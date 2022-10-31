ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports scores, stats from the weekend: Taunton, D-R XC teams compete in league championships

By Cameron Merritt, The Taunton Daily Gazette
 3 days ago
TAUNTON— The final weekend of the regular fall sports season brought plenty of excitement for teams in the Greater Taunton area.

Here's a look at some of the scores, stats and highlights from over the weekend, as well as a few from Friday.

Boys Cross Country: Taunton at Hockomock League Championship

RESULT: Third Place (87)

LOCATION: Wrentham Development Center

RECORD: 5-0 (5-0 Hockomock League)

HIGHLIGHTS: Brayden Cali led the way for the Tigers, finishing fifth with a time of 16:30.9, while Brayden Cali came in eighth with a time of 16:55.2, Sam Denis came in 17th with a time of 17:20.8, Cam Dorr came in 28th with a time of 17:42.2 and Daris Alves finished 29th with a time of 17:48.6.

NEXT MEET: Nov. 12 at MIAA Division 1 Championship

Girls Cross Country: Taunton at Hockomock League Championship

RESULT: Seventh Place (183)

LOCATION: Wrentham Development Center

DATE: Oct. 29

RECORD: 3-2 (3-2 Hockomock)

HIGHLIGHTS: Emersyn DePonte led the way for the Tigers, finishing ninth with a time of 19:58.8, while Colby Dunham came in 11th with a time of 20:17.2, Sarah Mendonca came in 27th with a time of 21:40.3, Lexie Zakrzewski came in 74th with a time of 24:52.6 and Jakhai Nicholson finished 76th with a time of 24:54.9.

NEXT MEET: Nov. 12 at MIAA Division 1 Championship

Boys Soccer: Taunton vs. Durfee

SCORE: Durfee 4, Taunton 2

LOCATION: Taunton High School

DATE: Oct. 29

FINAL RECORD: 3-13-2 (3-11-2 Hockomock)

END OF SEASON

Friday Night Lights: Taunton football comes back vs. Attleboro for first Hockomock Kelley-Rex win

Girls Soccer: Taunton at New Bedford

SCORE: Taunton 1, New Bedford 0

LOCATION: New Bedford High School

DATE: Oct. 28

FINAL RECORD: 1-14-3 (0-13-3 Hockomock)

HIGHLIGHTS: Eighth grader Kaylee Lopes scored the game's lone goal in the second minute, with an assist from Juliana Matos, to earn the Tigers' first win of the season. Taunton outshot the Whalers 28-2. "(The) THS Coaching staff felt they saw great improvement thru out the season and with the bulk of the team still young and returning for next season, the lady Tigers hope to build on the lessons learned throughout the 2022 campaign," Tigers coach Dan Borges said.

END OF SEASON

Field Hockey: Taunton vs. New Bedford

SCORE: New Bedford 2, Taunton 1

LOCATION: Taunton High School

DATE: Oct. 28

FINAL RECORD: 4-13-1 (4-11-1 Hockomock)

END OF SEASON

Girls Soccer: Bridgewater-Raynham at East Bridgewater

SCORE: Bridgewater-Raynham 1, East Bridgewater 1

LOCATION: East Bridgewater Junior/Senior High School

DATE: Oct. 28

RECORD: 12-3-2 (7-1 Southeast Conference)

NEXT GAME: Monday vs. Nauset

Friday Night Lights: Crucial fourth quarter plays power B-R football past Middleboro

Football: Bristol-Plymouth at West Bridgewater

SCORE: West Bridgewater 35, Bristol-Plymouth 21

LOCATION: West Bridgewater Middle-Senior High School

DATE: Oct. 28

RECORD: 6-2 (3-0 Mayflower League Large)

HIGHLIGHTS: Running back Ryan Barnes led the way for the Craftsmen with 10 carries for 187 yards and a pair of touchdowns, the first on a 70 yard run and the second on a 78 yard run, while tight end Tucker Bumila had a three yard touchdown reception on his lone catch of the game. Quarterback Ryan Donovan was five-of-12 for 19 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions while also having 11 carries for 39 yards and a fumble and also recovered a fumble on defense, as did defensive end Manny Buginga.

NEXT UP: Awaiting Division 5 and Vocational tournament seedings

Football: Dighton-Rehoboth at Greater New Bedford

SCORE: Greater New Bedford 28, Dighton-Rehoboth 21

LOCATION: Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical High School

DATE: Oct. 28

RECORD: 2-6 (0-4 South Coast Conference Blue)

HIGHLIGHTS: Running back Cole Bilodeau led the way for the Falcons with a pair of touchdowns, the first on a three yard run and the second on a 20 yard run, while running back Kevin Gousie Jr. had a five yard touchdown run. Wide receiver Evan Thibert also ran in a two-point conversion play for D-R.

NEXT UP: Awaiting non-playoff schedule

Boys Cross Country: Dighton-Rehoboth at South Coast Conference Championship

RESULT: Fourth Place (106)

LOCATION: Wrentham Development Center

DATE: Oct. 29

HIGHLIGHTS: Michael Lavigne led the way for the Falcons, finishing seventh with a time of 17:34, while Nicholas Ware came in 11th with a time of 17:51.5, Jeremy Gale came in 16th with a time of 18:30.5, Jackson Pogany came in 38th with a time of 20:17.9 and Logan Keating finished 41st with a time of 20:27.2.

NEXT MEET: Nov. 12 at MIAA Division 3 Championship

Girls Cross Country: Dighton-Rehoboth at South Coast Conference Championship

RESULT: Third Place (83)

LOCATION: Wrentham Development Center

DATE: Oct. 29

HIGHLIGHTS: Lindsay Allard led the way for the Falcons, finishing sixth with a time of 21:02.6, while Zoey Jestude came in eighth with a time of 21:40.7, Jaelyn Johnson came in 14th with a time of 22:49.1, Marianna Lavigne came in 23rd with a time of 24:02.4 and Megan Keane finished 37th with a time of 28:25.

NEXT MEET: Nov. 12 at MIAA Division 3 Championship

Girls Soccer: Dighton-Rehoboth vs. Greater New Bedford

SCORE: Dighton-Rehoboth 4, Greater New Bedford 1

LOCATION: Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School

DATE: Oct. 28

RECORD: 8-6-5 (7-3-3 SCC)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Falcons took charge early, scoring three goals in the first 18 minutes after honoring longtime former coach Trish Madsen in a pre-game ceremony. Ella Slater led the way for D-R with two goals and an assist, while Lily Nees had a goal and an assist, Sam Santos had a goal and Emily Marquis had an assist. Freshman goalkeeper Gia Papas recorded the win in net in her first varsity start on her birthday.

NEXT UP: Awaiting Division 3 tournament seeding

Volleyball: Dighton-Rehoboth vs. Norton

SCORE: Norton 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 0

LOCATION: Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School

DATE: Oct. 28

RECORD: 8-12 (4-9 SCC)

HIGHLIGHTS: Set scores were 9-25, 16-25 and 11-25. Kianna Reuter led the way for the Falcons with three kills while Lucy Latour had three blocks.

NEXT UP: Awaiting Division 3 tournament seeding

