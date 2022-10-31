Read full article on original website
‘We lose again’: Here’s Rex Ryan’s reaction to the Jets’ 13th straight loss against the Patriots
Ryan remained defiant despite another Patriots win over the Jets, labeling Mac Jones "horrible." The Patriots managed to come away with a 22-17 win over the Jets on Sunday. The Celtics beat the Wizards also on Sunday, 112-94. Tomorrow, the Bruins will be in Pittsburgh to play the Penguins at...
Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 9 game?
The Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 9 schedule. NFL Week 9 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST on CBS. The Patriots are a 5.5-point favorite in the game. For subscribers:NFL Week...
Rhamondre Stevenson, 5 Patriots most responsible for Week 8 win vs. Jets
The New England Patriots pulled away with a 22-17 win over the New York Jets on Sunday to get back to .500 and improve to 4-4 on the season. With that, we take a look at the five players most responsible for the win. 5. Rhamondre Stevenson. The second-year running...
Patriots Power Rankings Roundup: Pats climb after win vs. Jets
BOSTON -- The Patriots steadied the ship on Sunday, picking up a victory in a borderline must-win game against the Jets.While a Patriots win over the Jets is nothing new, the fact is that New York is a pretty good football team this year. The Jets entered Sunday with a 5-2 record, and had it not been for a roughing the passer penalty on a pick-six, they very well could be 6-2 at the moment.But they're not, and the Patriots are at 4-4 as they prepare for their final game before their bye week.Let's see how Sunday's win in New...
How Mac Jones compares to other QBs vs. Jets, Steelers, Ravens, Dolphins
BOSTON -- The Patriots won on Sunday, but it's difficult to use that game to reach any grand conclusions about Mac Jones.The second-year quarterback played his first full game since Week 3, and he did so behind a porous offensive line. Jones was hit eight times, taking sacks on six of those, and generally had to rifle off some short passes to keep the offense moving. A defensive lineman got his hand on a pass that led to Jones' interception, and the quarterback was also bailed out by a roughing the passer penalty call that negated what would have been...
Tom Brady Admits That Having Gisele Bündchen Divorce 'Play Out In Front Of A Lot Of People' Was Added Challenge
Tom Brady is opening up about his divorce from Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage.During the Monday, October 31, episode of his Sirius XM show, Let’s Go!, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, talked about "giving all you can to the team" while dealing with personal challenges that have played out in the public eye."I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home," Brady began, emphasizing that "the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things,...
Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints odds: NFL Week 9 point spread, moneyline, over/under
The Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints play on Monday, Nov. 7, in the final game on the NFL Week 9 schedule. The Ravens are a 3.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. ...
NBC Sports
NFL analyst tells Jets' Zach Wilson to 'grow up' in blistering take
The New England Patriots' MVP on Sunday may have been Zach Wilson. The Patriots didn't play a particularly clean game against the New York Jets. They committed six penalties for 54 yards, mustered just 288 yards of total offense and allowed Mac Jones to be sacked six times. Fortunately for...
CBS Sports
Ranking 2022 NFL rookie head coaches: Giants' Brian Daboll, Vikings' Kevin O'Connell headline first-time hires
We're about halfway through the 2022 NFL season, and first-year head coaches have been responsible for some of the biggest storylines to date. Between Nathaniel Hackett's wayward team-up with Russell Wilson to Brian Daboll's surprise rejuvenation of the Giants, the newcomers on the sidelines could end up shaping the playoff picture as well.
Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 9 game?
The Buffalo Bills and New York Jets play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 9 schedule. Which team will get the victory? Check out these NFL Week 9...
NBC Sports
Patriots-Colts injury report: Harris, Taylor, Gilmore all miss practice
The New England Patriots will host the Indianapolis Colts in a pivotal Week 9 matchup for both teams. The losing side will face a tough, uphill climb toward the AFC playoffs. Injuries could play a key role in the outcome of Sunday's game. The Patriots had four players -- center...
If Commanders owner Dan Snyder is waving a white flag to the NFL, why now?
Late Wednesday afternoon, after most corners of the NFL had absorbed the reports that Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder was exploring a possible sale of his franchise, a high-ranking NFC executive reacted to the news with a twinge of skepticism. “It might get him past the [December] meetings if he...
