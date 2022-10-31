Read full article on original website
Daily Iowan
UI and Frogman’s Print Workshops to present acclaimed summer printmaking workshop
This summer, the University of Iowa and Frogman’s Print workshop will open printmaking classes to the public at the UI Visual Arts Building. Frogman’s Print Workshops will teach stone lithography, book structures, and wood engraving through its first two-week summer intensive in Iowa City from July 1-14, 2023.
Daily Iowan
Ask the Author | Ander Monson
Author Ander Monson founded Diagram, the third-oldest online literary magazine. Monson currently lives in Tucson, Arizona, and teaches at the University of Arizona. He received his bachelor’s degree from Knox College, his masters from Iowa State University, and a Master of Fine Arts from the University of Alabama. Monson will read from his new book “Predator” on Thursday at FilmScene in Iowa City. Before his reading, FilmScene will screen the 1987 movie “Predator.”
Daily Iowan
Iowa City schools to offer program to increase trade jobs
The Iowa City Community School District high school students who enroll in the newly reinstated Architecture, Construction, and Engineering program after its 12-year abscence get hands-on learning experience — outside of the classroom. Students take class courses to do lab work and then move to real job sites to...
Daily Iowan
UIHC sued by former employee, UI student
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is facing two individual discrimination lawsuits after a former employee and a Kirkwood Community College and UI student both filed on July 17. The first lawsuit was filed by Faith Sang, a Kenyan woman who worked as an advanced registered nurse practitioner at UIHC....
Daily Iowan
Letter to the Editor | JoCo Board of Supervisors need fiscal oversight and rural representation
Columns reflect the opinions of the authors and are not necessarily those of the Editorial Board, The Daily Iowan, or other organizations in which the author may be involved. Fiscal oversight and rural representation are sadly lacking on the present Board of Supervisors. Anyone who looks at how the Board...
KCRG.com
Nearly 400 Univ. of Iowa students utilize support & crisis line in it’s first year
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Over the past year, nearly 400 UI students reached out via text, phone call, and online chat. Each one needing someone to talk to about a range of mental health issues. It’s part of the Student Support and Crisis Line launched by UI and CommUnity Crisis Services just last year.
Daily Iowan
Maria Sanchez appointed as UI Department of Public Safety’s second community outreach officer
Officer Maria Sanchez has been appointed as the University of Iowa Department of Public Safety’s second community outreach officer. According to a UI Department of Public Safety Q&A with Sanchez, she joined the department in 2018 as a patrol officer and started her new position this fall. Sanchez is...
KCRG.com
Two discrimination lawsuits filed against Univ. of Iowa Hospitals
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two women have filed two separate lawsuits against the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (UIHC) for discrimination. On July 13th, 2022, Faith Sang filed a lawsuit stating that she was discriminated against based on gender, race, color, and national origin. Sang claims that shortly after starting to work at UIHC in 2018, she was treated differently than other non-African American advance practice providers (APPs). She says she was the only APP of color on her team and was not given a peer to work with even though she was supposed to have a peer assigned when she first began. She says her work environment steadily increased in hostility from there.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City City Council passes resolution opposing amendment to Iowa Amendment 1
The Iowa City City Council unanimously passed a resolution opposing a measure that would loosen gun rights in the Iowa Constitution during Tuesday’s formal meeting. The council encouraged voters to vote against the measure during the Nov. 8 midterm elections. The resolution echoes statements by the Johnson County Board...
kciiradio.com
Washington Ambulance and EMS Employees Issue a Vote of No Confidence in Current Ambulance Administration
At the beginning of the board of supervisors meeting on Tuesday, a group of Washington County Ambulance and EMS workers led by veteran employee Mike Freel presented a vote of no confidence for the current administration of the ambulance service. Freel read a prepared statement to the board, “I’ve seen...
This Unique Practice In This Eastern Iowa City Is Illegal
Every state in America has a law or two that might make you scratch your head and think "what?" According to The Lawyer Portal, you can't drive blindfolded in Alabama, you can't wash your neighbor's car without permission in Los Angeles, you're not allowed to drive a black car on a Sunday in Denver, and it's illegal to run out of gas in Youngstown Ohio. All of these make you wonder how those laws haven't been corrected or changed in the year 2022. The state of Iowa is no different when it comes to goofy laws.
After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy
An Iowa medical clinic that is facing a multimillion-dollar malpractice judgment has filed for bankruptcy. In March, a Johnson County jury awarded more than $97.4 million to the family of a boy who sustained serious brain damage during his birth at an Iowa City hospital. The boy’s parents, Kathleen and Andrew Kromphardt, had sued Mercy […] The post After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Daily Iowan
DITV: Iowa City Moms Return to Host Halloween Bash
After a 2 year pandemic break, the Iowa City Moms organization hosted their 8th annual Halloween Bash for kids of all ages. DITV News Reporter Davi Consuelos was on the scene.
ourquadcities.com
‘I’m in need of life-saving assistance.’ Quad-City man seeks kidney donor
Quad-City native Stanley Thomas is reaching out to the Quad Cities community: He needs a kidney to save his life. Stanley Thomas, 56, of Blue Grass, has helped the community, and now he asks for help. He has written a letter about the health crisis he faces and the need for a kidney. Thomas has lived in the Quad-Cities all his life except for five years when he attended Iowa State University.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control holds microchip clinic
Iowa Music Awards makes debut as new awards show spotlighting local talent. The Iowa Music Awards drew people from across the state to Cedar Rapids to see and hear a variety of talent. Phosphate being added to Waterloo water this week. Updated: 9 hours ago. The city of waterloo Water...
Iowa Family Wins Tuesday Family Feud, Advances To Wednesday Episode
The Loeffler family from Cedar Rapids appeared on Tuesday's episode of Family Feud and they did really well!. Not only did the Loefflers make it to the final round, they won $10,000, and will appear on Wednesday's episode of the show!. If you're in the Quad Cities, catch their second...
‘It’s a war zone.’ Teen tells mom about violence at Illinois high school, parent shares concerns
Parents of students at Rock Island High School have expressed concerns after they say several fights broke out on campus Thursday. Rock Island Police responded to the high school on Thursday morning. Parents are saying fights began at the beginning of the day and continued after school hours. Videos of the fights are spreading on […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Pedestrian Mall playground reopens with new look
The Iowa City Pedestrian Mall playground reopened to the public on Oct. 25 after undergoing renovations for the first time in 20 years. The playground, first built in 1979, is located at 210 S. Dubuque Street. Director of Iowa City Parks and Recreation Juli Seydell Johnson said Iowa City Parks and Recreation planned the renovation since 2020 and officially closed for construction in August.
Ex-Hawk Jeff Horner Returns To Iowa As A Head Coach
The Iowa men's basketball team will play an exhibition game tonight at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. October basketball games usually don't get much attention. But tonight's game will be special, especially for the opposing head coach. Iowa will host Truman State at 7 p.m. tonight in Iowa City. Truman State is a...
