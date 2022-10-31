ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

Public invited to sculpture event at AMSE Tuesday

By The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
 3 days ago

Officials with the American Museum of Science and Energy Foundation are inviting the public to join them in celebrating an addition to the museum's permanent exhibit in Oak Ridge. The event is set for 4 p.m. Tuesday.National artist Brandon Woods has created a large-scale work based on the James Webb Space Telescope. According to a museum news release, Woods' intent is to create a representation of the telescope that inspires joy and wonder and, “an appreciation for the beauty that can be found in the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) fields and in the art that engages with them.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4af5iR_0isWvXuZ00

His work is sponsored by the Knoxville Arts & Culture Alliance, the Department of the Treasury, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

In addition to this sculpture, there are new reader boards with information about the telescope, and interactive components which include “Sounds of the Universe” and the new “Scents of Space”"Yes, you’ll have a chance to take a big ‘ol whiff of the inky expanse beyond our atmosphere," the release stated.

The museum is located at 115 Main St. next to JCPenney's retail store in the Main Street Oak Ridge development.

AMSEF, partnering with the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce, is celebrating the introduction of the James White Space Telescope sculpture paired with new and redesigned interactives in the AMSE permanent exhibit.

The Oak Ridger

The Oak Ridger

