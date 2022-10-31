HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson Police Department has confirmed that two pedestrians have died following two separate collisions in the southeast valley. According to a police report, on June 22, at approximately 2:35 p.m., the City of Henderson Police and Fire Departments responded to the intersection of West Warm Springs Road and Stephanie Street in reference to two pedestrians being struck by a tan-colored Cadillac sedan.

HENDERSON, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO