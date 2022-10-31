ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Patriots Power Rankings Roundup: Pats climb after win vs. Jets

BOSTON -- The Patriots steadied the ship on Sunday, picking up a victory in a borderline must-win game against the Jets.While a Patriots win over the Jets is nothing new, the fact is that New York is a pretty good football team this year. The Jets entered Sunday with a 5-2 record, and had it not been for a roughing the passer penalty on a pick-six, they very well could be 6-2 at the moment.But they're not, and the Patriots are at 4-4 as they prepare for their final game before their bye week.Let's see how Sunday's win in New...
How Mac Jones compares to other QBs vs. Jets, Steelers, Ravens, Dolphins

BOSTON -- The Patriots won on Sunday, but it's difficult to use that game to reach any grand conclusions about Mac Jones.The second-year quarterback played his first full game since Week 3, and he did so behind a porous offensive line. Jones was hit eight times, taking sacks on six of those, and generally had to rifle off some short passes to keep the offense moving. A defensive lineman got his hand on a pass that led to Jones' interception, and the quarterback was also bailed out by a roughing the passer penalty call that negated what would have been...
Tom Brady Admits That Having Gisele Bündchen Divorce 'Play Out In Front Of A Lot Of People' Was Added Challenge

Tom Brady is opening up about his divorce from Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage.During the Monday, October 31, episode of his Sirius XM show, Let’s Go!, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, talked about "giving all you can to the team" while dealing with personal challenges that have played out in the public eye."I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home," Brady began, emphasizing that "the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things,...
NFL analyst tells Jets' Zach Wilson to 'grow up' in blistering take

The New England Patriots' MVP on Sunday may have been Zach Wilson. The Patriots didn't play a particularly clean game against the New York Jets. They committed six penalties for 54 yards, mustered just 288 yards of total offense and allowed Mac Jones to be sacked six times. Fortunately for...
