Vikings Receive Crushing Injury News Following T.J. Hockenson Trade
The blockbuster trade between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings that will send tight end T.J. Hockenson to the NFC North leader might have seemed puzzling to some at the time. But news has since emerged that makes the deal more understandable. The Vikings gave up second- and third-round draft ...
CBS Sports
Rams made massive trade offer of two first-round picks for this star player but got shot down, per report
There's no team in the NFL that loves to trade draft picks more than the Los Angeles Rams, and apparently, they tried to trade two big ones away at some point over the past few weeks. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Rams make a massive trade offer...
Tyreek Hill Reacts To Dolphins' Blockbuster Trade Tuesday
In one of several huge moves made across the NFL today, the Miami Dolphins traded a first-round pick to the Denver Broncos in exchange for pash-rusher Bradley Chubb. With Miami seemingly preparing for a deep postseason run this season, All-Pro Dolphins' receiver Tyreek Hill took to twitter to share ...
NFL World Reacts to Buffalo Bills Adding Another Weapon
In a trade deadline buzzer-beater, the Buffalo Bills added another weapon to their potent offense. The Bills are trading for Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Buffalo is sending running back Zack Moss and a fifth-round draft pick to Indianapolis ...
Packers' Rejected Trade Offer For Chase Claypool Revealed, per Report
On a NFL trade deadline day that saw a record number of deals, one team's inactivity has made headlines. The Green Bay Packers didn't make a move despite losing their past four games. The Packers were widely expected to pursue a wide receiver to bolster Aaron Rodgers' depleted receiving corps but ...
2022 Fantasy Football Week 9 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Running Backs
With six teams on a bye entering Week 9 of the NFL season, fantasy football owners may have some tougher decisions to make regarding who to start and who to sit. Let’s look at the start ’em sit ’em running backs for Week 9. The Cleveland Browns,...
Cowboys Came Close To Blockbuster Wide Receiver Trade, per Report
The Dallas Cowboys came close to orchestrating a blockbuster wide receiver trade before Tuesday's deadline, according to a report. The NFC East franchise reportedly came close to acquiring veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks from the Texans on Houston this afternoon. However, no deal ...
Cooper Kupp Injury Details Revealed On Monday Afternoon
Rams' head coach Sean McVay was reportedly "kicking himself" for putting Cooper Kupp into the game Sunday while down by three scores late in the fourth quarter against San Francisco. Kupp, who suffered an ankle sprain in the final minutes of Los Angeles' 31-14 loss to the 49ers yesterday, ...
San Francisco 49ers Are Releasing Veteran Wide Receiver This Monday
The San Francisco 49ers are releasing a veteran wide receiver this Monday afternoon. The NFC West franchise has announced it's releasing 30-year-old wide receiver Willie Snead this afternoon. Snead was the team's No. 3 option at the wide receiver position on Sunday vs. the Rams. He ...
Everyone made the same joke about Dolphins’ trade for new RB
The Miami Dolphins’ latest trade acquisition is looking mighty familiar to one player who is already on their roster. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Tuesday that the Dolphins are acquiring veteran running back Jeff Wilson Jr. from the San Francisco 49ers. Miami is sending back a 2023 fifth-round pick as part of the trade.
Look: Bradley Chubb Trade Details Have Been Released
Another big name changed teams Tuesday, the final day before the NFL trade deadline. The Denver Broncos are sending pass-rusher Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins. Now, we know what the Broncos are getting in return. ESPN's Adam Schefter has reported that the Dolphins are sending the Broncos a ...
Waiver Wire Week 9: Kenyan Drake, Terrace Marshall Jr., Greg Dulcich
Athlon Sports' fantasy expert canvasses the fantasy waiver wire and identifies the players you want on your team entering Week 9.
ESPN
Dolphins trade for Broncos LB Bradley Chubb, 49ers RB Jeff Wilson
The Denver Broncos traded outside linebacker Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday for a package that includes the 2023 first-round pick that Miami acquired from the San Francisco 49ers last year. The Dolphins also sent running back Chase Edmonds and a 2024 fourth-round pick to Denver for a...
Bleacher Report
Bears' Draft Picks and Free-Agency Cap Space After Roquan Smith Trade with Ravens
The Chicago Bears are stocking up on picks for the 2023 draft. After trading veteran defensive end Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles last week and star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday ahead of the Nov. 1 deadline, the Bears have accumulated an impressive amount of draft capital:
Cam Akers Sends Clear Message To NFL Teams Ahead Of Trade Deadline
As the NFL trade deadline approaches, one of the players who has been most widely rumored to be on the move is Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers. On Monday, just a few hours prior to the deadline for deals, Akers made it clear that he wants to find a new team and get back on the field. "I ...
Bleacher Report
Projecting Lamar Jackson, Roquan Smith's Ravens Contracts After LB's Trade from Bears
With regard to the 2023 salary cap, the Baltimore Ravens will cross that bridge when it comes. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Ravens are acquiring linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears for second- and fifth-round draft picks. Beyond what Smith will provide for Baltimore's defense in the second half...
Jeff Wilson Jr. fantasy football outlook after trade to Dolphins
As the NFL trade deadline unfolds on Tuesday, familiar players around the league find themselves in new situations. However, this deal involves a player reuniting with an old coach and fitting into a backfield with a former teammate. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the San Francisco 49ers agreed to a deal, sending running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick. How this deal affects fantasy football managers is quite intriguing.
Quarterback Rankings: NFL Fantasy Week 9
Our fantasy football experts offer up their NFL quarterback rankings for Week 9.
Bleacher Report
Adam Zimmer, Son of Mike and Former Vikings Co-Defensive Coordinator, Dies at Age 38
Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, died Monday at the age of 38. His sister, Corri Zimmer White, announced the news in an Instagram post Tuesday. No further information about his death was immediately released. Bengals president Mike Brown expressed...
The Rams' moves at the trade deadline will tell us a lot about this team and its future
The Rams have hit an important moment in their season. Sitting at 3-4 and in third place in the NFC West, they’ve fallen way short of expectations after winning the Super Bowl in February. Is it a Super Bowl hangover? The result of their aggressive roster-building approach? Just sheer bad injury luck?
