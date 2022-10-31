ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

mynbc5.com

Retail cannabis sales going strong in Vermont

ESSEX, Vt. — A dozen retail stores have opened their doors throughout the state and many more expected are to follow. Both customers and business owners said they couldn't be more thrilled to be operating. Magic Mann in Essex Junction was the most recent retailer to open their doors...
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Vermont Sustainable Jobs Fund welcomes new bookkeeper/contracts manager

The Vermont Sustainable Jobs Fund(link is external) recently welcomed Laura Brill as bookkeeper and contracts manager. VSJF is a nonprofit organization focused on sustainable economic development in the agriculture and food system, forest product, waste management, renewable energy and environmental technology sectors. Brill is a graduate of the University of...
VERMONT STATE
montpelierbridge.org

A Perfect Storm: Homelessness in Central Vermont

Homeless shelters across the nation are reporting a surge in people seeking help, and central Vermont is no exception, according to Rick DeAngelis, co-executive director of the Good Samaritan Haven, who gave a talk to about 60 at the Montpelier Senior Activity Center last week. During his presentation, “A Perfect...
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Community meeting to keep trucks out of the Notch

Retail cannabis has only been legal in Vermont for a month, but the cannabis industry has been preparing for years. That includes a program in the Vermont State College System. Burlington City Council votes unanimously to move forward with CityPlace. Updated: 14 hours ago. Burlington City Council votes unanimously to...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Aging Vermonters victims of state’s real estate ‘gridlock’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s senior population is growing rapidly, but aging homeowners are discovering it is very difficult to find housing that suits their needs. The resulting housing pileup affects not only older Vermonters’ ability to age comfortably but also younger residents who want to purchase their first homes.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. cannabis marketplace spurring ancillary business growth

Burlington officials say the wait for shelter is almost over as the city prepares to open its new low-barrier, homeless pod community in the Old North End at the end of the month. Tuesday Weathercast. Updated: 13 hours ago. Your Tuesday evening outlook. Campaign Countdown: Can GOP dent Dem’s Statehouse...
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

The push for a ‘just cause’ eviction standard is back in towns and cities across Vermont

Efforts are now underway in Winooski, Montpelier, Essex, Hartford and Brattleboro to get charter changes banning “no cause” evictions on the ballot this Town Meeting Day in March, according to Tom Proctor, a housing organizer with Rights and Democracy. Read the story on VTDigger here: The push for a ‘just cause’ eviction standard is back in towns and cities across Vermont.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

$18 million coming to Vermont for Covid costs

The Vermont state government is getting more than $16 million in federal money to reimburse it for costs related to the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition, the University of Vermont Medical Center is getting nearly $2 million in reimbursements for the cost of hiring temporary staff to handle increased patient loads during the pandemic.
VERMONT STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

All Six New England States Made This Top 10 List

Every state has its pros and cons so did every New England state land in the top 10 of a pro list or a con list?. Granted many pros and cons list are relative depending on the topic. Yes, traffic in the Boston area can severely suck, however for many it's worth the price of living there for the water, beaches, restaurants, sports teams, accessible city, proximity to other New England states, or it's simply where you grew up. You get the idea.
CONNECTICUT STATE
colchestersun.com

Colchester joins 72 other Vermont towns in adopting Declaration of Inclusion

The Colchester selectboard joined 72 other towns in adopting the Vermont Declaration of Inclusion. At the selectboard’s Oct.25 meeting, the board adopted the declaration which states that Colchester upholds a culture of inclusion, civility and respect and welcomes all persons. Over 50% of Vermont residents in the state now...
COLCHESTER, VT
WCAX

Vermont organization urging salt-pile managers to stock up

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont League of Cities and Towns wants Vermont salt pile managers to stock up ahead of a possible rail strike this winter. The VLCT is the trade organization for Vermont municipalities, offering insurance, training, advice, and other services. The organization says although it looked like a deal was reached between the railways and rail unions, not all were happy with the agreement, and talks are scheduled to carry on into November.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Three broadcasters to be inducted into the VAB Hall of Fame

Vermont Business Magazine WLVB-FM Operations Director Craig Ladd, Vermont Public Producer/Announcer Betty Smith-Mastaler and WTWN-AM/WYKR-FM Owner/Operator Stephen Puffer will be inducted in the Vermont Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Hilton Hotel in Burlington, VT. Small market radio broadcasters have to be consistently good...
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

One week out: 59 Emerge Vermont women on the ballot

Burlington, VT—Emerge Vermont, the state’s premier organization that recruits and trains Democratic women to run for office, has 59 women on the ballot in next week’s election running in races from High Bailiff to Congress. These candidates emerged from a successful primary season, with Emerge-trained women celebrating a 92% win rate in August. Democrats are looking to these women to hold Democratic seats, flip seats from red to blue, and provide new representation in the offices in which they’re hoping to serve.
VERMONT STATE

