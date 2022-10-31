ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate 4-vehicle crash Wednesday morning

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A four-vehicle crash partially closed westbound Flamingo Road at Maryland Parkway on Wednesday morning. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the four-vehicle crash occurred at about 5:44 a.m. Three people were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. RTC said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Times of San Diego

Third Victim of Fatal Mission Beach Traffic Crash Was Nevada Woman, 59

Authorities have publicly identified a San Diego couple and an out-of-towner who were fatally injured in a head-on crash on a Mission Beach-area thoroughfare. The triple-fatality collision took place about 3 p.m. Saturday, after 62-year-old Andrew Small of San Diego slumped over the wheel of the Ford EcoSport he was driving on Mission Boulevard, near Belmont Park, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.
SAN DIEGO, CA
news3lv.com

North Las Vegas police search for missing 60-year-old man

Las Vegas (KSNV) — North Las Vegas Police is asking for the public's help locating a missing 60-year-old man. Nicolas Ortega was last seen Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at about 1:00 p.m. around his home on the 5300 block of Santa Fe Heights Street, near North 5th Street and East Hammer Lane.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

LVMPD: 'DUI Blitz' arrests 23 drivers over Halloween weekend

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police is sharing the results of their effort to keep impaired drivers off the road over the Halloween weekend. According to the LVMPD Traffic Bureau on Twitter, officers of the Northwest Area Command, Summerlin Area Command, and Traffic teamed up to make 23 DUI arrests.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

Henderson police say two pedestrians injured in two different accidents have died

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson Police Department has confirmed that two pedestrians have died following two separate collisions in the southeast valley. According to a police report, on June 22, at approximately 2:35 p.m., the City of Henderson Police and Fire Departments responded to the intersection of West Warm Springs Road and Stephanie Street in reference to two pedestrians being struck by a tan-colored Cadillac sedan.
HENDERSON, NV
KTNV

Intersection at Durango, Maule-Badura to have active traffic signals

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The intersection of Durango and Maule-Badura in the southwest valley is going to see activated traffic signals. On Thursday, Clark County officials will activate the new traffic signals in the morning around 6:30 a.m. According to officials, the intersection has grown increasingly busy. “A growing...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
L.A. Weekly

Trent William Hosmer Jr. Killed in Car Crash on Centennial Center Boulevard [Las Vegas, NV]

Driver Injured, Passenger Killed in Solo-Car Collision near Azure Drive. The incident took place at 6:40 a.m., south of Azure Drive on October 19th. According to reports, a 20-year-old driver attempted to navigate a left-hand curve in the roadway but instead lost control of their vehicle. As a result, the car veered off the road and collided with a tree on the driver’s side.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Federal lawsuit filed over death of 12-year-old in Henderson Police shooting

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The family of a 12-year-old boy who died during a standoff in Henderson two years ago has filed a lawsuit alleging he was killed by police gunfire. A federal lawsuit was filed last week over the Nov. 3, 2020, shooting, which took place at an apartment complex on Stephanie Street and Wigwam Parkway.
HENDERSON, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy