MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — At least five tornadoes have been confirmed after a severe weather outbreak Saturday along the Mississippi and Alabama Gulf Coast. No injuries or deaths were reported as damage surveys continued. The National Weather Service said Sunday that three tornadoes touched down in Jackson County, Mississippi, each with top winds estimated between 100 mph and 110 mph. Two tornadoes with winds below 72 mph were confirmed in Alabama, one in Mobile and one in Theodore, with surveyors still looking at damage. Images of multiple funnel clouds were captured Saturday in southwest Alabama. Isolated damage was reported to roofs, trees and outbuildings. Surveyors say other damage in Mississippi came from straight-line winds.

MOBILE, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO