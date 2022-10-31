Rison man dies in crash near Pine Bluff Sunday morning

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A man is dead after a crash in Jefferson County early Sunday morning.

The man has been identified as 25-year-old Eric Leopard of Rison.

It happened shortly after 6:00 a.m. on Interstate 530 North in Pine Bluff.

According to the preliminary crash report from Arkansas State Police, the vehicle driven by Leopard went into the median, overturned, and struck the cable barrier.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is continuing.

