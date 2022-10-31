Read full article on original website
Vogue
“Every Photographer Comes From A Different Place Within Blackness”: A First Look At Saatchi Gallery’s Historic The New Black Vanguard Exhibition
An hour before the party to celebrate The New Black Vanguard: Photography Between Art And Fashion, Antwaun Sargent, the show’s stylish New York-based curator, walks in, casually dressed, espresso in hand. “It’s probably my ninth today,” he chuckles, admitting to straddling the line between exhaustion and elation. And it’s no wonder. Inspired by the book of the same name, the groundbreaking exhibition at Saatchi Gallery, which gloriously explores how today’s exciting new guard of young Black photographers are reframing Black representation, has been on tour for almost five years. The vanguard of image-makers in the show, including Campbell Addy, Nadine Ijewere, Tyler Mitchell and Micaiah Carter, are shifting cultural definitions around beauty, desire, fashion, art, identity and Black joy. It is a global generation – with roots across Lagos, New York, Accra, Atlanta, Johannesburg and everywhere in between – with work that represents those cultural shifts in real time.
Lost Rubens painting of Salome could exceed £31m at auction
Salome Presented With the Head of John the Baptist expected to rank among highest-value old master artworks
Painter Joan Mitchell Is Put on Equal Footing with Monet at Paris’s Fondation Louis Vuitton
Jackson Pollock, Mark Rothko, and Willem de Kooning still tend to dominate the conversation about Abstract Expressionism, even though women associated with the movement, like Lee Krasner and Elaine de Kooning, were just as important to it. In recent years, there have been attempts to uphold the contributions of these women, and the latest of them is a show at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris in which Joan Mitchell’s work is put on even footing with the beloved Impressionist master Claude Monet. It’s a bold move that insists on Mitchell’s centrality, not only to the Abstract Expressionist movement but...
7 Children’s Art History Books for Gift Giving
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, ARTNews may receive an affiliate commission. Visiting a museum is a tried and true diversion for children, but that very first visit isn’t guaranteed to be an unmitigated success. You’ll likely face one of three possible outcomes: 1) The child hates it and wants to leave immediately; 2) the child is mostly indifferent but sees a few things he thinks is cool, and that—plus a trip to the museum cafeteria for an overpriced burger—salvages the effort; or 3) the child loves it and doesn’t want to...
Stop 'counterproductive' attacks on famous paintings, says art world
Art world professionals have slammed recent attacks on famous paintings by climate protesters as "counterproductive" and dangerous acts of vandalism. For Didier Rykner, founder of online French magazine La Tribune de l'art, these acts of protest are "counterproductive" and "the more visibility they are given, the more they will do it again".
Smithonian
Lost Rubens Painting, Rediscovered After Two Centuries, Could Sell for $35 Million
Dressed in a gold and red gown, her gleaming bronze hair pulled back over one shoulder, young Salome, the stepdaughter of King Herod, gazes down at the severed head of John the Baptist, presented to her on a platter, his bloody body lying crumpled underfoot. This gory masterpiece by renowned...
Banksy, Breughel’s boy and a house of Britain’s horrors – the week in art
Bauhaus, Helen Chadwick, Susan Hiller, Juno Calypso and many more in a ghost train tour through the story of modern Britain. Somerset House, London, 27 October to 19 February. Paintings on everyday objects and films made on phones feature in this Glasgow artist’s two-decade retrospective. Fruitmarket, Edinburgh, 22 October...
anothermag.com
Joan Didion’s Possessions Are Going Up for Sale
“Ageing and its evidence remain life’s most predictable events,” Joan Didion wrote in her nihilistic 2011 memoir Blue Nights, “yet they also remain matters we prefer to leave unmentioned, unexplored.” The esteemed essayist, journalist, author and screenwriter died in December 2021 in New York, aged 87, and her sterile, therapeutic prose on life and grief remain as masterpieces of literature. Along with her words, Didion’s objects and art are remaining fingerprints of the literary marvel; an auction in New York will now make these pieces available for purchase, with proceeds going to various charities.
London Frieze Week Evening Sales Brings In $210.5 M., $23M. for Francis Bacon Triptych
This past week, as Frieze London art fair at Regents Park was underway, Christie’s, Sotheby’s and Phillips held mid-season evening sales of modern and contemporary art. Together, the auctions brought in a combined $210.5 million with premium. The three sales hammered just above the combined expected low estimate of £136.1 million ($154 million), marking a solid performance despite looming economic challenges. Christie’s White Glove Sale Delivers Reassurance An air of reassurance in the middle market circulated in Christie’s saleroom on Thursday afternoon, when sales of 20th and 21st century art saw 47 lots sold to buyers after three lots were withdrawn. The...
