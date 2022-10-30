ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Former President Barack Obama set to hold rally for Sen. Mark Kelly, Katie Hobbs in Phoenix

By Ronald J. Hansen, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hlSAb_0isWu2lu00

Leer en español

Former President Barack Obama is scheduled to hold a rally Wednesday evening in Phoenix for Arizona's top Democratic candidates, underscoring the stakes and political competitiveness of the state.

Details on the exact time and location were not yet available for the event, which is being handled by the Arizona Democratic Party. Admission is free and can be reserved by visiting https://www.mobilize.us/missionforaz/event/539592/ .

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., and gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs are expected to attend, along with other Arizona elected and community officials.

Obama has been touring competitive states across the country in recent days in a bid to boost Democratic prospects.

With President Joe Biden mired in low approval ratings, Obama remains the party's biggest star, with special appeal to minorities and younger voters, two demographic groups Democrats desperately need to win statewide this year.

Recent polling shows Kelly's race against Republican Blake Masters may be tied, and a string of polls have shown Hobbs trailing Republican Kari Lake.

Both races are expected to be close.

Obama's past visits to Arizona

Obama made sporadic visits to Arizona as president and as a candidate. In October 2007, for example, the eventual Democratic nominee visited Arizona State University.

In May 2009, he gave the commencement speech to ASU graduates in Tempe.

He memorably led a memorial service in Tucson for the victims of the January 2011 massacre that killed six people and left then-Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., seriously wounded.

In January 2012, he visited an Intel factory in Chandler. Before leaving, then-Gov. Jan Brewer famously wagged her finger in the president's face on a tarmac.

Reach the reporter Ronald J. Hansen at ronald.hansen@arizonarepublic.com or 602-444-4493. Follow him on Twitter @ronaldjhansen .

Support local journalism . Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

Subscribe to our free political podcast , The Gaggle .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Former President Barack Obama set to hold rally for Sen. Mark Kelly, Katie Hobbs in Phoenix

Comments / 146

Gene Van Auker
3d ago

well by having him here that's a sure way for Hobbs and Kelly both to lose. don't they understand that people know that Obama is a loser. now they will be too

Reply(18)
71
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
2d ago

Wasting your time Obummer! Only Koolaid drinkers will listen to what you have to say. What people should say is “Why isn’t our current president not campaigning for demoncrat candidates?” Well, we all know that no viable candidate WANTS Biden anywhere near them.

Reply
29
B C
2d ago

O'BUMMER was a disaster for other Dems during his tenure in office. Hundreds of Dems lost their jobs while he was in office. I doubt he has a magic touch now.

Reply(1)
18
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Arizona Republican Kari Lake Booted from Gubernatorial Town Hall Audience: She 'Brought the Drama'

"Anyone who thinks she was there to follow all the rules doesn’t know Kari Lake," one of the event organizers told NBC News The organizers of a town hall event featuring two candidates running for Arizona governor say the Republican candidate, Kari Lake, was asked to leave the audience after it appeared she tried to disrupt the event for her opponent, Katie Hobbs. NBC News reports that both Lake and Hobbs had agreed that neither would be onstage while the other was speaking, with Hobbs slated to...
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Mail

I will shut down the government to force Biden to reverse course and address the chaos at the border, Arizona's Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters says

Trump-backed Blake Masters said Republicans need to be willing to 'play hardball' when it comes to immigration and warned that if elected to the Senate he is prepared to force a government shutdown if President Joe Biden does not address the southern border crisis. The 36-year-old Republican Arizona candidate told...
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Kari Lake interview on Arizona PBS canceled after Clean Elections Commission backs out amid rancor

The solo interview with Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake that was scheduled for Wednesday evening was canceled abruptly just hours before it was to start. The Arizona Citizens Clean Election Commission backed out of the event that was to be hosted in partnership with Arizona PBS (KAET) after the television station agreed to a separate, similar interview with Democrat Katie Hobbs.  ...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Arizona candidate touts 'lifelong Republican' who has donated to Democrats for years

Democratic Arizona House nominee Kirsten Engel released a campaign ad featuring a former state representative who said he was "a lifelong Republican." But Engel's campaign failed to disclose that since 2013, the former "lifelong Republican" has donated almost exclusively to Democrats, including Engel, records show. "I was a lifelong Republican,"...
ARIZONA STATE
AOL Corp

Is Arizona's Kari Lake the most 'dangerous' politician in America?

Kari Lake, the Arizona Republican candidate for governor and former Fox 10 Phoenix news anchor, seems to be everywhere lately. Earlier this month, the Atlantic declared her “Trumpism’s leading lady,” then spent more than 3,500 words explaining why. The Washington Post elaborated a few days later. “[Lake] has emerged as a Republican phenom by amplifying Donald Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen,” read the subhead of its even longer profile. Last week, Axios went several steps further and reported that top Democratic strategists now believe Lake has the “potential to soar to a vice presidential spot or a post-Trump presidential candidacy.”
ARIZONA STATE
Nymag.com

What the Polls Say Today: Is Kari Lake Building a Huge Lead?

Welcome to “What the Polls Say Today,” Intelligencer’s daily series breaking down all the latest polling news on the 2022 midterms. Twelve days before Election Day, the overall midterms picture is looking up for Republicans. With early voting underway in a majority of states, it seems that a Republican wave of undetermined size is approaching, putting the Senate into play and very likely delivering the House to the GOP. But in weather and in politics, forecasts are often wrong and there are multiple unknown factors to take into account.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Arizona GOP chair accused of ‘aiding a coup attempt’ by January 6 committee

The January 6 Committee has asked the Supreme Court to dismiss Arizona GOP chair Kelli Ward’s filing to protect her phone records. In a filing by House Counsel Douglas Letter, the committee urged the SCOTUS to reconsider Justice Elena Kagan’s decision to temporarily freeze the subpoena of Dr Ward’s T-Mobile records from 1 November 2020 to 31 January 2021. The report accused Dr Ward of playing a pivotal part in spreading the false narrative of a stolen election that motivated the Capitol riot. Dr Ward was one of 11 fake electors in Arizona who sent illegitimate Electoral College votes...
ARIZONA STATE
Mother Jones

How a Big Lie Activist Could Win a Deep Blue Seat in 2022’s Biggest Battleground

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In a deep blue Arizona district, a conservative group is spending big bucks to boost the write-in campaign of a Republican activist who led the push for Arizona’s notorious 2021 election “audit”—without telling voters which party he actually belongs to or mentioning his Big Lie advocacy.
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy