Dorothy M. Mahaffy, 92, of Tullahoma Tennessee entered into eternal life, Saturday, October 29, 2022, at her home surrounded by her children. Dorothy was born August 19, 1930, to the late John Morris and Viola Buehler Morris. She was married to her late husband, Colonel Craig Mahaffy, an Air Force veteran, for 50 years before he died in 2004. She was a gifted musician and piano teacher. She inspired countless young musicians and inspired many to illustrious careers in the music world, some internationally known. She was the Tennessee Music Teacher’s Association Member of the Year from 1985-1986, President of the Association from 1993-1995, and received their Distinguished Service Award in 2013. As a parishioner of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church since 1973, she has also donated her talent to the church as organist and pianist for over 45 years. In addition to her spouse and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother William J. Morris, grandson Jude Mahaffy and grandson Captain James Steel, USAF. Survivors include son John Mahaffy and wife Cheryl of Knoxville, Tennessee, daughter Dorothy Steel and husband Robert of Herndon, Virginia, daughter Sharon Hill and husband Eugene of Kingston, Georgia, and son Craig Mahaffy of Eugene, Oregon; brothers John Morris and his wife Jeanne, James Morris and his wife Eileen; grandchildren Ian Mahaffy, Robert Steel Jr., Jonathan Steel, Christopher Steel, Paul Steel, Michelle Murphy, Dana Hill, Russell Hill; great-grandchildren Mia Mahaffy, Noah Mahaffy, Alayna Steel, Adeline Steel, Elias Steel, Gabriel Steel, Raylee Steel, Caleb Steel, Greyson Murphy, Keira Murphy, McKenna Murphy and Gavin Hill; and numerous nieces and nephews and beloved friends. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Tullahoma, TN at 10:00 a.m on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Private Interment will follow at Bethany Cemetery.

