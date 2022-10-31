Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$150,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Murfreesboro
The drawing held Oct. 29, 2022, created thousands of winners in the state, including a $150,000 winner in Murfreesboro and four winners of $50,000 each in Huntland, Manchester, Cowan and Ardmore. All five of these lucky players matched four of five white balls plus the red Powerball. Details include:. $150,000...
Four Lottery Winners in Our Area
Multiple lottery players in southern middle Tennessee managed to gain some serious cash over the weekend. On Sunday, the Tennessee Lottery announced multiple tickets worth at least $50,000 were purchased across various stores in Tennessee. Four $50,000 winning tickets were purchased in our area: Huntland, Manchester, Cowan and Ardmore. One...
WSMV
5 Midstate lottery players win at least $50,000
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Five people purchased lottery tickets worth at least $50,000 from Middle Tennessee businesses for Saturday’s Powerball drawing, the Tennessee Lottery said on Sunday. One lucky player won $150,000 after buying a ticket from a Murfreesboro location and four winners will receive $50,000 each after buying...
thunder1320.com
Thunder Radio crews and hoodies available for presale discount
Want to proudly wear the swag of Manchester’s only locally owned and operated radio station?. Thunder Radio WMSR, Manchester’s Community Radio Station since 1957 is offering hoodies and crews!. Presale discount runs through Nov. 11. Presale price for Crews will be $40, Hoodies are $42. After the presale,...
williamsonhomepage.com
Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
The costumes have all been put away, and hopefully the sugar highs from Halloween have come down by now. Now it’s time to save a little cash and find some free post-Halloween fun. This weekend you’ll find another Fall Festival, where kiddos can hop in the bouncy house and...
This Tennessee Restaurant Has The Best Cheap Burrito In The State
Cheapsim found the tastiest inexpensive burritos around the country.
8 New Spots to Shop at Opry Mills this Holiday Season
With holiday shopping already underway, there’s no better time for Opry Mills to welcome eight new offerings – making finding the perfect gift that much easier. Plus, as first-to-market stores in Nashville and Tennessee, each gift for that special someone will be truly unique in the area. Now Open The Cheesecake Factory: Nashville’s second Cheesecake […] The post 8 New Spots to Shop at Opry Mills this Holiday Season appeared first on Wilson County Source.
yoursportsedge.com
Trigg Cheerleaders Place 2nd in Murfreesboro
Not a bad way to resume competitive cheer competition over the weekend for the cheerleaders from Trigg County High School. The Wildcat cheerleaders were in action over the weekend at the Middle Tennessee Classic Cheer Competition at Blackmon High School in Murfreesboro. In their first competition since 2019, the Trigg...
ucbjournal.com
Empire Athletics to open location in Cookeville
Halloween party – future students of Empire Athletics celebrated the opening announcement in style. Photo courtesy of Empire Athletics Facebook page. Cookeville – Young athletes in Cookeville who are interested in cheerleading will soon have another option as to where to hone their craft. Empire Elite athletics will soon be opening the doors to a new chapter.
thunder1320.com
Rickie Joe Sanders
Mr. Rickie Joe Sanders, age 62, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, in Murfreesboro, TN. Mr. Sanders was born in Ft. Knox, KY to his late parents Charles Ray Sanders and Dorothy Mae Collins Sanders. He was most recently a caregiver for his family and he also worked in constructions as well. Mr. Sanders loved everybody and was kind to everybody. He loved taking care of everybody, especially his close family and his cats. Mr. Sanders was also a jokester and had a silly sense of humor.
Close to Home Favorites: 5 Sports Bars in Wilson County
No matter what sport you follow, it’s always better to watch with a group of fans. Whether you’re a Titans fan, Preds fan, college football enthusiast, soccer or baseball fan, check out these local sports bars that offer a fun environment to catch your favorite game. Legends Sports Grill 155 Legends Dr, Lebanon, TN Come […] The post Close to Home Favorites: 5 Sports Bars in Wilson County appeared first on Wilson County Source.
This Is The Best Candy Store In Tennessee
Taste of Home found the best candy store in each state, including this iconic shop in Tennessee.
smithcountyinsider.com
Schedule of 2022 Christmas Parades in Smith County and surrounding areas
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Smith County and the Upper Cumberland area! As we continue into the Christmas season, several area Christmas Parades will be held for you to enjoy. The Carthage Christmas Parade is the first in the lineup, beginning at 4:30 p.m. on...
thunder1320.com
Arthur Louis Jonson, III
Arthur Louis Jonson, III, Louis as he was fondly known as by family and friends, was born on March 23, 1978, to the late Arthur L. Johnson, Sr. and Lila Baugh Johnson, in Manchester, TN. He was a construction worker for R&D Construction and was a member of the Little Hurricane Primitive Baptist Church. Louis enjoyed basketball, fast cars, and helping others. He loved his children and was said to have a big heart.
whopam.com
Driver flown to Nashville hospital after fiery I-24 crash near state line
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital following a rear-end collision involving two semi’s just across the Tennessee state line on I-24 in Montgomery County Tuesday morning. Clarksville police say it happened about 10 a.m. just west of Exit 1 on the westbound side when a semi pulling...
earnthenecklace.com
Mary Mays Leaving WKRN-TV: Where Is the Nashville Meteorologist Going?
Mary Mays spent most of her career bringing weather updates to the residents of Nashville. But now the meteorologist is stepping away from the green screen for good. Mary Mays announced she is leaving WKRN-TV’s News 2 in 2022. That naturally led to Nashville residents asking questions about where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know whether she will remain in Nashville. Fortunately for her viewers, Mary Mays answered most queries about her departure from WKRN News 2.
WSMV
Missing Nashville woman found safe in West Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A missing 89-year-old woman the subject of a silver alert has been found safe in West Tennessee according to Metro Police. Police said Nancy Griffith was located safe and sound in Weakley County, about 140 miles northwest of Nashville, on Tuesday evening. She had last been seen around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 70 and Sawyer Brown Road in a silver Chevy Cruze.
murfreesboro.com
Whiskey Dix Set to Open November 3
The new Whiskey Dix location on the Downtown Square in Murfreesboro is set to open on Thursday, November 3. They were nice enough to let me go in and give you all a tour. Enjoy!
Vintage cars destroyed, Cheatham County dealership damaged in overnight chaos
An auto dealer woke up to find his business damaged and two of his prized vintage Chevy Camaros totaled after an incident that started in Southern Kentucky and made its way into Middle Tennessee overnight.
