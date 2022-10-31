Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Kevin Durant, who called for Nets to fire Steve Nash during offseason, says he was 'shocked' by coach's exit
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant said he was "shocked" about former head coach Steve Nash's departure and learned about the news by turning on the TV after a pregame nap on Tuesday afternoon. Nash and the team mutually agreed to part ways after a frustrating and chaotic start to the season.
CBS Sports
Myles Turner addresses Russell Westbrook trade rumors: 'If I'm the Lakers, I take a very hard look at this'
Pretty much everybody has weighed in on the dilemma facing the Los Angeles Lakers. With LeBron James nearing the end of his prime and Russell Westbrook's $47 million salary serving as their only realistic path to contention, should they trade both of their available first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 in order to dig themselves out of the 1-5 hole they've dug for themselves thus far this season? Some say that the Lakers owe it to James to give him a stronger roster. Others believe that this roster is too broken for any single trade to fix. Fans, media and even Lakers executives have spoken on the debate.
CBS Sports
Bol Bol bandwagon: How the Orlando Magic uncovered a potential rising star with a supersized starting lineup
For the casual NBA fan, there is only one Orlando Magic player popping up in water-cooler conversations: Paolo Banchero, this year's first overall pick who, at 19, already looks like a borderline All-Star. For NBA nerds, however, this Orlando roster, which has managed to win just one of its first seven games, is fast becoming a big talking point.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Fares well in return
Gordon supplied 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 30 minutes in Monday's 95-93 loss to the Clippers. After resting during Sunday's loss to the Suns, Gordon returned to the starting five for the second half of the back-to-back set. The veteran wing produced well across the board once again and has put himself in consideration for a roster spot in most 12-team leagues at this point, though he'll likely continue to sit out one half of back-to-back sets moving forward. Through his six outings this season, Gordon is averaging 14.5 points, 3.3 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 31.5 minutes per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 81.3 percent from the charity stripe.
CBS Sports
Bruins' David Krejci: Lands on injured reserve
Krejci (upper body) has been designated for injured reserve, per the NHL media site Monday. Krejci has already been ruled out versus the Penguins on Tuesday and is also a long shot to face the Rangers on Thursday. Still, the veteran center is traveling with the team and should jump right back into the lineup once cleared to play. Prior to his absence, the Czech had put together a strong start to the year with eight points in eight games, including four power-play points.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Recalled from G League
Middleton (wrist) has returned to the Bucks after being sent to the Wisconsin Herd for practice Tuesday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. Middleton is still expected to be out another couple of weeks due to offseason wrist surgery. However, his ability to practice is a good sign that his recovery is progressing well.
CBS Sports
Bruins' David Krejci: Still sidelined against Pens
Krejci (upper body) won't be in the lineup versus Pittsburgh on Tuesday but will travel with the team, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports. Krejci's presence on the trip could clear the way for him to suit up at some point during the next three games, though nothing has been officially confirmed. Prior to his absence, the veteran center was stuck in a four-game goal drought during which he recorded six shots and three assists. In his stead, Pavel Zacha will shift to a second-line center role.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Chase Edmonds: Unimpressive with four carries
Edmonds carried the ball four times for 14 yard during Sunday's 31-27 win over Detroit. Edmonds has now logged less than 4.0 yards per carry in seven of eight appearances this season, while Raheem Mostert (80 all-purpose yards versus the Lions) has emerged as the clear No. 1 option in Miami's backfield. Until such time as Edmonds shows some of the efficiency and versatility he flashed during his tenure with the Cardinals, his only fantasy value is as a backup option in case Mostert were to miss time.
CBS Sports
The Brooklyn Nets are trying to find the guy who did this
NEW YORK -- On Monday, just before Steve Nash coached his final game for the Brooklyn Nets, a reporter asked him if he thought the Kyrie Irving situation had been resolved. Nash did not directly answer that question. He said: "I just hope that we all grow through this together."
CBS Sports
Lamar Odom says Lakers fan gifted him the NBA championship rings he pawned
Former NBA star Lamar Odom pawned his two NBA championship rings after a near fatal drug overdose in 2015. He is doing better now, and as faith would have it, he also got his rings back thanks to a generous Lakers fan he ran into at a game this October.
CBS Sports
Brooklyn Nets and coach Steve Nash mutually agree to part ways
Steve Nash's time as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets has come to an end. The Nets and Nash have mutually agreed to part ways after a 2-5 start to the 2022-23 NBA season, the team announced on Tuesday. "We want to thank Steve for everything he brought to...
No. 17 Arizona measures new crew against Nicholls State
No. 17 Arizona, which lost three players to the NBA draft, is looking to reload around a strong junior core
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Brent Burns: Riding four-game point streak
Burns notched a power-play assist, six shots on goal and three blocked shots in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Capitals. Burns extended his point streak to four games with the primary helper on Stefan Noesen's first-period tally. The 37-year-old Burns has two goals and two assists during the streak, bringing his point total for the year up to seven in nine games. The defenseman has added 34 shots on net, five blocked shots, eight PIM and a minus-3 rating.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Jevon Holland: Makes double-digit stops
Holland notched 12 tackles (10 solo) and one pass breakup during Sunday's 31-27 win over the Lions. Holland logged his second game of the season with double-digit stops, bringing his tackle total to 46 (37 solo) through eight contests. The every-down safety has some fantasy appeal in IDP formats heading to a Week 9 matchup against a mistake-prone Bears offense.
Newcomers Show Promise But Lots of Work To Do For Cal After Exhibition Win
The Bears beat Division II Chico State 62-55 in their season debut at Haas.
CBS Sports
Preseason MaxPreps Top 25 high school basketball rankings: No. 18 Archbishop Stepinac
No. 18 Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, N.Y.) State championships: 1 CHSAA title (2018), 1 Federation title (2018) Height: 6-0 | Class: Sophomore (2025) Height: 6-5 | Class: Senior (2023) National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted. G — Howard Eisley Jr. Height: 5-11 | Class: Junior (2024) National rank: Unranked...
CBS Sports
Kyrie Irving, Nets issue joint statement with Anti-Defamation League, pledge donation to 'eradicate hate'
Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets released a joint statement with the Anti-Defamation League Wednesday addressing Irving's social media posts promoting an antisemitic documentary. In their statement, Irving and the Nets each pledged to make $500,000 donations "towards causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in our communities." Additionally, Irving addressed his role in the controversy at the end of the statement.
