With no word on visas, Canada's CBC closes China bureau
BEIJING (AP) — Canada’s public broadcaster CBC says it is closing its China bureau after the Chinese government ignored requests to base a reporter in Beijing. CBC said its applications had been met “by months-long silence from Chinese officials.” The broadcaster’s last correspondent left Beijing as China closed down amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The bureau, located in one of Beijing’s high-security diplomatic compounds, had remained open in anticipation of re-staffing. On Thursday, a plaque identifying the bureau remained posted on the outside wall but no one responded to knocks and doorbell rings. Calls to the bureau’s number published by the Chinese Foreign Ministry also went unanswered.
Christian monastery possibly pre-dating Islam found in UAE
SINIYAH ISLAND, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — An ancient Christian monastery possibly dating as far back as the years before Islam spread across the Arabian Peninsula has been discovered on an island off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, officials announced Thursday. The monastery on Siniyah...
Defeated Bolsonaro calls on his protesting lorry driver supporters to clear the roads
Defeated in Brazil’s presidential elections, Jair Bolsonaro has asked his truck driver supporters to clear the roads that have been blocked in protest against his poll loss.In a video statement on Twitter, the former president said: “I know you’re upset. I’m just as sad and upset as you are. But we have to keep our heads straight.“Closing roads in Brazil jeopardises people’s right to come and go.”- Presidente Jair Bolsonaro pede a manifestantes que desobstruam as rodovias: pic.twitter.com/ztRXh3IQWu— Jair M. Bolsonaro 2️⃣2️⃣ (@jairbolsonaro) November 2, 2022On Sunday, Brazil elected its new president, leftist Luiz Ignacio Lula da Silva who...
North Korea launches ICBM towards Japan day after firing 23 missiles near South Korea; US condemns 'violation'
North Korea continued to launch missiles on Thursday, drawing condemnation from the U.S. and others. The Japanese government issued evacuation orders because of an ICBM launch.
Biggest interest rate rise in decades expected as Bank of England battles inflation – business live
Bank of England will announce UK interest rates at noon, with economists expecting a hike to 3%
