ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

Texans cut Demone Harris, Micah Dew-Treadway

HOUSTON – The Texans cut veteran defensive end Demone Harris from the active roster and defensive tackle Micah Dew-Treadway. Harris has played in three games this season and has recorded four tackles and one quarterback hit. He was previously on the Texans’ practice squad. Harris (6-foot-4, 272 pounds)...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Texans sign Buddy Johnson to practice squad

HOUSTON – Former Texas A&M linebacker Buddy Johnson signed with the Texans’ practice squad. Johnson visited the Texans last week. Johnson is a former Pittsburgh Steelers fourth-round draft pick. He was released by the Steelers and had a stint with the San Francisco 49ers practice squad. Johnson played...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy