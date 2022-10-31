ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Bluff, AR

Rison man dies in crash near Pine Bluff Sunday morning

By John Kushmaul
 3 days ago

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A man is dead after a crash in Jefferson County early Sunday morning.

The man has been identified as 25-year-old Eric Leopard of Rison.

Arkansas State Police investigating homicide in Brinkley

It happened shortly after 6:00 a.m. on Interstate 530 North in Pine Bluff.

According to the preliminary crash report from Arkansas State Police, the vehicle driven by Leopard went into the median, overturned, and struck the cable barrier.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is continuing.

FOX 16 News

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

