Bakersfield Californian
Pelosi makes first public remarks since husband's assault
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in her first public appearance since the brutal attack on her husband, rallied grassroots activists Friday, saying the midterm elections for control of Congress are a fight for democracy and “very winnable.”. “People say to me, ‘What can I do...
Biden, Trump, Obama hit trail as campaigns surge toward Election Day: live updates
On Tuesday, control of the House of Representatives and Senate will be decided by voters. Here's the latest on midterm elections.
Supreme Court to hear case of Texas couple fighting to keep adopted Native American child
Chad and Jennifer Brackeen are fighting to keep their adopted Native American child, against a law that gives tribes an advantage in custody disputes.
States With the Closest Senate Races This Election
The U.S. Senate is the most powerful body in congress. Currently, though, the Senate is split evenly between Republicans and Democrats (including Independents who caucus with the Democrats). Vice President Kamala Harris can cast tie-breaking votes, effectively putting the chamber in Democratic control. However, with the midterm elections only days away, that may soon change. […]
Money will likely be the central tension in the U.N.'s COP27 climate negotiations
Global efforts to limit climate change can't happen without more aid. Rich countries promised $100 billion to poorer ones to cope with global warming but seven years later, have yet to deliver.
Millicom (Tigo) announces a Tender Offer by Tigo Paraguay to purchase up to U.S. $55,000,000 in ...
MILLICOM (TIGO) ANNOUNCES DEBT TENDER OFFER BY TIGO PARAGUAY. Millicom announces a Tender Offer by Tigo Paraguay to purchase up to U.S. $55,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of Telecel’s 5.875% senior notes due 2027. LUXEMBOURG, Nov 4, 10.40p ET / Nov 5, 3.40a CET – Millicom announced today that...
