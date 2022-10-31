Read full article on original website
NECN
Father and Son Die in Maine Fire, Wife Remains Hospitalized
A father and son were killed in a fire in Levant, Maine, earlier this week, officials say. The fire on Avenue Road broke out around 3 a.m. on Monday. Officials initially said that one person died in the fire, with two others hospitalized. Eric Daly, 29, died in the fire,...
Levant house fire victims believed to be father and son; mother still hospitalized
LEVANT, Maine — Two victims of an Oct. 31 house fire in Levant are believed to be a father and son, and the mother is still hospitalized. The fire at 503 Avenue Road broke out around 3 a.m. on Halloween. Officials initially said one person died in the fire,...
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/5 & 11/6
This weekend is going to be beautiful weather-wise so you will probably want to get out of the house. The good news for you is that you can get out and check out one of these events going on this weekend. With the holiday season quickly approaching, there is no shortage of craft fairs this weekend. If there is something going on that I didn't mention, feel free to mention it in the comments section, so others can check it out. Don't forget to turn your clocks back and check the batteries in your smoke detectors this weekend for daylight savings time.
Maine sees new records set with unusually high temps in November
PORTLAND, Maine — Record high temperatures were broken across the state on Saturday. In Caribou, the temperature hit 73 degrees, breaking the previous record for the date of 67, set in 1982. In Bangor, the high was also 73 degrees, breaking the previous record of 71, set in 1938.
Bangor to close homeless encampments in next two months
BANGOR, Maine — An ongoing conversation in many Maine communities is how to reduce the number of people without a place to call home. In an effort to connect those who are unsheltered to services and housing, Bangor is looking to close the majority of its homeless encampments by the end of the year.
Finding success on and off the field, Bangor High student also finds time to help her community
BANGOR, Maine — It's been a busy fall for high schools across the state as students returned to classrooms and the sports fields. At Bangor High School, Lauren Small is balancing plenty of responsibilities in and outside of the classroom. She finished her second varsity field hockey season last month.
WGME
Maine man sentenced after being found with more than 3 pounds of fentanyl
BANGOR (WGME) – A Maine man was sentenced on Thursday to 2 1/2 years in prison after being found with over 3 pounds of fentanyl. A judge sentenced 40-year-old Kristopher Churchill of Bangor to 2 1/2 years in prison and three years of supervised release. Churchill pleaded guilty to...
Missing Etna man safely located by K9 after spending night in freezing temperatures
ETNA, Maine — A missing 74-year-old Etna man was found safe on Monday by a game warden and his K9. Mark Latti, the spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, said in a news release that Joseph Nolin was found by Game Warden Michael Latti and his K9 Luna around 1:45 p.m. Monday about a mile from his house in the woods of the Etna Bog.
Employees applaud labor board complaint issued over closure of Augusta Chipotle
AUGUSTA, Maine — Former employees of the Augusta Chipotle restaurant are rejoicing following a complaint issued by the National Labor Relations Board this week. "It's real. That labor board really said Chipotle broke the law in front of everyone and even made demands of them. It's vindicating. We knew. We knew what was going on," Brandi McNeese, a former Augusta Chipotle employee and co-founder of Chipotle United.
foxbangor.com
Penobscot Grand Jury indicts man accused of crashing truck into a house
BANGOR- A man accused of crashing his truck into a house in Old Town and leaving the scene has been indicted by the Penobscot County Grand Jury…. According to police, Roger Eldridge, 57, of Greenbush crashed his pickup into an Old Town police speed radar trailer and then a house before running into the woods in August.
Maine election officials cautious heading into midterms
AUGUSTA, Maine — After more than three decades of working in municipal government, Bangor city clerk Lisa Goodwin is confident that Maine’s election system is safe. But with national tensions rising ahead of a potentially pivotal Election Day, she does not want to take chances. That was why...
Maine Woman Dies In Sunday Afternoon Crash
According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, a Maine woman is dead following a Sunday crash. The press release explained that, at about 3 PM on Sunday (October 30th), the Maine State Police responded to a crash on Scribner Hill Road and Gorden Road in Readfield.
Waterville man pleads guilty to fentanyl charge
BANGOR, Maine — A Waterville man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Bangor on Thursday to possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute. Patrick Hanson, 31, faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $2 million, U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee said in a release. She said he also faces a minimum of six years -- and up to life -- of supervised release.
WGME
Michigan men admit to trafficking 'staggering quantity' of drugs in Maine
BANGOR (BDN) -- Two Michigan men pleaded guilty Monday to trafficking a “staggering quantity” of drugs in Penobscot and Hancock counties rather than risk going to trial. Andre DuJuan Terry Jr., 34, and Devon Lamont Campbell, 26, both of Ypsilanti, Michigan, pleaded guilty at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor just as jury selection was about to begin in their joint trial.
Haunt ME paranormal investigators return to Vassalboro mill
VASSALBORO, Maine — The town of Vassalboro once thrived around a mill until the mill closed for good in the 1950s. Local resident Ray Breton bought the 19th-century mill some years ago and has since worked to restore it as a center of community events. But some invisible residents may have come with it.
NECN
Woman Killed in Maine Crash, Minutes After Being Involved in Earlier Accident
Police say a 43-year-old Maine woman was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon, just minutes after she was involved in a previous accident. Around 3 p.m., Maine State Police received a report of a single-vehicle crash with serious injury and entrapment in the area of Scribner Hill and Gorden roads in Readfield.
Hampden Academy hosts dodgeball fundraiser to support music students
HAMPDEN, Maine — Hampden Academy has over 100 students enrolled in their music department; from jazz band to band to chorus. This upcoming March, students from the band, concert choir, chamber singers, and treble choir are heading to New York City to perform at the Worldstrides Heritage Festival. To...
Two Maine schools closed on Halloween due to threat of violence
READFIELD, Maine — Maranacook Community High School and Middle School were closed Monday due to a threat of violence. According to a message by RSU 38 Superintendent Jay Charette, the two schools and all school-based activities were closed “out of an abundance of caution” after school officials received an anonymous text on Saturday that threatened violence at the high school.
Skowhegan man sentenced to 20 months for PPP loan fraud charges
BANGOR, Maine — Nathan Reardon, 44, of Skowhegan, who pleaded guilty to federal bank fraud charges, was sentenced by Judge Lance Walker to 20 months in prison at federal court in Bangor on Wednesday afternoon. Reardon will also be on supervised release for three years and will pay about...
Banning use of fireworks up for voters to decide in Winslow
WINSLOW, Maine — Fireworks are something of an "explosive" issue in the town of Winslow. Some residents want to ban the use of pyrotechnics, while others want to keep lighting up the skies. "I don't have really an issue with fireworks, there is a time and a place for...
