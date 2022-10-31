Goal scorers and XC standouts: Vote for the Tennessean girls athlete of the week

Vote now for The Tennessean's high school girls athlete of the week.

Brynn Balturshot, Station Camp: Balturshot finished first in the Region 5-AAA Championship Meet with a time of 18:57.00.

Sophia Boutros, Page: Boutros finished first in the Region 4-A/AA Championship Meet with a time of 19:18.00.

Abi Cobb, Liberty Creek: Cobb finished first in the Region 5-A/AA Championship Meet with a time of 18:59.00.

Gianna Cruz, Merrol Hyde: Cruz led the Lady Hawks with three goals in three games as the Lady Hawks repeated as the Class A state champions.

Abby Faith Cheeseman, Webb-Bell Buckle: Cheeseman finished first in the Division II-A Middle Region Championship Meet with a time of 17:35.30.

Leila Hailey, Rockvale: Hailey finished first in the Region 4-AAA Championship Meet with a time of 18:55.40.

Sarah Potter, Dickson County: Potter finished first in the Region 7-AAA Championship Meet with a time of 20:13.28.

Emmalee Rau, Spring Hill: Rau finished first in the Region 6-A/AA Championship Meet with a time of 21:55.60.

Cat Schreiber, BGA: Schreiber scored twice and had an assist in the Lady Wildcats 5-0 win over Boyd Buchanan in the Division II-A semifinals.

Claire Stegall, Nolensville: Stegall finished first in the Region 6-AAA Championship Meet with a time of 18:46.70.

