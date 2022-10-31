Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheeler injured in exhibition opener vs. Missouri Western

LEXINGTON — Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheeler suffered a leg injury in the second half of the team's exhibition against Missouri Western at Rupp Arena Sunday night.

Wheeler went down with 10:45 remaining in the contest. He was helped off the court and to the bench, leaning on two trainers. After briefly sitting at the end of the bench, Wheeler then was taken into the locker room.

After the game, a 56-38 win for the Wildcats, Kentucky coach John Calipari said Wheeler likely reaggravated a knee injury suffered a little more than a week ago — the same injury that prevented the 5-foot-9 Houston native from playing in the Blue-White scrimmage in Pikeville on Oct. 22.

Beyond that, Calipari had no insight on the severity of Wheeler's injury.

"Not at this point. But he had (the injury previously)," Calipari said. "He had to be out a couple days of practice probably a week ago."

At the time of his exit Sunday, Wheeler had four points (on 2-of-7 shooting) to go along with two rebounds, an assist and a steal in 22 minutes.

What Sahvir Wheeler injury means for UK backcourt

If Wheeler misses any significant time, it would be a major loss for the Wildcats. It's hard to replace any all-SEC talent. But like fellow injured teammate Oscar Tshiebwe's knack for rebounding, Wheeler excels in finding open teammates in the perfect positions.

Wheeler has led the SEC in assists per game each of the last two seasons. Last year, his 6.9 assists a night ranked third among Division I players. No other player on the Wildcats' roster has proven they can put up those types of assist numbers night in and night out.

Wheeler had 207 assists last season; the next-best total among returning players is 36 ... from Tshiebwe.

Regardless, if Wheeler is sidelined indefinitely, UK's other scholarship guards — seniors CJ Frederick and Antonio Reeves along with the freshman duo of Adou Thiero and Cason Wallace — must step up to hold down the fort in the meantime.

Reach Kentucky men's basketball and football reporter Ryan Black at rblack@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @RyanABlack.