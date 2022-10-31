Read full article on original website
Tornado count could rise today from Saturday storms
So far seven tornadoes have been confirmed in south Alabama after a round of severe storms on Saturday. That number could go up today. The National Weather Service in Mobile said storm surveys are expected to continue in southwest Alabama, which was hit with storm after storm on Saturday and multiple tornado warnings.
NWS confirms 4 tornadoes in Baldwin County Saturday
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The weekend weather left some folks in Baldwin County scared and homeless, while in other areas the damage was limited to trees and property. The National Weather Service has confirmed four separate tornado touchdowns in Baldwin County Saturday night, October 29, 2022. Three have been categorized as EF1 tornadoes and the fourth, an EF0.
At least six tornadoes confirmed in south Alabama from Saturday storms
Southwest Alabama was hit by tornado warning after tornado warning on Saturday as a string of rotating storms rolled onshore from the Gulf of Mexico. The National Weather Service in Mobile sent survey teams out to investigate on Sunday and has confirmed at least six tornadoes touched down in Mobile and Baldwin counties.
National Weather Service survey reveals 3 tornadoes touched down in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY Miss. (WLOX) - A service conducted by the National Weather Service reveals that three EF-1 tornadoes made landfall throughout Jackson County during Saturday afternoon. According to the survey, the first tornado touched down in Moss Point near Grieson Street and Highway 63 at 3:20 p.m. It then crossed...
Alabama Home Crushed by Flying Boat Amid Devastating Tornado
For the residents of Bon Secour, Alabama, last weekend was one they’ll never forget. While neighborhoods around the world were celebrating Halloween weekend, Baldwin County residents were forced to contend with an EF-1 tornado. The tornado and accompanying severe weather left a path of devastation in their wake, downing...
At least 5 tornadoes confirmed in Gulf Coast outbreak
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — At least five tornadoes have been confirmed after a severe weather outbreak Saturday along the Mississippi and Alabama Gulf Coast. No injuries or deaths were reported as damage surveys continued. The National Weather Service said Sunday that three tornadoes touched down in Jackson County, Mississippi, each with top winds estimated between 100 mph and 110 mph. Two tornadoes with winds below 72 mph were confirmed in Alabama, one in Mobile and one in Theodore, with surveyors still looking at damage. Images of multiple funnel clouds were captured Saturday in southwest Alabama. Isolated damage was reported to roofs, trees and outbuildings. Surveyors say other damage in Mississippi came from straight-line winds.
Tornado on the Ground Approaching Foley in Baldwin County
It has been a rough afternoon and evening in coastal Mississippi and Alabama. There have been several reports of waterspouts, funnel clouds, and tornadoes from Mobile and Baldwin Counties. Currently, a confirmed tornado with debris is just west of highway 59 south-southwest of Foley. The circulation came onshore just west...
Rain showers could dampen Halloween plans from Great Lakes, Ohio Valley to East Coast
The same low-pressure system that spawned a regional tornado outbreak along the central Gulf Coast on Saturday will slide eastward Monday and Tuesday, and that could lead to an unsettled Halloween from the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley to parts of the East Coast.
Pedestrian hit, killed on Beltline in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is on the scene on the Beltline after a pedestrian was struck and killed. The incident happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday on the East I-65 Service Road between Dauphin Street and Old Shell Road. FOX10 is working to get more details and...
Traffic Fatality on Rangeline Road near Rutgers Road
According to Mobile Police, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at approximately 11:10 a.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a car and a semi-trailer truck on Rangeline Road. Upon arrival, officers located a female victim deceased. Preliminary investigation revealed that the car was traveling in the southbound lane...
Greater Gulf State Fair closes Saturday for severe weather threat
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The severe weather threat in south Alabama Saturday prompted Greater Gulf State Fair organizers to close the fair for the evening, according to a news release. The decision was made “for the safety of our patrons, staff, vendors, and volunteers,” according to the release. “Safety is a priority to the Greater […]
Four-year-long Alabama 181 widening project nears completion
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - After more than four years of construction, there is finally light at the end of the tunnel for those who travel Alabama181 in Baldwin County. Phase two of the widening project is nearing completion, much to the delight of commuters and area businesses. “We’ve lost...
West Mobile man recalls having seconds to take shelter as wild weather moves through
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We saw tornadic activity on both sides of the bay -- a good bit of it playing out during our live team coverage. Here’s a look at some of the damage. “The rain just ceased -- you didn’t hear it anymore and it sounded like a freight train. You could feel the pressure in your body -- it just felt really weird -- my ears popped,” recalled Bill Boren, lives in West Mobile.
Fire at Gulf Coast Seafood Market in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire rescue responded to a fire at 9:15 a.m., Monday at Gulf Coast Seafood Market and Restaurant on Nine Mile Road. Crews say the fire started in the attic of the building. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No one was injured in the fire.
City of Mobile curbing stop and go traffic
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Mobile City Council is looking to put an end to stop and go traffic along Schillinger Road and Airport Boulevard. It is considering buying new light synchronization equipment for these high traffic areas. A vote is expected next week. The silver lining is it won't only be a good thing for people that are tired of sitting in traffic, but it would also be a good thing for first responders rushing to emergencies.
Readers respond: 16 more great places to get your gumbo fix
I asked for your favorite coastal gumbo spots and you weren’t shy. To recap: in an AL.com article last week I suggested six Mobile-area restaurants that would be fine places to start a quest for your new favorite gumbo: Wintzell’s Oyster House, Felix’s Fish Camp, Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill, Big Time Diner, The Lighthouse, Debris Po-Boys & Drinks.
Truck identified in deadly hit and run in Pensacola
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of a hit and run that occurred Tuesday morning. WKRG News 5 reported Tuesday a 53-year-old woman was hit and killed in a pedestrian crash on U.S. Hwy. 29. FHP said they are looking for a newer model either Chevrolet or […]
Mobile firefighters find man in wheelchair trapped in burning house
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 23-year-old man was found after firefighters said a house fire broke out on Rylands Street around 9 a.m. Tuesday. When crews arrived, they could see heavy smoke and heard screams coming from inside. They then found the man in a wheelchair in one of the bedrooms.
MCSO rescues dogs from West Mobile home showing signs of long-term neglect
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — After 18 months, people living in one West Mobile neighborhood are feeling somewhat relived knowing some of their neighbor's dogs were taken to safety. The Mobile County Sheriff's Office conducted a major raid at this home Wednesday morning off Repoll Road, rescuing 11 dogs that showed signs of long-term neglect, according to a veterinarian. The MCSO also said it appears there's been a steady rotation of dogs coming through that home.
Brief Tornado Touchdown in Perry County
Perry County, Miss. (WDAM) - At around 6:45 PM on October 29th, a tornado warning was issued for Perry County, Mississippi. The tornado first was located on radar 9 miles east of Richton and was moving northeast at around 30 mph. The counties affected by the warning were Perry, Greene, and Wayne. The tornado warning was originally set to expire at 7:45 PM.
