Philadelphia, PA

World Series rainout, Astros-Phils to play Game 3 Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — In the City of Brotherly Love and the undefeated Eagles, Justin Verlander showed the reverse of the first and playfully gave Phillies fans another kind of bird Monday — with his middle finger as he stepped off Houston’s team bus. “Whole interaction was in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philly, Houston rev up for rare World Series-NFL double dip

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The road trip of the NFL season was mapped out months ago for Eagles fan Kevin Ridpath. There was a flicker of hope the season-ticket holder could catch the Birds in Arizona until a wedding got in the way. Chicago? Nah, much too cold in December.
HOUSTON, TX
Wife of Phillies' Hoskins puts beers on her World Series tab

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jayme Hoskins is tapped in to Philly sports fans. The wife of Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins has let fans crush some World Series beers on her tab. Jayme Hoskins has turned into a baseball barfly and let the free beers fly during recent Phillies' postseason games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Javier, 'pen hold Phils hitless through 8 innings in Game 4

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cristian Javier, Bryan Abreu and Rafael Montero held the Philadelphia Phillies hitless through eight innings in Game 4 of the World Series on Wednesday night, and the Houston Astros led 5-0 after knocking out Aaron Nola in a five-run fifth. With the Astros trailing 2-1 in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Verlander again seeks 1st Series win, night after no-hitter

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Justin Verlander has a very tough act to follow. Not only will he again be seeking his first World Series win Thursday night, he'll take the mound against Philadelphia after four Houston Astros teammates combined on the Fall Classic's second no-hitter.
HOUSTON, TX

