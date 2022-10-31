Read full article on original website
$82 million awarded to Tenn. to help families with home heating costs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congressman Steve Cohen announced that Tennessee was awarded $82.2 million in funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). They were awarded more than $82 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The money will help low-income individuals and families pay...
THDA Launches Phase 2 of Tennessee Housing Assistance Fund
Oct. 5, 2022 – Tennessee Housing Development Agency has successfully launched the second phase of its Tennessee Housing Assistance Fund in an effort to help eligible homeowners lower their monthly mortgage payments. The second phase of TNHAF program, which went live Aug. 29, assists borrowers at less than 60...
United Way launches Tennessee Benefit Kitchen to support low-income families
United Ways of Tennessee (UWTN) is pleased to launch Tennessee Benefit Kitchen. Every year, 103 million Americans leave $80 billion in public benefits unclaimed. United Way is committed to ensuring that struggling families in our state are aware of the benefits for which they qualify and know how to apply for them. In response, we are launching Tennessee Benefit Kitchen, a free screener that all Tennesseans can use to determine eligibility for several tax credits and many federal, state, and local public benefits—and to access the application sites to apply for those for which they qualify.
Thursday is the last day to cast an early vote for Nov. 8 State and Federal Election
Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, is the last day for Tennesseans to cast an early vote for the Nov. 8 State and Federal General election.. Voters in Coffee County can cast an early vote at two locations:. County Election Commission located at 1329 McArthur Street, Manchester. C.D. Stamps Community Center located...
Rutherford County Schools hopes to add new school safety position
After seeing an increase in school threats, leaders are hoping the school board will approve hiring a new assistant safety director.
TN Health Departments to provide free flu vaccines beginning Nov. 9
The Tennessee Department of Health is encouraging all Tennesseans over the age of 6 months to receive this year’s flu vaccine. Vaccinations for flu will be free on Wed., Nov. 9, 2022, at all local health departments in the state for Fight Flu ’22. ‘’Getting a flu shot...
Lincoln County Schools to close again due to illness
Lincoln County Schools say their current absentee numbers are approaching and exceeding what they were the first time they closed.
Tennesseans can honor a service member with their vote in the Nov. 8 election
The Secretary of State’s Honor Vote Program allows Tennesseans to dedicate their vote Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election to a veteran or active-duty member of the U.S. military. “We have the right to select our leaders through free elections thanks to the brave men and women who...
Smith takes on leadership role of Imagination Library of Coffee County
The Imagination Library of Coffee County has elected Bertha Smith to serve as the new chairperson of the organization. The board unanimously approved Smith on Oct. 11, 2022. Smith is excited to take on the leadership role. She enjoys the community outreach efforts and partnerships “as well as being a part of an amazing board of directors’ team,” said Smith.
$11K offered for answers in 2019 Murfreesboro murder
Terrell Ray went out to celebrate his 30th birthday on August 1, 2019. The next morning around 3 a.m. he went to his girlfriend’s condo in Murfreesboro, but after getting out of the car, he never made it to the door.
Inflation plays a role in Powerball jackpot amount
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Monday’s Powerball jackpot has grown to $1 billion and inflation played a role in making the jackpot that high. Monday’s estimated jackpot is the second highest in Powerball history and the fifth largest in U.S. lottery history. At Foster’s Market on Murfreesboro Pike, a...
Teen reported missing in Lincoln County, may be in North Alabama
The Lincoln County (Tennessee) Sheriff's Department is searching for a 15-year-old girl last seen Tuesday evening in South Lincoln County. Neveah Gonzalez is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing about 88 pounds. The sheriff's department considers her a possible runaway and believes she may be in the North Alabama area.
William Brent Fugate
William Brent Fugate of Tullahoma passed this life on Monday, October 31, 2022 at Vanderbilt-Tullahoma Harton Hospital at the age of 65. Services are scheduled for Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 2 PM AM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 4, 2022 from 5 – 8 PM.
$150,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Murfreesboro
The drawing held Oct. 29, 2022, created thousands of winners in the state, including a $150,000 winner in Murfreesboro and four winners of $50,000 each in Huntland, Manchester, Cowan and Ardmore. All five of these lucky players matched four of five white balls plus the red Powerball. Details include:. $150,000...
Georgia double homicide suspect captured in Biloxi
BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Biloxi police arrested a man who was wanted for a double homicide that happened in Georgia. Biloxi police said they were contacted by the Chamblee Police Department with a possible location of the suspect, 55-year-old Pedro Armentero Mesa, of Texas. Officers were told his possible location was at the Love’s off […]
Holly Nicole Walker
Holly Nicole Walker of Tullahoma passed this life on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville at the age of 32. Funeral Services are scheduled at 1 PM on Friday, November 4, 2022 at Lynchburg Funeral Home with burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 AM until the service time.
Dorothy M. Mahaffy
Dorothy M. Mahaffy, 92, of Tullahoma Tennessee entered into eternal life, Saturday, October 29, 2022, at her home surrounded by her children. Dorothy was born August 19, 1930, to the late John Morris and Viola Buehler Morris. She was married to her late husband, Colonel Craig Mahaffy, an Air Force veteran, for 50 years before he died in 2004. She was a gifted musician and piano teacher. She inspired countless young musicians and inspired many to illustrious careers in the music world, some internationally known. She was the Tennessee Music Teacher’s Association Member of the Year from 1985-1986, President of the Association from 1993-1995, and received their Distinguished Service Award in 2013. As a parishioner of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church since 1973, she has also donated her talent to the church as organist and pianist for over 45 years. In addition to her spouse and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother William J. Morris, grandson Jude Mahaffy and grandson Captain James Steel, USAF. Survivors include son John Mahaffy and wife Cheryl of Knoxville, Tennessee, daughter Dorothy Steel and husband Robert of Herndon, Virginia, daughter Sharon Hill and husband Eugene of Kingston, Georgia, and son Craig Mahaffy of Eugene, Oregon; brothers John Morris and his wife Jeanne, James Morris and his wife Eileen; grandchildren Ian Mahaffy, Robert Steel Jr., Jonathan Steel, Christopher Steel, Paul Steel, Michelle Murphy, Dana Hill, Russell Hill; great-grandchildren Mia Mahaffy, Noah Mahaffy, Alayna Steel, Adeline Steel, Elias Steel, Gabriel Steel, Raylee Steel, Caleb Steel, Greyson Murphy, Keira Murphy, McKenna Murphy and Gavin Hill; and numerous nieces and nephews and beloved friends. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Tullahoma, TN at 10:00 a.m on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Private Interment will follow at Bethany Cemetery.
Biden pitchman Landrieu hawks infrastructure and hope
ELM CITY, N.C. (AP) — The man entrusted with promoting President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure plan barreled into this North Carolina town of 1,200 with the same rumbling intensity as the passing freight trains that shake anyone sitting in a chair. It should be an easy sell. But Mitch Landrieu, the former New Orleans mayor and the administration’s infrastructure coordinator, knows the diplomacy it requires. On a visit to Elm City last week, he toured the town’s quaint library decked out for Halloween. At an antique store with long johns hanging from the rafters, he tried to buy old license plates to commemorate the day, only to be told that someone else had spoken for them. It was at the restored train depot that he got down to the business of the day, fielding a question about how a small-town government without a staff could possibly get its sliver of the infrastructure pie.
Riddle pitches shutout in Motlow Soccer Region title win
The Motlow Bucks won their second consecutive TCCAA/Region 7 Tournament championship with a 4-0 win over Dyersburg State Thursday afternoon at Franklin County High School in Winchester. Motlow (15-3) will host the winner of the Georgia championship, South Georgia State, for the Southeast District title on Nov. 4. The district...
Rickie Joe Sanders
Mr. Rickie Joe Sanders, age 62, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, in Murfreesboro, TN. Mr. Sanders was born in Ft. Knox, KY to his late parents Charles Ray Sanders and Dorothy Mae Collins Sanders. He was most recently a caregiver for his family and he also worked in constructions as well. Mr. Sanders loved everybody and was kind to everybody. He loved taking care of everybody, especially his close family and his cats. Mr. Sanders was also a jokester and had a silly sense of humor.
