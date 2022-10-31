Read full article on original website
Related
WMDT.com
Pittsville Becomes One of Maryland’s Newest Sustainable Communities
PITTSVILLE, Md – Some good news for Pittsville as the city was recently designated as one of Maryland’s newest sustainable communities. Being recognized as a sustainable community now opens the door for much more grant funding that the city can receive. 47 ABC Spoke with the City Manager,...
WBOC
Thanksgiving Food Drive in Dover
DOVER, Del.-The Kent County Department of Public Safety will once again collect food donations at its 11th annual "Thanksgiving for Everyone" Food Drive. The drive is on Wednesday, November 9th between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. in front of Redner's Warehouse Markets, 25 Greentree Drive in Dover. According to Feeding...
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
The Fall Festival season is winding down for another year but not before we have a few more great events to tell you about as we head into this first weekend of November. We hope everyone had the chance to visit Rehoboth Beach last week for another fantastic Sea Witch Halloween & Fiddlers Festival, which is always the highlight of the fall in the "Nation's Summer Capital."
WMDT.com
Wor-Wic Trick-or-Treat Street a success
SALISBURY, Md. – More than 600 people showed up to Wor-Wic’s family-friendly Trick-or-Treat event last week. They had a great night for it, and from the looks of these pics, it was a lot of fun. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WMDT.com
La Plaza Delaware launches Latino Leadership program, with $20,000 grant from Perdue
MILFORD, Del.- La Plaza Delaware aims to bridge the gap for Latino Delawareeans looking to expand their business, leadership, and networking opportunities by offering classes to business leaders and students to increase Latino representation in leadership roles across the first state. The program will be run through a curriculum developed...
WMDT.com
Hurlock Elementary holds Trunk or Treat
HURLOCK Md. – Hurlock Elementary held their Trunk or Treat event and it looked like a great time for the kids. They had pumpkin decorating, free popcorn, hot dogs, and a hay ride. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WMDT.com
The Brightside: Kamesha Miller
FRUITLAND, Md. – If you go to Bennett Middle School or have a child who attends, you might have noticed someone standing at the drop-off section with a microphone, a sign, and a big smile. Ms. Kamesha Miller is an educator who is trying to start students’ day off right with a fun uplifting morning routine.
Bay Net
Is The Old Jail House Really Haunted?
LEONARDTOWN, Md. — Alex, Katie, and JJ from the BayNet, along with Mike and Ethan from Charm City and Wulf Paranormal, visit the Old Jail House in Leonardtown Maryland to find out if this “paranormal hot spot” is what it’s hyped up to be. Throughout their...
WMDT.com
SU to host trick-or-treating event for community
SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury University will host a fun trick-or-treating event at the University houses on Camden Avenue. The event will be free to all members of the community and will be held rain or shine. Candy will be passed out to everyone who is in costume or SU gear and the event will be held from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Halloween night.
attractionmag.com
Paying It Forward
Chesapeake Charities, a community foundation located in Stevensville, is partnering with Attraction magazine to share the stories of individuals and organizations in our community who make a difference. We encourage you to look for the good in yourself and others. Darius Johnson has a gift to share. You could say...
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Couple Wins $580,000 Playing Multi-Match
SOLOMONS, Md. – A Southern Maryland couple just added over half a million dollars to their bank account, thanks to winning a $580,000 Multi-Match jackpot. The Hollywood residents claimed their prize from the Oct. 3 drawing last week. The wife recalled that she was home alone and filled with excitement after discovering they hit the game’s jackpot. Her excitement motivated her to try to share the news with her husband.
WMDT.com
Volunteers paint pallet homes for the homeless in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md- A splash of color is being added to the Anne street pallet home village for the homeless in Salisbury. Over 20 volunteers painted the homes in vibrant colors, making them pleasant places to be and look at for residents and neighbors. Salisbury Homeless Services Manager Brett Sanders says...
WMDT.com
Rehoboth Beach announces new City Manager
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – The City of Rehoboth Beach has announced its next City Manager. Bethel Park Pennsylvania municipal manager and retired U.S. Army officer Laurence Christian has been announced as the new City Manager following a six-month nationwide search. Following a 23-year career in the U.S. Army, Christian has led the municipality of Bethel Park, a community of 33,000 about 10 miles south of Pittsburgh, for the past three years.
WBOC
School Resource Officer Funded To Stay Full-Time At Mace's Lane Middle
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The City of Cambridge has approved funding for a school resource officer at Mace's Lane Middle School. Officer Christine LaMonica is the first resource officer to be assigned to a middle or elementary school in Cambridge. Cambridge's Police Chief, Justin Todd says the need for an officer...
Seaford hires two constables to ensure school safety
Seaford School District has hired two constables to patrol its schools and help keep students safe, it announced Monday. The system was inspired to take extra security measures partly as a response to school shootings in the last year, including the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, said Gary Zoll, director of student services at Seaford. ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Sussex P&Z hears plans for Paradise Meadows near Milton
At its Oct. 27 meeting, the Sussex Planning & Zoning Commission heard plans for a new cluster subdivision along Cave Neck Road southeast of Milton. Plans for Paradise Meadows, near King Cole Drive, include 191 single-family lots on 96 acres of land, which includes four acres of wetlands, 23 acres of woods and 69 acres of farmland.
WMDT.com
DNREC Seeks aid of public in illegal hunting incident
Seaford, DE- Delaware Natural Resource police are seeking the public’s assistance in solving an illegal deer hunting case in Sussex County. Between the hours of midnight and 2 a.m on Tuesday November 1st police responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Obier Road in Seaford.
Cape Gazette
Beach Babies celebrate Trunk or Treat
Beach Babies Child Care in Lewes celebrated the season Oct. 28, with Trunk or Treat. Beach Babies students and staff enjoyed the festivities.
Bay Journal
Big development on Maryland’s Eastern Shore gets limited go-ahead
Plans to create what would essentially be a new city on Maryland’s Eastern Shore have been put on a short leash, at least for now, amid public concern about its potential to pollute a Chesapeake Bay tributary. The Maryland Department of the Environment has scaled back a key permit...
WMDT.com
“Your vote matters:” Salisbury University program gets students to the polls ahead of general election
SALISBURY, Md.- “We have a duty as citizens in this country. We’re given a right to choose our leaders and that’s not something that everyone in the world has,” Salisbury University Junior Delaney Cinnamon said. Letting their voices be heard. It’s a mission Salisbury University’s Public...
Comments / 0