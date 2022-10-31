Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Retail cannabis sales going strong in Vermont
ESSEX, Vt. — A dozen retail stores have opened their doors throughout the state and many more expected are to follow. Both customers and business owners said they couldn't be more thrilled to be operating. Magic Mann in Essex Junction was the most recent retailer to open their doors...
countryfolks.com
‘Fantastic Farmer’ Award headlines efforts to support VT farmers
On a hillside in Chittenden, VT, a 104-year-old family farm surrounded by a forest of maples has earned the second annual “Fantastic Farmer” title and an award of $5,000 from the A. Pizzagalli Family Farm Fund at the VT Community Foundation. Jenna Baird of Baird Farm Maple was...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Sustainable Jobs Fund welcomes new bookkeeper/contracts manager
The Vermont Sustainable Jobs Fund(link is external) recently welcomed Laura Brill as bookkeeper and contracts manager. VSJF is a nonprofit organization focused on sustainable economic development in the agriculture and food system, forest product, waste management, renewable energy and environmental technology sectors. Brill is a graduate of the University of...
VTDigger
Snelling Center for Government announces the Vermont Leadership Institute Class of 2023
November 1, 2022 – The Snelling Center for Government is pleased to announce the Vermont Leadership Institute Class of 2023. Kim Anetsberger, Hyde Park, Lamoille Community House. Jae Basiliere, Johnson, Vermont State University. Ellie Beckett, Williston, Vermont Department of Economic Development. Esther Charlestin, Middlebury, Addison County School District. Raj...
montpelierbridge.org
A Perfect Storm: Homelessness in Central Vermont
Homeless shelters across the nation are reporting a surge in people seeking help, and central Vermont is no exception, according to Rick DeAngelis, co-executive director of the Good Samaritan Haven, who gave a talk to about 60 at the Montpelier Senior Activity Center last week. During his presentation, “A Perfect...
WCAX
Community meeting to keep trucks out of the Notch
Retail cannabis has only been legal in Vermont for a month, but the cannabis industry has been preparing for years. That includes a program in the Vermont State College System. Burlington City Council votes unanimously to move forward with CityPlace. Updated: 14 hours ago. Burlington City Council votes unanimously to...
WCAX
Aging Vermonters victims of state’s real estate ‘gridlock’
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s senior population is growing rapidly, but aging homeowners are discovering it is very difficult to find housing that suits their needs. The resulting housing pileup affects not only older Vermonters’ ability to age comfortably but also younger residents who want to purchase their first homes.
WCAX
Vt. cannabis marketplace spurring ancillary business growth
Burlington officials say the wait for shelter is almost over as the city prepares to open its new low-barrier, homeless pod community in the Old North End at the end of the month. Tuesday Weathercast. Updated: 13 hours ago. Your Tuesday evening outlook. Campaign Countdown: Can GOP dent Dem’s Statehouse...
Let’s Break Down Powerball Winnings After Taxes for Maine and New Hampshire
$1.2 billion dollars is life-changing money for almost anyone. Wednesday night's Powerball drawing could make someone an instant billionaire, right? Well not so fast. By the time the government gets a hold of their cut, you're going to be left with a lot less than $1.2B. Not only does the...
University of Vermont to study impact of climate change on manufactured-home communities
Tropical Storm Irene showed how vulnerable the homes are to flooding. Read the story on VTDigger here: University of Vermont to study impact of climate change on manufactured-home communities.
The push for a ‘just cause’ eviction standard is back in towns and cities across Vermont
Efforts are now underway in Winooski, Montpelier, Essex, Hartford and Brattleboro to get charter changes banning “no cause” evictions on the ballot this Town Meeting Day in March, according to Tom Proctor, a housing organizer with Rights and Democracy. Read the story on VTDigger here: The push for a ‘just cause’ eviction standard is back in towns and cities across Vermont.
VTDigger
$18 million coming to Vermont for Covid costs
The Vermont state government is getting more than $16 million in federal money to reimburse it for costs related to the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition, the University of Vermont Medical Center is getting nearly $2 million in reimbursements for the cost of hiring temporary staff to handle increased patient loads during the pandemic.
compassvermont.com
Will This Year's Batch of School-Named Snowplows Beat Snow Big Thing, Ole Bessy and Jennifer Snowpez?
The creative juices were flowing last year with brilliant snow plow names created by Vermont schools students coming down faster than a nor'easter. And now it is time to do it again. The Vermont Agency of Transportation (AOT) is once again inviting Vermont schools to name the State’s big orange...
All Six New England States Made This Top 10 List
Every state has its pros and cons so did every New England state land in the top 10 of a pro list or a con list?. Granted many pros and cons list are relative depending on the topic. Yes, traffic in the Boston area can severely suck, however for many it's worth the price of living there for the water, beaches, restaurants, sports teams, accessible city, proximity to other New England states, or it's simply where you grew up. You get the idea.
mynbc5.com
Vermont meat processing plant receives nearly $1.1 million in funding to increase capacity
FERRISBURGH, Vt. — A Vermont meat processing plant received nearly $1.1 million in federal grant money this week as part of a sweeping program to strengthen the food supply chain and lower costs for consumers at the grocery store. Vermont Livestock Slaughter and Processing in Ferrisburgh received a total...
colchestersun.com
Colchester joins 72 other Vermont towns in adopting Declaration of Inclusion
The Colchester selectboard joined 72 other towns in adopting the Vermont Declaration of Inclusion. At the selectboard’s Oct.25 meeting, the board adopted the declaration which states that Colchester upholds a culture of inclusion, civility and respect and welcomes all persons. Over 50% of Vermont residents in the state now...
WCAX
Vermont organization urging salt-pile managers to stock up
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont League of Cities and Towns wants Vermont salt pile managers to stock up ahead of a possible rail strike this winter. The VLCT is the trade organization for Vermont municipalities, offering insurance, training, advice, and other services. The organization says although it looked like a deal was reached between the railways and rail unions, not all were happy with the agreement, and talks are scheduled to carry on into November.
vermontbiz.com
Three broadcasters to be inducted into the VAB Hall of Fame
Vermont Business Magazine WLVB-FM Operations Director Craig Ladd, Vermont Public Producer/Announcer Betty Smith-Mastaler and WTWN-AM/WYKR-FM Owner/Operator Stephen Puffer will be inducted in the Vermont Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Hilton Hotel in Burlington, VT. Small market radio broadcasters have to be consistently good...
VTDigger
One week out: 59 Emerge Vermont women on the ballot
Burlington, VT—Emerge Vermont, the state’s premier organization that recruits and trains Democratic women to run for office, has 59 women on the ballot in next week’s election running in races from High Bailiff to Congress. These candidates emerged from a successful primary season, with Emerge-trained women celebrating a 92% win rate in August. Democrats are looking to these women to hold Democratic seats, flip seats from red to blue, and provide new representation in the offices in which they’re hoping to serve.
mynbc5.com
Some students have to wait longer to take drivers ed classes due to staffing issues
HARTFORD, Vt. — Driver's education is an important part of many Vermont students’ high school classes, but the state is seeing fewer instructors, making it harder for students to get their licenses. In Vermont, everyone under 18 is required to pass driver's ed if they want their license,...
