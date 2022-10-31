After several months of study, the City Council approved zoning code text amendments pertaining to the conditional use standards for drive-through restaurants in Creve Coeur at the regular meeting on October 10, 2022. In December 2021, a Joint Work Session with the Planning and Zoning Commission and the City Council was held to identify planning priorities for 2022. The drive-through regulations were identified as a topic for review. This review was prompted by the rise of contactless food service during the pandemic and concerns with several components of the prior ordinance, which was adopted in 2014.

CREVE COEUR, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO