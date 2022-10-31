Read full article on original website
How to watch TFT North American Dragonlands Regional Finals
A total of 24 North American Teamfight Tactics players will compete for World Championship seeds in the Regional Finals. From dragons to mage casters, the North American TFT Regional Finals will determine the final three seeds at the World Championship. The NA region gets four seeds in total, with Amde earning the first at the Set Seven Mid-Set Finale. The final three will get awarded to three players at the Regional Finals, scheduled to take place from Nov. 4 to 6. All players who earn a seed at the TFT Dragonlands World Championship will compete from Nov. 18 to 20.
All teams qualified for IEM Rio Major Legends Stage
The next stage of the IEM Rio CS:GO Major is inching closer and closer. The Legends Stage, the second of the event’s gauntlet Swiss format group stages, will pit 16 teams against each other with eight coveted playoff spots on the line. This stage is assured to feature the...
Head coach Bengi can make history at Worlds 2022—if T1 lift the Summoner’s Cup
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. After more than a month of incredible League of Legends action, there are only two teams...
TI11 star iceiceice leaves Team SMG’s Dota 2 roster after qualifier debacle
The 2021-2022 DPC season ended on a low for iceiceice since the veteran offlaner failed to qualify for The International 2022. He initially planned to play through the SEA qualifiers with Team SMG, but the team failed to register their roster. And now, the team announced iceiceice’s departure today.
Game-breaking MultiVersus bug forces devs to remove LeBron James
Four-time NBA champion and MultiVersus character LeBron James has been temporarily disabled due to a “critical” bug impacting players, Player First Games announced today. There is no projected timeline on when LeBron will be re-implemented into the game. MultiVersus is a crossover platform fighter spearheaded by Warner Bros....
Going the distance: Second day of IEM Rio CS:GO Major sees all on-stage games go to 30 rounds
The Brazilian crowd was pivotal for the South American teams during the second day of the Challengers Stage of IEM CS:GO Rio Major. All seven maps played on stage on Tuesday went to at least 30 rounds, with 00 Nation and IHC’s game on Ancient being the only one to end on 30. In total, six remaining games went to overtime.
Dota 2 pros have mixed opinions on The International’s large prize pool being split to support other events
Dota 2 is the home of The International, which features the highest prize pools in esports. Every year fans get to crowdfund the most prestigious tournament in the Dota 2 calendar through the battle pass, and the winner almost takes half of it. Given the tournament’s top-heavy prize pool distribution...
FURIA vs. GamerLegion highlights day 3 of IEM Rio CS:GO Major
Tomorrow for the first time in IEM Rio Major Challengers Stage, the first stage of the competition in which Contenders and Challengers clash, will only feature advancement and elimination matches. From now on, all matches in the Challengers Stage are exclusively best-of-three series. There will be three matches between teams...
Evil Geniuses rally from slow start against IHC to take opening map of IEM Rio Major run
Just as Evil Geniuses appeared to be in trouble against IHC Esports today, the rapidly resurging North American CS:GO roster rallied in their opening match of the IEM Rio Challengers Stage, securing the first win of the event for NA. The match itself got off to a slow start following...
Star ADC Danny will not play for Evil Geniuses’ LCS team in 2023, according to report
Evil Geniuses is reportedly in the market for a new starting AD carry for its League of Legends roster. The team will be without its breakout star ADC Kyle “Danny” Sakamaki for the 2023 season, according to a report from Sander Hove of The Game Haus. Danny missed...
Vampire Survivors, Return to Monkey Island, and Football Manager 2023 headline Xbox Game Pass November additions
The ultimate subscription-based catalog of playable games is continuing to grow heading into the month of November 2022 with some classics and games from all genres due to be added. The latest yearly installment of Football Manager 2023 will arrive on Xbox Game Pass early this month. Football Manager 2023...
Evil Geniuses will reportedly release its entire roster and leave North America for the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit
Speculation has apparently become reality and the Dota 2 scene could be shaken to its core. Evil Geniuses appears set to release its entire Dota 2 roster and move out of North America for the first time in its storied history with the game. EG will finally be moving on...
ESL quickly caves on IEM Rio Major changes after Gaules, CS:GO community outcry
Counter-Strike’s IEM Rio Major 2022 Challengers Stage has been a phenomenal showcasing of Brazilian pride. The South American rosters have had the cheers of the crowd behind them in every match, but this could be a problem for certain rosters. In an effort to prevent members of the IEM...
Sh1ro, Cloud9 eliminate fan-favorite Imperial from IEM Rio CS:GO Major
The IEM Rio Major might’ve just seen one of its biggest matches yet. Imperial, the Brazilian team led by the “godfather” of Counter-Strike, FalleN, in an elimination match against the young-gun Cloud9 roster, with the CIS squad winning 2-0. C9 took the Imperial squad down in two...
When will Mei be back in Overwatch 2 and why is she missing?
It seems that one of Overwatch 2’s themes is removing heroes temporarily to identify and fix gameplay bugs. Shortly after the game’s launch in early October, both Bastion and Torbjörn were removed to fix bugs involving their abilities. While the development team at Blizzard Entertainment left Torbjörn available in Quick Play, Bastion was removed from all modes as well as the Hero Gallery for the duration of his maintenance. Both heroes returned to the live game 15 days after their removal.
Best Nahida teams in Genshin Impact
One of Genshin Impact’s most powerful and versatile characters yet is Nahida, a five-star Dendro Catalyst character that made her grand debut in the Version 3.2 update. Nahida is the Dendro Archon of Sumeru, which means that she is essentially a god of Teyvat. The Dendro character joined Teyvat...
TimTheTatman to host special OWL Grand Finals co-stream on YouTube
TimTheTatman, one of YouTube Gaming’s top streamers and a longtime Overwatch player, will be hosting a special co-stream during the Grand Finals for the 2022 Overwatch League season. While the announcement doesn’t directly say when Tim will be hosting his co-stream, which is made even more confusing by the...
Dota 2 post-TI11 roster shuffle live tracker: All moves, signings, and more
The battle for the Aegis of Champions has once again concluded with Tundra Esports rising to the top in a dominant display of Dota that has now immortalized their names as bearers of the ultimate symbol of victory. But just because The International 2022 is over doesn’t mean the influence...
Quincy Crew curse: Soniqs out of Dota 2 less than three months after signing team
In what is probably the most expected roster move in North America, Soniqs has dropped its Dota 2 roster and has not shared plans to continue in the space after just two months and some change of being active. The team’s roster, made up of a Quincy Crew core cobbled...
The winners and losers of League of Legends Patch 12.21
The final days of League of Legends season 12, together with our LP, are slowly slipping out of hands as we make our final efforts to secure the division we’ve been dreaming about the entire season. Patch 12.21 is the final patch of season 12, meaning the next patch that will hit the live servers on Nov. 16 will bring all the preseason changes that have been cooking up on PBE since the beginning of October.
