In the southwestern part of the United States, chiles have been known to spark heated debates. According to a Twitter post from Denver 7 News, one such argument began in 2019 when Colorado Governor Jared Polis tweeted that Whole Foods would start selling Pueblo chiles, noting that the fruit is "widely acknowledged as the best chile in the world." The tweet was met with opposition by New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, who responded in support of her own state's pepper contender: "If Pueblo chile were any good, it would have been on national shelves before now ... Hatch chile is, has always been and will always be the greatest in the world."

