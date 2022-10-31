ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Iowan

Ask the Author | Ander Monson

Author Ander Monson founded Diagram, the third-oldest online literary magazine. Monson currently lives in Tucson, Arizona, and teaches at the University of Arizona. He received his bachelor’s degree from Knox College, his masters from Iowa State University, and a Master of Fine Arts from the University of Alabama. Monson will read from his new book “Predator” on Thursday at FilmScene in Iowa City. Before his reading, FilmScene will screen the 1987 movie “Predator.”
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa City schools to offer program to increase trade jobs

The Iowa City Community School District high school students who enroll in the newly reinstated Architecture, Construction, and Engineering program after its 12-year abscence get hands-on learning experience — outside of the classroom. Students take class courses to do lab work and then move to real job sites to...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

UIHC sued by former employee, UI student

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is facing two individual discrimination lawsuits after a former employee and a Kirkwood Community College and UI student both filed on July 17. The first lawsuit was filed by Faith Sang, a Kenyan woman who worked as an advanced registered nurse practitioner at UIHC....
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Two discrimination lawsuits filed against Univ. of Iowa Hospitals

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two women have filed two separate lawsuits against the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (UIHC) for discrimination. On July 13th, 2022, Faith Sang filed a lawsuit stating that she was discriminated against based on gender, race, color, and national origin. Sang claims that shortly after starting to work at UIHC in 2018, she was treated differently than other non-African American advance practice providers (APPs). She says she was the only APP of color on her team and was not given a peer to work with even though she was supposed to have a peer assigned when she first began. She says her work environment steadily increased in hostility from there.
IOWA CITY, IA
K92.3

This Unique Practice In This Eastern Iowa City Is Illegal

Every state in America has a law or two that might make you scratch your head and think "what?" According to The Lawyer Portal, you can't drive blindfolded in Alabama, you can't wash your neighbor's car without permission in Los Angeles, you're not allowed to drive a black car on a Sunday in Denver, and it's illegal to run out of gas in Youngstown Ohio. All of these make you wonder how those laws haven't been corrected or changed in the year 2022. The state of Iowa is no different when it comes to goofy laws.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy

An Iowa medical clinic that is facing a multimillion-dollar malpractice judgment has filed for bankruptcy. In March, a Johnson County jury awarded more than $97.4 million to the family of a boy who sustained serious brain damage during his birth at an Iowa City hospital. The boy’s parents, Kathleen and Andrew Kromphardt, had sued Mercy […] The post After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CORALVILLE, IA
ourquadcities.com

‘I’m in need of life-saving assistance.’ Quad-City man seeks kidney donor

Quad-City native Stanley Thomas is reaching out to the Quad Cities community: He needs a kidney to save his life. Stanley Thomas, 56, of Blue Grass, has helped the community, and now he asks for help. He has written a letter about the health crisis he faces and the need for a kidney. Thomas has lived in the Quad-Cities all his life except for five years when he attended Iowa State University.
BLUE GRASS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control holds microchip clinic

Iowa Music Awards makes debut as new awards show spotlighting local talent. The Iowa Music Awards drew people from across the state to Cedar Rapids to see and hear a variety of talent. Phosphate being added to Waterloo water this week. Updated: 9 hours ago. The city of waterloo Water...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Iowa City Pedestrian Mall playground reopens with new look

The Iowa City Pedestrian Mall playground reopened to the public on Oct. 25 after undergoing renovations for the first time in 20 years. The playground, first built in 1979, is located at 210 S. Dubuque Street. Director of Iowa City Parks and Recreation Juli Seydell Johnson said Iowa City Parks and Recreation planned the renovation since 2020 and officially closed for construction in August.
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Ex-Hawk Jeff Horner Returns To Iowa As A Head Coach

The Iowa men's basketball team will play an exhibition game tonight at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. October basketball games usually don't get much attention. But tonight's game will be special, especially for the opposing head coach. Iowa will host Truman State at 7 p.m. tonight in Iowa City. Truman State is a...
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy