FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
Tupac Shakur: The Mysterious Death of a Hip-Hop LegendLord GaneshLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
KTNV
Three people injured in four-vehicle crash on Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash involving four vehicles has been reported on Flamingo and Maryland Parkway, according to RTC of Southern Nevada. Las Vegas police were at the scene on Wednesday morning and have reportedly transported three people to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have reopened all...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate 4-vehicle crash Wednesday morning
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A four-vehicle crash partially closed westbound Flamingo Road at Maryland Parkway on Wednesday morning. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the four-vehicle crash occurred at about 5:44 a.m. Three people were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. RTC said...
Las Vegas man likely high on meth sped through red light before crash that killed young woman, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- A Las Vegas man who police said was likely on meth allegedly sped through a red light before causing a crash that killed a young woman last week, according to an arrest report.
news3lv.com
Suspect booked for murder after man shot to death in parked car in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police say a suspect has been identified and booked on a murder charge after a man was found shot to death in a parked car in the northeast Las Vegas valley last month. Diego Cruz-Gomez, 21, was already in custody on an unrelated charge, Las...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police say 21-year-old man accused of shooting into car, killing victim
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a 21-year-old suspect is accused of shooting into a car and killing a man in October. According to a news release, the incident occurred at approximately 5:52 p.m. on Oct. 20 in the 1200 block of Christy Lane, near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue.
Third Victim of Fatal Mission Beach Traffic Crash Was Nevada Woman, 59
Authorities have publicly identified a San Diego couple and an out-of-towner who were fatally injured in a head-on crash on a Mission Beach-area thoroughfare. The triple-fatality collision took place about 3 p.m. Saturday, after 62-year-old Andrew Small of San Diego slumped over the wheel of the Ford EcoSport he was driving on Mission Boulevard, near Belmont Park, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.
news3lv.com
Motorcycle rider accused of speeding, flipping off Las Vegas police identified
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The motorcycle rider accused of speeding at 115 MPH and flipping off police last week has been identified. Police say David Kartes is being charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor charges following the incident on October 26. A police report details the pursuit, which ended...
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas police search for missing 60-year-old man
Las Vegas (KSNV) — North Las Vegas Police is asking for the public's help locating a missing 60-year-old man. Nicolas Ortega was last seen Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at about 1:00 p.m. around his home on the 5300 block of Santa Fe Heights Street, near North 5th Street and East Hammer Lane.
Fox5 KVVU
Family accuses Henderson police of killing 12-year-old boy during hostage situation
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A family is accusing the Henderson Police department of killing a 12-year-old boy during a deadly hostage situation in November of 2020, according to a newly filed lawsuit obtained by FOX5 News. The 12-year-old identified as Joseph Hawatmeh was shot to death at an apartment...
news3lv.com
LVMPD: 'DUI Blitz' arrests 23 drivers over Halloween weekend
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police is sharing the results of their effort to keep impaired drivers off the road over the Halloween weekend. According to the LVMPD Traffic Bureau on Twitter, officers of the Northwest Area Command, Summerlin Area Command, and Traffic teamed up to make 23 DUI arrests.
‘Do not hit that [expletive] kid,’ Family accuses Henderson police of killing 12-year-old in standoff after double murder
e father of a 12-year-old boy killed in a Henderson shooting two years ago filed a federal lawsuit last week accusing police of fatally wounding his son in a standoff that left two others, including his wife, dead.
Woman killed in multiple-vehicle crash near Harry Reid Airport identified, DUI arrest made in crash
Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal multiple-vehicle crash near Harry Reid International Airport that left one woman dead.
1 Woman Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Sunday. The crash happened on South Eastern Avenue at East Hacienda Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. According to the Police, a 2013 Jeep Compass, a 2020 Hyundai Elantra, and a 2017 Toyota Corolla were...
KTNV
Henderson police say two pedestrians injured in two different accidents have died
HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson Police Department has confirmed that two pedestrians have died following two separate collisions in the southeast valley. According to a police report, on June 22, at approximately 2:35 p.m., the City of Henderson Police and Fire Departments responded to the intersection of West Warm Springs Road and Stephanie Street in reference to two pedestrians being struck by a tan-colored Cadillac sedan.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas investigative reporter’s murder caught on camera, shown to grand jury
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The murder of Las Vegas investigative reporter Jeff German was caught on camera. FOX5 obtained the shocking video through a public records request for the evidence presented to a grand jury. German, of the Las Vegas Review Journal, was killed outside his home in September....
KTNV
Intersection at Durango, Maule-Badura to have active traffic signals
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The intersection of Durango and Maule-Badura in the southwest valley is going to see activated traffic signals. On Thursday, Clark County officials will activate the new traffic signals in the morning around 6:30 a.m. According to officials, the intersection has grown increasingly busy. “A growing...
L.A. Weekly
Trent William Hosmer Jr. Killed in Car Crash on Centennial Center Boulevard [Las Vegas, NV]
Driver Injured, Passenger Killed in Solo-Car Collision near Azure Drive. The incident took place at 6:40 a.m., south of Azure Drive on October 19th. According to reports, a 20-year-old driver attempted to navigate a left-hand curve in the roadway but instead lost control of their vehicle. As a result, the car veered off the road and collided with a tree on the driver’s side.
Investigation into unreported shooting at North Las Vegas state senator’s home stalls, police say
The investigation into an unreported shooting at a Nevada state senator and mayoral candidate’s house has stalled as witnesses refuse to come forward
news3lv.com
Federal lawsuit filed over death of 12-year-old in Henderson Police shooting
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The family of a 12-year-old boy who died during a standoff in Henderson two years ago has filed a lawsuit alleging he was killed by police gunfire. A federal lawsuit was filed last week over the Nov. 3, 2020, shooting, which took place at an apartment complex on Stephanie Street and Wigwam Parkway.
Police ask for help locating robbery suspect
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released a photo of the suspect accused of robbing a business in the 800 block of N. Rainbow Boulevard near W. Washington Avenue on Thursday, Oct. 25 around 1:25 p.m.
