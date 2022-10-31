Read full article on original website
myleaderpaper.com
ICYMI: P&Z gives cold shoulder to homeless center
The future is not promising for a plan to build a homeless rehabilitation facility in the Mapaville area between Festus and Hillsboro. After a public hearing on Oct. 27, the Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Commission voted 4-2 against recommending the proposal submitted by New Hope Fellowship Church in High Ridge.
Development plan may displace Brentwood businesses
Brentwood business owners feared they would be forced to leave their area because of a $400 million development to revamp a section of Manchester Road.
timesnewspapers.com
Kirkwood Council Approves 60-Unit Apartment Building
“Density” was the word of the evening on Thursday, Oct. 20, as the Kirkwood City Council unanimously approved a development plan for a 60-unit apartment building at 300 N. Kirkwood Road. Kirkwood Apartments, a mixed-use project including retail space and a public gym, will stand at four stories and...
Construction at Next NGA West campus is making progress
The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency's $1.7 billion Next NGA West project is almost complete with the exterior work.
crevecoeurmo.gov
City Council Passes Drive-Through Restaurant Ordinance Amendments
After several months of study, the City Council approved zoning code text amendments pertaining to the conditional use standards for drive-through restaurants in Creve Coeur at the regular meeting on October 10, 2022. In December 2021, a Joint Work Session with the Planning and Zoning Commission and the City Council was held to identify planning priorities for 2022. The drive-through regulations were identified as a topic for review. This review was prompted by the rise of contactless food service during the pandemic and concerns with several components of the prior ordinance, which was adopted in 2014.
Road, ramp and lane closures due to construction on I-270 starting Nov. 4
ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Department of Transportation announced a series of closures drivers should expect between Nov. 4 and 7. These closures are due to construction. According to a press release, MoDOT crews will close one lane in each direction of I-270 at New Florissant Road. This will start at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4. Closed lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7.
myleaderpaper.com
Hillsboro under boil water advisory
The city of Hillsboro is under a boil water advisory today, Nov. 1, following a water main break. City Administrator Jesse Walls said the break occurred at about 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, when a contractor was using a boring machine to install fiber optic cable near the intersection of Business 21 and Ridgewood Drive.
KMOV
Jefferson County farm helps animals
Illinois Board of Elections warns of text message directing voters to wrong polling place. Search for missing paraglider near Washington, Mo. The avid paraglider first went missing on October 26, after taking his paraglider out for a trip around the Missouri River around sunset.
mymoinfo.com
Lady’s Night Out on Festus Main Street
(Festus, Crystal City) Festus Main Street will be shut down for a gathering on Saturday night. It’s Lady’s Night Out and all of the businesses on Festus Main and Bailey Road will have extended hours. Michelle Hohmeier with Tree of Life home decor and furnishings and the Historic Tanglefoot Association says to come check out the shops and enjoy some live music.
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Jail layout and use
(Hillsboro) Over the years, there have been many changes and even additions to the Jefferson County Jail in Hillsboro. Brenda Short has been the Jail Administrator for the past couple of years. She says they use all three floors of the building for housing inmates. Short says the other floors...
myleaderpaper.com
David George Ault, 90, St. Louis
David George Ault, 90, of St. Louis died Oct. 31, 2022, in St. Louis. Mr. Ault was a business executive. Born Jan. 5, 1932, in Columbus, Ohio, he was the son of the late Mary (Johnson) and Eugene Ault. He was preceded in death by his wife: Rita (Zenthoefer) Ault.
myleaderpaper.com
Northwest students complete Cedar Hill Fire mural
An engine bay at Cedar Hill Fire Protection District’s Station 3 in Byrnesville now has a splash of color, thanks to the Northwest High School Mural Club. The club, made up of Northwest High School students, painted two murals on the engine bay walls at the station, 8790 Byrnesville Road.
Refreshed $2M Tower Grove Park creek to begin flowing Wednesday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A year-long Tower Grove Park project to restore a creek buried in 1913 will be completed Wednesday. The water will begin flowing in the creek after a grand opening event at 10 am. It will be attended by representatives of the Osage Nation, St. Louis City leaders, and people representing the […]
mymoinfo.com
Deputies looking into case of stolen tools and motorcycle in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) A number of tools was stolen from a residence in the 700 block of Lakeview Ridge Drive in the Fenton area. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says the incident occurred sometime during the overnight hours on October 22nd. My MO Info · KJ102822E.WAV. In...
stlmag.com
A home in Webster Groves hits the market for $275,000
Layout: This quaint ranch has loads of curb appeal, beginning with a white brick exterior, wood shutters, and blue front door. Multiple light-filled spaces include the kitchen, equipped with stainless-steel appliances, shaker cabinets, and a coffee bar, the living room, and two bedrooms. The bathroom incorporates a navy vanity, custom shelves, subway and penny tile. There is room in the lower level to create a family or game room. Enjoy peace of mind knowing a basement drain system/sump pump has been installed and the sewer lateral has been repaired. A one-car garage and backyard round out the home.
Missouri family gets $6 million in Ford asbestos lawsuit
A St. Louis family will receive $6 million in an asbestos lawsuit against the Ford Motor Company.
Missouri Mansion With 18-Car Garage 'Filled With Lamborghinis' For Sale
See 'enchanting' photos here.
myleaderpaper.com
Richard David "Rick" Wader II, 45, Potosi
Richard David "Rick" Wader II, 45, of Potosi died Oct. 26, 2022, at St. Louis University Hospital. Mr. Wader was a paramedic with the Emergency Department of South City Hospital and a volunteer with the Madison Fire Department. For the past 20 years, he served as an EMT, paramedic, and firefighter. He will be remembered for his selfless service in the community with multiple organizations including Backstoppers, Hartbauer-McBride and Bikers For Babies. Born Feb. 12, 1977, in St Louis, he was the son of Rick and Linda “Lynn” (Gebhardt) Wader of Potosi.
labortribune.com
Historic St. Louis landmark Ted Drewes opts for union electricians on large freezer project
IBEW Local 1 Financial Secretary Dave Roth has been patronizing Ted Drewes for more than 40 years. As an apprentice, Roth and his classmates would make the three-mile trip from the union’s training center to the historic St. Louis landmark during their lunch break. So, when Roth drove by...
stlmag.com
Main Event in Chesterfield introduces Family Kitchen restaurant
Main Event in Chesterfield (17027 N. Outer 40) has expanded its kitchen to widen its scope as a one-stop family destination. The 50,000-square-foot venue opened this summer as part of The District. It marked the first metro area location for the Plano, Texas–based company, which currently operates in 17 states. The entertainment complex spans a range of attractions and activities: arcade, bowling, virtual reality stations, laser tag, mini golf, escape rooms, billiards, karaoke...and now Family Kitchen, which opened its doors on November 1.
