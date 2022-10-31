Read full article on original website
Related
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Missing 75-year-old man found
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Fargo Police say they have safely located Marto. ORIGINAL STORY: The Fargo Police Department is asking the public for their help in finding 75-year-old male Ronald Marto. He was last seen near his home in the 800 block of Kennedy Court North on...
valleynewslive.com
Three men charged in murder of Phillip Bergquist
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three men who were arrested in connection to the murder of Phillip Bergquist over the weekend have been formally charged in Cass County Court, and newly filed documents outline what allegedly happened on October 29. George Ortiz is charged with murder, Joseph Poitra is...
valleynewslive.com
Cass County Sheriff Jahner debates Sheriff’s Deputy Mathew King
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two men went toe to toe Friday afternoon in the first and only debate before next week’s election all in an effort to be Cass County’s top cop. Incumbent Sheriff Jesse Janner and Cass County Deputy Mathew King went back and forth...
valleynewslive.com
Motorcyclist found dead in same area of Otter Tail County chase
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says a motorcyclist was found dead on Friday morning, in the same area where deputies engaged in a pursuit the night before. Just before 8:30 p.m. on November 3, members of the Otter Tail County...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo PD look for missing 20-year-old woman
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police confirmed they are looking for a 20-year-old woman. Her name is Charley Nelson. Her family says she was last seen at Dakota Manor Apartments on 42nd St. S. in Fargo earlier this week. Police describe Nelson as 5′5″ tall and around 120...
kvrr.com
Three men arrested in connection to Philip Bergquist murder
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police arrest 3 men who are connected to the murder of 32-year-old Phillip Dewey Bergquist from Sunday. George Ortiz, 38, of Fargo is charged with a Class AA felony of Intentional Murder. Joseph Poitra, 29, is charged with Accomplice to Murder. He has no...
KNOX News Radio
Woman injured in accident near Fisher
A woman from Fisher (MN) was injured in a one-car accident this (Thu) morning. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office got a report around 10:30 AM, of a car in a ditch, with a person outside the car on the ground. Deputies say 73-year-old Sandra Hlady was apparently traveling on...
valleynewslive.com
Phone scam affecting Moorhead residents
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police say they have received reports from residents stating that they are getting phone calls/texts from someone claiming to with MPD. The numbers involved are 218-303-5477, 218-274-3462 or 218-851-0786. The scammer is identifying themselves as Sargent Chris Martin or Detective Nick Schultz. They...
Fargo officers halt forceful vehicle break-ins
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — Officers of the Fargo Police Department were able to apprehend a Moorhead man after he attempted forceful entry of a vehicle on Sunday evening. According to a post made by the Fargo Police Department, on the evening of Sunday, October 30, officers responded to a call of suspicious activity being reported […]
KNOX News Radio
GF crash still under investigation
Grand Forks police continue to investigate a Sunday rollover crash on 32nd Avenue South. An 18-year old Grand Forks resident crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic before striking the berm and a tree. The driver was identified as Adam Washnevski. He was transported to Altru Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No citations were issued at last report.
kvrr.com
Henning man arrested after pursuit in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) — A Henning, Minnesota man is arrested after leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy pulled over a driver shortly after 11 a.m. on 90th Avenue North at 2nd Street. The driver pulled to the side of...
valleynewslive.com
Prairiewood Break-In Suspect Arrested
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 18 year old Jeremiah Barret has been arrested in connection to a burglary at the Prairiewood Apartments in South Fargo. Police found the entry door to one home shattered with forced entry attempted late Saturday evening. Dispatch received several calls about suspicious activity and...
valleynewslive.com
Family of man found murdered near Red River shares their story
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The family of the man found stabbed to death near the Red River earlier this week is sharing their story, as a reminder as to why it’s so important to never give up on loved ones. Phillip Bergquist’s father, Paul, and brother, John,...
valleynewslive.com
Man found dead during out-of-control grass fire in Wilkin County
WILKIN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A fire that spread across two farmsteads in Wilkin County turned fatal. The Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office was alerted about the fire located at a home near 130th Street around 3 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, emergency crews found a large grass fire...
Two-vehicle Fargo crash results in life-threatening injuries
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — A two-vehicle crash in Fargo on Wednesday afternoon resulted in a young man receiving serious, life-threatening injuries. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on 40th Avenue South, while an SUV, driven by a 15-year-old Fargo female and […]
valleynewslive.com
‘We just don’t know what happened’: Sculpture stolen from ND Museum of Art
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Museum of Art is asking for the public’s help to find a statue that was stolen from them this week. The ‘Garden Circle’, the piece of art that went missing, has been a fixture at the museum since 1998.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Teen with life-threatening injuries after motorcycle crash is identified
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An 18-year-old man has life-threatening injuries after his motorcycle crashed into an SUV in Fargo on Wednesday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says Jake Krumm of West Fargo has serious injuries. The crash happened at the intersection of 40th Avenue and 66th Street...
Rural Minnesota Man Killed by Grassfire
Barnesville, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Wilkin County Sheriff's Office in northwestern Minnesota is reporting that a man was apparently killed by a large grass fire on Sunday. A news release says the Sheriff's Office received a report around 3 PM Sunday about an out-of-control grass fire on a property about 4 miles south of Barnesville. Deputies and firefighters rushed to the scene and found a fire, that had already destroyed several vehicles and a semi-truck, was threatening several outbuildings and surrounding farmsteads.
KNOX News Radio
GF woman sentenced in fentanyl case
A 38-year old Grand Forks woman was sentenced Monday to seven years in jail on drug related charges. According to court records Ginger Anderson entered into a plea deal that resulted in five of eight charges being dropped. Anderson was arrested in July and charged with being in possession of fentanyl possession – 10 grams or more. According to court records 13 years of a 20 year sentence were suspended. Anderson will also receive credit for 117 days already served.
willmarradio.com
Man dies in out-of-control grass fire near Barnesville
(Wilkin County, MN) -- A man is dead at the scene of an out-of-control grass fire in northwestern Minnesota. The man's body was found Sunday afternoon near 130th Street and Highway 9 outside Barnesville, where a large fire was raging on two farmsteads. The resident alerted officers that a man was unaccounted for and his body was found after a search of the grounds. The cause of death is still being determined.
Comments / 1