Read full article on original website
Related
Netflix viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ after watching terrifying new series
There’s not a lot that really scares hardcore horror movie and true-crime lovers, but when something does, you can bet that everyone is going to know about it. And that’s precisely the case with the third season of Unsolved Mysteries, which has left some Netflix viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ after watching it. Check out the thrilling trailer here:
Reality Steve Says ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ star Victoria Fuller Is a ‘Very Callous and Calculating Person’
Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo were spotted in Italy, but wasn't she engaged to Johnny DePhillipo? Reality Steve is calling her out, and the tea is spicy!
House of the Dragon finale’s most disturbing scene leaves out key detail from the book
Rhaenyra faced more heartbreak in the finale
Whoopi Goldberg questions Meghan Markle feeling 'objectified' on Deal or No Deal: 'That's TV, baby'
Whoopi Goldberg is on the case of Meghan Markle, after the Duchess of Sussex revealed that she felt "objectified" during her time as a briefcase-opening assistant on season 2 of Howie Mandel's NBC game show Deal or No Deal. "On that show, you basically had a suitcase and they wanted...
tvinsider.com
Former ‘EastEnders’ Actress Josephine Melville Dies Backstage at Play
British actor and director Josephine Melville died on Thursday, October 20, after collapsing backstage at the play in which she was performing. According to BBC News, Melville was treated by paramedics and a medically-qualified audience member at the Nottingham Playhouse in Nottingham, England, but died at the scene. A cause of death has not been released.
The 2 movies dominating Netflix in the US today
Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
Two Married At First Sight brides not invited to be part of Christmas reunion special
Two Married At First Sight brides have been snubbed from the Christmas special, according to The Sun. The popular reality TV show's latest UK series has wrapped up, but fans don't have long to wait until they get to see the couples reunited for a festive special. However, there will...
‘Below Deck Down Under’ Crew Knew Culver Was Drunk on Charter, Brittini Burton Reveals [Exclusive]
Brittini Burton laughed about seeing a pretty drunk Culver Bradbury in the crew mess on 'Below Deck Down Under' after Captain Jason told them they could have a single drink.
Musician Cormac Roth, son of 'Marvel' actor Tim Roth, dead at 25
British actor Tim Roth announced the death of his son Cormac. He was 25. "On Sunday the 16th of October, we lost our beautiful boy Cormac after a courageous battle with cancer," a family statement obtained by Fox News Digital read. "He died peacefully in the arms of his family...
tvinsider.com
‘Married at First Sight’: Mitch Explains Why He ‘Wasn’t Married’ on Work Trip in First Look (VIDEO)
Married at First Sight Season 15 is racing towards Decision Day and things aren’t getting any smoother for Mitch and Krysten in an exclusive sneak peek clip. Ahead of the episode “Are You My Person?” we have a first look at what the couple’s up to and it seems like Mitch is intent on digging himself a deeper hole upon returning home from a work trip. As the pair drive to the ocean with her dog Luna in tow Krysten asks her husband about his time away, saying, “It’s good to have you back, we were like, ‘it’s a little quiet around here.'”
Jody Miller, Grammy-winning 'Queen of the House' country singer, dies at 80
Country singer Jody Miller, who won a Grammy in 1966, has died at age 80. Miller passed away Thursday at her home in Blanchard, Okla., due to complications from Parkinson's disease, reports the Associated Press. In addition to "Queen of the House," which peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard...
House of the Dragon marks biggest HBO finale since the end of Game of Thrones
The ratings for House of the Dragon's season 1 finale are in and — spoiler alert — people watched it. HBO saw its biggest season finale episode since the days of Game of Thrones, the Home Box Office network announced on Monday. A press release cites "a combination of Nielsen and first party data" in stating 9.3 million viewers watched "The Black Queen," the 10th episode of the prequel show's debut season. That's across all platforms, including streaming and linear TV.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Director Confirms Identity of Mysterious Dragon in Finale
The first season finale of HBO's House of the Dragon not only set the stage for a massive civil war in the show's immediate future, but also introduced a new dragon that could be pivotal to story. One scene in the second half of the episode saw Daemon Targaryen head below Dragonmont to see a massive beast with bronze scales and scars on its face. Daemon approached the dragon and sang to it, but its name and history were never mentioned. Many theorized that it was the dragon known as Vermithor, which has since been confirmed to be true.
ComicBook
Tatiana Maslany and Megan Thee Stallion Twerk in She-Hulk BTS Video
The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law arrived on Thursday, and it definitely left the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a new status quo going forward. The hero's journey of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) has ebbed and flowed in some hilarious ways, with standout moments that broke the Internet along the way. One of the most buzzed-about was definitely the cameo from Megan Thee Stallion in the show's third episode, with the rapper and social media icon factoring into a subplot — as well as a post-credits scene where she twerked with Jen.
Pete Davidson and grandpa Joe Pesci got Bupkis in first look at new Peacock comedy series
The Oscar-winner plays Davidson's grandfather while Emmy-winner Edie Falco plays his mother in this fictionalized version of the SNL alum's life. Pete Davidson may be off of SNL, but he'll still be part of the Peacock family with his new comedy series Bupkis. Based on Davidson's life, but "a heightened,...
Jennifer Coolidge wants The Watcher season 2 to get revenge on her character: 'Karen needs to be punished'
Could the notorious 657 Boulevard be going back on the market?. While the real family it was based on didn't watch The Watcher, so many others did that it landed as Netflix's top English-language series two weeks in a row. There's no word yet on a second season, but if the show does return Jennifer Coolidge wants her aptly-named real estate agent Karen to get a dose of karma.
High School review: Tegan and Sara's origin-story drama is a teenage dream
Tegan (Railey Gilliland) and Sara (Seazynn Gilliland) don't pick up a guitar until episode 5 of High School. The teen twins — busted by their mom, Simone (Cobie Smulders), after sneaking out to go to a rave — have been grounded and sentenced to hard labor: cleaning the basement. Sara finds the instrument behind a wall of storage boxes and gives it a try. She picks out the opening notes of the Smashing Pumpkins' "Today" as Tegan watches, transfixed.
Emmerdale cast stunned after King Charles sends message during National Television Awards
King Charles jokes about barn dancing during special appearance on The Repair Shop. King Charles III praised the importance of the countryside as he sent a special message to the Emmerdalecast and crew for their 50th anniversary at the National Television Awards. Host Joel Dommett surprised the soap cast with...
Netflix Just Dropped a Horror Anthology Series That Is to Die For
Guillermo del Toro effusively loves all things ghoulish, grotesque, and squishy—not to mention that he has a particular fondness for dank subterranean locales and slimy tentacled beasts. Thus, he proves the perfect MC for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, an eight-part Netflix anthology (Oct. 25) that brings together some of horror’s finest artists for a series of superior macabre tales. Ideally fit for the Halloween season, this collection of original and adapted stories doesn’t feature a single dud, delivering frights, heartache and insanity in excitingly surprising fashion. So electric and inspired are these hour-long episodes that you’ll wish there...
Battle royal: The Crown's Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki on portraying Charles and Diana's bitter divorce
Imelda Staunton was at the end of a long day filming The Crown when she learned that Queen Elizabeth II, the monarch she plays on the upcoming fifth and sixth seasons of Netflix's British royal family drama, had died at the age of 96. "That was pretty devastating," she says of the Sept. 8 news. "It was odd, to say the least," the actress, 66, adds of portraying the Queen amid the global mourning. "I'm glad I had time to regroup before I started again."
Entertainment Weekly
30K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Keeping you plugged into pop culture
Comments / 0