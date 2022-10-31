Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
A Fun 3 Day Seattle Itinerary!33andfreeSeattle, WA
Washington witness photographs multiple hovering orb UFOsRoger MarshLake Forest Park, WA
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Related
News Talk KIT
What do Experts Say About Geno Smith and The Seattle Seahawks?
After week 8 in the 2022 NFL season, the Seattle Seahawks sit at #1 in the NFC West. The Seahawks, at 5-3, have the 7th best record thus far in the entire NFL. Seattle Seahawks at #1 in the NFC West at Mid-Season. Who saw it coming? Well, almost nobody...
Tyler Lockett denies his 'no one cares who gets the credit' quote was ripping Russell Wilson
It’s hard not to read anything into what Tyler Lockett said on Sunday after his Seattle Seahawks beat the New York Giants. “It’s amazing what you can accomplish when nobody cares who gets the credit,” the Seahawks receiver said after the win. “My high school coach always used to talk about that. When you look at this team that we have, we have a bunch of guys that are willing to buy in.”
Ex-Bear Positive About Team's Outlook After Roquan Smith Trade
Ex-Bear positive about team outlook after Smith trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Monday, the Bears shocked the world by trading All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith to the Ravens in exchange for linebacker A.J Klein and a second- and fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft. However, one ex-Bear,...
NBC Chicago
What Does the Bears Draft Capital Look Like After Chase Claypool Trade?
What Bears draft capital looks like after Claypool trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears have made another blockbuster, mid-season trade. This time general manager Ryan Poles sent a second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool. The Bears entered the 2022 season slated...
After Roquan Smith Traded by Bears, Here's Who Ryan Poles Could Deal Next
2 players Bears may trade next, after Roquan Smith deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Less than one week after pulling off the blockbuster trade to send Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round pick, Ryan Poles did it again. On Monday, the Bears reportedly traded linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick in next year’s draft. This trade will be the biggest move ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, and there’s a good chance it will be the last, but Poles and assistant GM Ian Cunningham will be working diligently until the clock strikes 3 p.m. on Nov. 1. If the front office is able to work out one more last minute deal, it will likely be for one of these two players.
Report: Bears' Chase Claypool Was a ‘Distraction' in Pittsburgh
Report: Claypool was a 'distraction' in Pittsburgh originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears are bolstering their pass-catching group with a trade for Chase Claypool. But, what happened with the 24-year-old receiver in Pittsburgh?. According to CBS Sports' Josina Anderson, Claypool was a "distraction" behind the scenes with the...
NBC Chicago
What Bears' Justin Fields Told Roquan Smith After Trade to Ravens
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- For the first year-and-a-half of Justin Fields' NFL career, Roquan Smith has been one of the central pieces of the Bears' locker room. That's no longer the case after the Bears traded the star linebacker to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for a second- and fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and veteran linebacker A.J. Klein. After head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles met with the Bears' leadership council to inform them of the move and the reason behind it, Fields made sure to connect with Smith as he headed for Baltimore.
NBC Chicago
What Did the Bears Get for Roquan Smith?
What did the Bears get for Roquan Smith? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Monday, the Bears surprised fans and outsiders by trading away star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. What did the Bears get for Smith?. Here's a quick breakdown of the trade:. Baltimore Ravens receive:...
NFL Trade Deadline: Five Players Bears Should Target With 2023 Roster in Mind
Five players for Bears to target at 2022 NFL trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Despite the 49-29 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday, the Bears should have left Dallas feeling good about the franchise's direction. As long as quarterback Justin Fields continues to show incremental growth throughout this season, the rebuild will remain on track.
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks overreactions to win over New York Giants
The Seattle Seahawks beat the New York Giants this week. Seattle sits atop NFC West by a full game. Their surprising season continues. This week the Seahawks got a pleasant surprise from an unlikely source. The Seattle Seahawks hosted the New York football Giants on Sunday. It was a battle...
Athlon Sports
Richard Sherman Reveals His Top 5 NFL Teams Right Now
Former NFL player Richard Sherman should be able to recognize what makes an NFL contender. After all, the longtime cornerback won one Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks and played in two others, one for the Seahawks and one as a member of the San Francisco 49ers. While most around the NFL might ...
Bears WR Chase Claypool Explains Why Steelers Career Didn't Work Out
Why Claypool thinks Steelers career didn't work out originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. New Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool burst onto the scene in Pittsburgh with an incredible rookie season in 2020. He showed a penchant for making big plays and racked up 873 receiving yards. His nine touchdowns led all rookie receivers, including Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, Tee Higgins, Michael Pittman, Jerry Jeudy, Gabe Davis, and Darnell Mooney. The Steelers looked like they had found the steal of the draft when they picked him with the No. 49, making him the 11th wide receiver to come off the board.
Here's a Look at Bears Receiver Chase Claypool's NFL Highlights
Here's a look at Chase Claypool's NFL highlights originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears added a big, athletic pass-catcher in Chase Claypool to help Justin Fields in the passing game. They traded their own 2023 second-round draft pick to acquire Claypool from the Steelers. He's a big receiver...
ESPN Analyst on Fields' Play: ‘You Gotta Be So Encouraged by It'
ESPN analyst on Fields' play: 'You gotta be so encouraged by it' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As the Bears' record and chances of contending for the playoffs slip away, the focus for this Bears' season is revolving entirely around Justin Fields. Bears fans and pundits on the outside...
Pete Carroll Boasts Seahawks 'Look Like We Used To' After Win vs. Giants
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is feeling a bit nostalgic after Sunday's win over the New York Giants.
NBC Chicago
Why Bears Took Roquan Smith Out of Rebuild Plans With Trade to Ravens
How Roquan went from centerpiece of Bears' rebuild to traded originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- In the end, Bears general manager saw the writing on the wall with linebacker Roquan Smith. As much as Poles loved "the player and the person," the Bears' future wasn't going to include Smith.
NBC Chicago
Chicago Bears Injury Report: Eddie Jackson, Teven Jenkins, Kyler Gordon Limited
Jackson, Jenkins, Gordon all limited at Bears practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Three big names popped up on the Bears injury report on Wednesday. Eddie Jackson, Teven Jenkins and Kyler Gordon were all limited at practice. Jackson and Gordon were each limited by a hip injury, while Jenkins was held back by his back. In addition, Larry Borom did not participate for his fourth practice in a row with a concussion.
NBC Chicago
Report: Tua Tagovailoa Criticizes Soldier Field's Grass Before Game
Report: Tagovailoa criticizes Soldier Field's grass originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The grass at Soldier Field was a major problem before the start of the season. There were visible holes and patches in the grass when the Bears played the Chiefs during their lone preseason game. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes made note of the playing surface after the game.
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks Dud and Stud of Game 8 vs. Giants
The Seattle Seahawks made it three straight with a 27-13 win over the New York Giants. Here are our Dud and Stud of the game. In what can be described as an impressive win by the Seattle Seahawks, they upset the Giants 27-13 on Sunday at Lumen Field. The Seahawks...
Pete Carroll updates Seahawks injuries heading into Week 9
The Seattle Seahawks inked an impressive win over the New York Giants on Sunday to improve to 5-3 on the season. Coach Pete Carroll provided a number of player injury updates on Monday heading into the new work week. Center Austin Blythe (knee): “He’s a little sore today,” Carroll told...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
78K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0