An hour before the party to celebrate The New Black Vanguard: Photography Between Art And Fashion, Antwaun Sargent, the show’s stylish New York-based curator, walks in, casually dressed, espresso in hand. “It’s probably my ninth today,” he chuckles, admitting to straddling the line between exhaustion and elation. And it’s no wonder. Inspired by the book of the same name, the groundbreaking exhibition at Saatchi Gallery, which gloriously explores how today’s exciting new guard of young Black photographers are reframing Black representation, has been on tour for almost five years. The vanguard of image-makers in the show, including Campbell Addy, Nadine Ijewere, Tyler Mitchell and Micaiah Carter, are shifting cultural definitions around beauty, desire, fashion, art, identity and Black joy. It is a global generation – with roots across Lagos, New York, Accra, Atlanta, Johannesburg and everywhere in between – with work that represents those cultural shifts in real time.

4 DAYS AGO