Uffizi Gallery Sues Jean Paul Gaultier for Use of Botticelli Image
The Uffizi Gallery in Florence is suing the fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier for reproducing an image of a Botticelli painting in a new capsule collection without authorization, the museum told The Guardian Monday. The image at the center of the dispute is Botticelli’s famed opus Birth of Venus which is in the Florentine museum’s permanent collection and who’s copyright the museum oversees. Gaultier launched its “Le Musée” collection earlier this year, featuring a range of designs with the printed Renaissance paintings. The museum is suing the French luxury brand for its “unauthorized” commercial use of the Botticelli image, which it claims...
Colossal Andy Warhol painting of a car crash could sell for over $80 million
Andy Warhol may be best known for his pop art iconography of Marilyn Monroe and Campbell's soup cans, but next month, a "haunting" silkscreen he made of a mangled car crash will go up for sale at Sotheby's in New York.
Ancient Cultures and Contemporary Expression in Two Shows at the Hood Museum
Looking at art can be transporting; images may take you to another place or time, or show you other ways of seeing and communicating — perhaps beyond known languages and cultural referents. Two major exhibitions at the Hood Museum of Art at Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H., achieve all of the above: "Maḏayin: Eight Decades of Aboriginal Australian Bark Painting From Yirrkala" and "Park Dae Sung: Ink Reimagined." These extraordinary shows have little in common with each other aside from their current address — and the fact that each is far removed from white, Eurocentric and American art traditions.
Painting Stolen from New York Gallery Ramiken Crucible’s Group Show During Frieze London
A historic London hotel, known for its distressed walls and overdue restoration, was the scene of artwork theft last week. On October 12, a burglar stole the oil painting Präparat by German artist Sarah Księska from West London’s Averard Hotel. The work was on display as part of a group exhibition the previous night by Lower East Side, New York gallery Ramiken Crucible, coinciding with London’s Frieze art fair. “It was a burglary,” Mike Egan, the gallery’s founder and co-director, told ARTnews. “It wasn’t as if they stole it from the opening.” Egan has strong suspicions about who stole the painting: two German-speaking...
Hirshhorn Museum Names Architects for Final Phase of Major Revitalization Plan
The Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, D.C., has tapped Selldorf Architects and Skidmore, Owings & Merrill for a historic modernization of the interior of its Gordon Bunshaft–designed main building and plaza. This will be the largest renovation of the museum in its history, with upgraded galleries and public spaces among the planned additions. Work is expected to begin in 2025 and could keep the museum closed for two years. “Art making has changed dramatically since our opening in 1974, and the Hirshhorn’s annual attendance has increased 40% in the past five years,” museum director Melissa Chiu said in a statement, “In response...
Business Insider
Mondrian painting has been hanging upside down in art galleries for 75 years, art historian says
"New York City 1" by Piet Mondrian has been displayed with the lines thickening at the bottom for 75 years. An art historian told The Guardian that the thickening lines should actually be at the top. The painting will remain upside down to preserve the painting, The Guardian reported. The...
Picasso's first lover more than a victim in Paris expo
Fifty years on from Pablo Picasso's death -- and five years after the #MeToo movement started highlighting celebrities' abuse of women -- a new exhibition in Paris focuses on one of the early partners of the controversial artist. The Montmartre Museum exhibition is the first of several planned around Paris for the anniversary of Picasso's death on April 8. ls/er/jj/imm
Museums spar over authenticity of painting ahead of major Vermeer show
From the identity of the young woman in Johannes Vermeer’s most famous painting, the Girl With a Pearl Earring, to the techniques he employed, much about the Dutch master remains a mystery. The lack of certainty about the life and works of the Sphinx of Delft, as he was...
Ars Technica
Video games invade the art world in MoMA’s Never Alone exhibition
A crowd of people gathers to spectate. Everyone is smiling, cheering on the Pac-Man player as she rushes through a maze, evading ghosts in a quest for pellets and fruit. The people aren’t in an arcade—they're in a gallery at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York City. Outside the gallery space, a screen worthy of Times Square flashes between the 36 video games in MoMA’s new exhibition Never Alone: Video Games as Interactive Design.
France 24
France hosts national tribute ceremony for artist Pierre Soulages
One week after his death aged 102, a national tribute was in honour of French painter Pierre Soulages in the Louvre on Wednesday, presided over by President Emmanuel Macron. The French president presided over the ceremony, also attended by his wife Brigitte Macron, senior members of the government and the artist’s family.
BBC
Liverpool Biennial to explore catastrophe and aliveness
Liverpool Biennial will return in 2023 with more than 30 artists exploring "the thread between catastrophe and aliveness", its organisers have said. The 12th edition of the UK's "largest free art festival" will be curated by South African artist Khanyisile Mbongwa and run from June to September 2023. The event...
