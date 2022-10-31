ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Passing standouts and region champs: Vote for the Tennessean boys athlete of the week

By Joseph Spears, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago
Vote now for The Tennessean's high school boys athlete of the week.

Fans may vote one time per hour. The poll ends at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Brody Chapman, Brentwood: Chapman won Region 6-AAA Championship Meet with a time of 15.27.80.

Jared Curtis, Nashville Christian: Curtis was 13-of-20 passing for 292 yards and four touchdowns and had five carries for 75 yards and a touchdown in a 42-7 win over DCA.

Kamryn Eden, Westmoreland: Eden had nine carries for 161 yards with two rushing TDs. He was also 7-of-11 passing for 70 yards with three passing touchdowns in a 49-14 win over Harpeth.

Spencer Hyde, Green Hill: Hyde won the Region 5-AAA Championship Meet with a time of 16:04.80.

Jackson Martin, Creek: Martin finished first in the Region 6-A/AA Championship Meet with a time of 16:15.55

Johnothan Moore, MBA: Moore had 15 carries for 137 yards and three touchdowns and caught one pass for 32 yards and a touchdown in a 56-24 win over Knox Catholic.

Carter Pace, Ravenwood: Pace rushed for 252 yards and four TDs on 26 carries in a 38-14 win over Independence.

Isaiah Verser, Riverdale: Verser rushed for 227 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries in a 33-14 win over Stewarts Creek.

Sam Willoughby, Fayetteville: Willoughby was 16-of-21 passing for 325 yards and two touchdowns in a 52-6 win over Eagleville.

Tyson Wolcott, Friendship Christian: Wolcott had 20 carries for 158 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-14 win over MTCS.

Note: If the poll doesn't appear, click here.

Reach Joe Spears at jspears2@gannett.com. Follow him on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok @joe_spears7.

