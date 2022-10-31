ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

With no word on visas, Canada's CBC closes China bureau

BEIJING (AP) — Canada’s public broadcaster CBC says it is closing its China bureau after the Chinese government ignored requests to base a reporter in Beijing. CBC said its applications had been met “by months-long silence from Chinese officials.” The broadcaster’s last correspondent left Beijing as China closed down amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The bureau, located in one of Beijing’s high-security diplomatic compounds, had remained open in anticipation of re-staffing. On Thursday, a plaque identifying the bureau remained posted on the outside wall but no one responded to knocks and doorbell rings. Calls to the bureau’s number published by the Chinese Foreign Ministry also went unanswered.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Christian monastery possibly pre-dating Islam found in UAE

SINIYAH ISLAND, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — An ancient Christian monastery possibly dating as far back as the years before Islam spread across the Arabian Peninsula has been discovered on an island off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, officials announced Thursday. The monastery on Siniyah...
The Independent

Defeated Bolsonaro calls on his protesting lorry driver supporters to clear the roads

Defeated in Brazil’s presidential elections, Jair Bolsonaro has asked his truck driver supporters to clear the roads that have been blocked in protest against his poll loss.In a video statement on Twitter, the former president said: “I know you’re upset. I’m just as sad and upset as you are. But we have to keep our heads straight.“Closing roads in Brazil jeopardises people’s right to come and go.”- Presidente Jair Bolsonaro pede a manifestantes que desobstruam as rodovias: pic.twitter.com/ztRXh3IQWu— Jair M. Bolsonaro 2️⃣2️⃣ (@jairbolsonaro) November 2, 2022On Sunday, Brazil elected its new president, leftist Luiz Ignacio Lula da Silva who...

Comments / 0

Community Policy