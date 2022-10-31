ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Check out these Shreveport, Bossier subscriber-only stories you might have missed in October

By Meredith G. White, Makenzie Boucher and Henrietta Wildsmith, Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 3 days ago
During the last month, the reporters at the Times have brought you stories about Shreveport's economic outlook, medical partnerships, crime statistics, new businesses, and profiles of those making a difference in their community.

In case you missed any of these engaging subscriber-only pieces, here's a quick list to help you catch up.

From a new partnership to honoring medical history: celebrate with two Shreveport hospitals

Two local health systems celebrated huge announcements from partnering with local colleges to clinic dedications.

On Sept. 30, CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System announced that it will be partnering with Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) to support the staffing of clinical instructors for its nursing and allied health programs.

The partnership’s strategic focus is centered on increasing the number of clinical students training within the health system by implementing alternative scheduling opportunities, including evenings and weekends.

On Sept. 29, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport dedicated its sleep clinic to Dr. Andrew Chesson, who established the area's first sleep clinic in the 1980s.

To learn more, keep reading by clicking here.

What's the economic outlook for North Louisiana?

In a room full of Shreveport-Bossier business leaders, Dr. Loren C. Scott said, "there's so much good news out there." Scott is the President and founder of Loren C. Scott & Associates an economic consulting and public speaking firm located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

This seminar was hosted by the Port of Caddo-Bossier and Business First Bank and took place in the Port’s Regional Commerce Center and looked at not only the forecast for Shreveport-Bossier but the state and the world.

Scott said that the Shreveport-Bossier metropolitan statistical area is a basket full of good news, ranked as the fourth largest MSA in Louisiana with four parishes (Caddo, Bossier, DeSoto and Webster)

Check out this new family fun place near you in Bossier City

A party rental company took their products and made an inflatable palace open to the public.

"I rented one for my kid's birthday party and was like I think I want to try this," said Kade Layfield, Owner/Operator of BK Party Palace and Rentals.

Layfield is a Northwest Louisiana native who grew up in the Shreveport-Bossier area and saw the need for a fun family activity after he became the father of four kids.

To learn more about BK Party Palace, click here.

Shreveport Police Department: Crime is down in the city's third quarter

The Shreveport Police Department hosted a quarterly crime report press conference. During that press conference, Chief Wayne Smith highlighted the year-to-date statistics which showed a decrease in crime across the board.

"Public safety is our number one priority and we're going to continue to push back on violent crime in this community," said Mayor Adrian Perkins.

Overall crime in Shreveport is down in the 2022 third quarter by 15% compared to the 2021 third quarter. And violent crimes have seen a drastic decrease of 22 percent from 2021 third quarter.

Get to know the company working to help bring baseball back to Shreveport

It is an exciting time for Shreveport. On Oct. 17, Mayor Adrian Perkins announced that professional baseball is coming back to Shreveport.

"We are on the threshold of transformation," said Perkins during the Monday morning press conference. "We are going to build a new state-of-the-art facility that will house baseball, other sports and entertainment."

REV Entertainment is partnering with Shreveport to provide world-class entertainment to Northwest Louisiana.

REV Entertainment is an Arlington-based events business created by the Texas Rangers Baseballs Club Events Department that uses its unique services to create a meaningful experience and memory while driving revenue.

Sean Decker, President of REV Entertainment and Texas Rangers Executive Vice President of Sports and Entertainment has a dream for Shreveport.

Click here to learn more about REV Entertainment.

Shreveport's newest Brew Master

The Seventh Tap has brought on a brand-new brew cook who has had an interesting journey from tasting beer on one side of the counter to working his way up the brewery ladder to land as a head brewer.

The Bossier Arts Council Fights for Funding

The beginning of October brought the BAC some concerning news with the Bossier City Council deciding to take back control of the East Bank District & Plaza which would ultimately cut the BAC's funding.

The issue was brought to the city council meeting and the council moved the issue to the Tuesday, October 18 session where the BAC made a case for the organization to keep control of the East Bank.

Bossier Arts Council Gets a New Executive Director

Amidst all of the funding issues between the Bossier City Council and the BAC, the latter also had a change in leadership. Brittany Pope has served on the BAC board of directors since 2018 and now she's moved into the role of executive director. Get to know more about Pope and her journey from history major to defender of the arts in Bossier.

Shreveport Times | The Times

