Cass County, ND

valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Missing 75-year-old man found

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Fargo Police say they have safely located Marto. ORIGINAL STORY: The Fargo Police Department is asking the public for their help in finding 75-year-old male Ronald Marto. He was last seen near his home in the 800 block of Kennedy Court North on...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Three men charged in murder of Phillip Bergquist

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three men who were arrested in connection to the murder of Phillip Bergquist over the weekend have been formally charged in Cass County Court, and newly filed documents outline what allegedly happened on October 29. George Ortiz is charged with murder, Joseph Poitra is...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fargo PD look for missing 20-year-old woman

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police confirmed they are looking for a 20-year-old woman. Her name is Charley Nelson. Her family says she was last seen at Dakota Manor Apartments on 42nd St. S. in Fargo earlier this week. Police describe Nelson as 5′5″ tall and around 120...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

KNOX News Radio

Woman injured in accident near Fisher

A woman from Fisher (MN) was injured in a one-car accident this (Thu) morning. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office got a report around 10:30 AM, of a car in a ditch, with a person outside the car on the ground. Deputies say 73-year-old Sandra Hlady was apparently traveling on...
FISHER, MN
valleynewslive.com

Phone scam affecting Moorhead residents

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police say they have received reports from residents stating that they are getting phone calls/texts from someone claiming to with MPD. The numbers involved are 218-303-5477, 218-274-3462 or 218-851-0786. The scammer is identifying themselves as Sargent Chris Martin or Detective Nick Schultz. They...
MOORHEAD, MN
KX News

Fargo officers halt forceful vehicle break-ins

FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — Officers of the Fargo Police Department were able to apprehend a Moorhead man after he attempted forceful entry of a vehicle on Sunday evening. According to a post made by the Fargo Police Department, on the evening of Sunday, October 30, officers responded to a call of suspicious activity being reported […]
FARGO, ND
KNOX News Radio

GF crash still under investigation

Grand Forks police continue to investigate a Sunday rollover crash on 32nd Avenue South. An 18-year old Grand Forks resident crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic before striking the berm and a tree. The driver was identified as Adam Washnevski. He was transported to Altru Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No citations were issued at last report.
GRAND FORKS, ND
kvrr.com

Henning man arrested after pursuit in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) — A Henning, Minnesota man is arrested after leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy pulled over a driver shortly after 11 a.m. on 90th Avenue North at 2nd Street. The driver pulled to the side of...
CLAY COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Prairiewood Break-In Suspect Arrested

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 18 year old Jeremiah Barret has been arrested in connection to a burglary at the Prairiewood Apartments in South Fargo. Police found the entry door to one home shattered with forced entry attempted late Saturday evening. Dispatch received several calls about suspicious activity and...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Family of man found murdered near Red River shares their story

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The family of the man found stabbed to death near the Red River earlier this week is sharing their story, as a reminder as to why it’s so important to never give up on loved ones. Phillip Bergquist’s father, Paul, and brother, John,...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Man found dead during out-of-control grass fire in Wilkin County

WILKIN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A fire that spread across two farmsteads in Wilkin County turned fatal. The Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office was alerted about the fire located at a home near 130th Street around 3 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, emergency crews found a large grass fire...
WILKIN COUNTY, MN
KX News

valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Teen with life-threatening injuries after motorcycle crash is identified

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An 18-year-old man has life-threatening injuries after his motorcycle crashed into an SUV in Fargo on Wednesday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says Jake Krumm of West Fargo has serious injuries. The crash happened at the intersection of 40th Avenue and 66th Street...
FARGO, ND
1520 The Ticket

KNOX News Radio

GF woman sentenced in fentanyl case

A 38-year old Grand Forks woman was sentenced Monday to seven years in jail on drug related charges. According to court records Ginger Anderson entered into a plea deal that resulted in five of eight charges being dropped. Anderson was arrested in July and charged with being in possession of fentanyl possession – 10 grams or more. According to court records 13 years of a 20 year sentence were suspended. Anderson will also receive credit for 117 days already served.
GRAND FORKS, ND
willmarradio.com

