news took a concerning turn later when it was reported that the driver had not felt right all week following a big impact at Homestead. The post Tyler Reddick Disturbing Radio Communication at Martinsville Reveals He Just Might Be Latest Driver to Suffer Concussion appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Jimmie Johnson Reportedly Finalizing Blockbuster NASCAR Move
Longtime NASCAR and IndyCar driver Jimmie Johnson is reportedly finalizing a massive move in the sport. According to a report from Jordan Bianchi, the legendary NASCAR driver is finalizing a big move ahead of the 2023 season. "Jimmie Johnson is finalizing a deal to obtain an ownership stake within the...
Kyle Larson's Wife Katelyn Shotgunned a Beer in Victory Lane After His 2021 Title Win
Last November, Kyle Larson capped off a dominant NASCAR season with a win at the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Larson came into the 2021 season following a lengthy suspension in 2020 that was handed down by officials after Larson said a racial slur during a NASCAR iRacing livestream event. The resulting controversy led to Larson's firing from Chip Ganassi Racing, and from mid-April to October 2020, Larson was suspended from NASCAR competition.
Every NASCAR Fan Tweeted the Same Ty Gibbs Joke, but This Is Serious
Ty Gibbs's abhorrent treatment of Brandon Jones at Martinsville reminded many of the 2015 incident there between Matt Kenseth and Joey Logano. The post Every NASCAR Fan Tweeted the Same Ty Gibbs Joke, but This Is Serious appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Popculture
NASCAR Star Gets Married in South Carolina Ceremony
A NASCAR star is now a married man. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. tied the knot with Madyson Joy Goodfleisch on Oct. 26 in Charleston, South Carolina. According to PEOPLE, more than 200 friends and family members were in attendance, and Stenhouse Jr. was joined by his best man and father Rick Stenhouse Sr. along with his six groomsmen including 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson.
NASCAR World Reacts To Tyler Reddick Health News
NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick had to leave Sunday's race early due to health reasons. On Monday, Reddick released a statement explaining more about what he's dealing with. "During the restart at the beginning of stage two, I was involved in a stack up where significant contact occurred to my vehicle," Reddick said. "After being evaluated in the infield care center the medical team came to the conclusion that further evaluation today was the next step to take.
Ty Gibbs Ends His Dirty-Winning Weekend at Martinsville With Multiple Disastrous Interviews, Including 1 Where He Awkwardly Compared Himself to Jesus
Ty Gibbs won dirty at Martinsville and then afterward gave two bizarre interviews, including one where he made an awkward comparison with Jesus, and another where he sounded like a robot. The post Ty Gibbs Ends His Dirty-Winning Weekend at Martinsville With Multiple Disastrous Interviews, Including 1 Where He Awkwardly Compared Himself to Jesus appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
thecomeback.com
Kyle Larson slams Ross Chastain’s epic NASCAR move
NASCAR driver Ross Chastain wowed fans and home audiences when he made a “video game” move to get into the Championship Four at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday. However, not everyone was a big fan of the move. In the final lap of the race, Chastain found himself just...
topgear.com
Is Ross Chastain’s final NASCAR lap the greatest overtake of all time?
The videos and multiple camera angles have been doing the rounds on social media since Sunday evening, but if we’re honest Ross Chastain’s glorious video game-inspired final lap wall-ride overtake has yet to sink in. If you’ve absolutely no idea what we’re talking about, just watch the incredible...
JR Motorsports set for big announcement in November 2022
JR Motorsports and Bass Pro Shops are set for a special announcement on Tuesday, November 1 at 3:00 PM ET in Concord, North Carolina.
3 reasons why Joey Logano will be the NASCAR Cup Series champion
Joey Logano is one of the Championship 4 contenders in 2022 that will be looking for a second title. Here are three reasons why Logano will be the champion.
racer.com
PRUETT: Bumping is back on the cards for the 2023 Indy 500
It’s the start of November, which I readily admit is way too early to look at the entry list for May’s Indianapolis 500. But there’s a good reason for it, especially after last season’s painfully drawn-out efforts to find the 33rd and final entry that took five months and the combined efforts of four teams to make happen.
Ars Technica
NASCAR driver stuns racing world with a move learned from Nintendo GameCube
On Sunday, NASCAR driver Ross Chastain made history with an unprecedented wall-riding maneuver that qualified him for a championship race and set the record for the fastest lap on the track at 18.845 seconds. Remarkably, Chastain said he learned the move playing NASCAR 2005 on the Nintendo GameCube when he was a kid.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Discovered A Possum Hiding In The Engine Bay Of One Of His Race Cars
Well, this ain’t something you hear everyday. NASCAR news typically revolves around wins and losses, beef between drivers, new team members, etc. etc…. However, NASCAR news about a possum is a first for me. And that’s exactly what NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. discovered in the engine bay of...
racer.com
NASCAR's O'Donnell reiterates that Chastain's move was legal
NASCAR chief operating officer Steve O’Donnell reiterated on Tuesday morning that Ross Chastain’s go-for-broke move on the last lap at Martinsville Speedway didn’t violate any rules. Not only that, but O’Donnell said there will be no knee-jerk reaction from the sanctioning body going forward. Chastain rode...
Denny Hamlin’s Latest Failed Title Run Is His Most Frustrating Yet
In a season lacking a dominant driver, Denny Hamlin needed his team to rise to the task. They failed him in multiple ways all year. The post Denny Hamlin’s Latest Failed Title Run Is His Most Frustrating Yet appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Comments / 76