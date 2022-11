Despite his billions of dollars, armada of yachts, fleet of helicopters, and the millions of Texans he has wrapped around his little finger like a Super Bowl ring, Jerry Jones, deep down inside where it counts the most, is still just a good ol’ boy. You might not be able to tell it by looking at him, but every time the Cowboys patriarch opens his mouth, that syrupy southern drawl just a-drippin’ on out, it becomes immediately and abundantly obvious.

1 DAY AGO