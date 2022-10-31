No. 6 MSU women's soccer rallies in second half, advances to Big Ten Tournament semifinal

President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. said today's Board of Trustees meeting will likely be his final MSU board meeting during the President's Report. The room gave Stanley a standing ovation following his comments.Stanley, who gave the board his notice of resignation on Oct. 13, began his reports by thanking MSU faculty, staff and students for "all their hard work in the past three plus years.""It's really fulfilling," Stanley said. "Look back on what we've accomplished." Stanley mentioned several accomplishments during his time as president including the university strategic plan, COVID-19 efforts, plans for a multicultural center and campus safety and security measures regarding relationship violence and sexual misconduct."There is still work to be done based on everything I've seen," Stanley said.Stanley said that MSU is hitting "all-time highs" in "almost every parameter." He said it is important to continue improving the Title IX office and prioritizing the safety and well-being of students."These are blueprints for containing images, academic excellence and global impact going forward," Stanley said. "I know you will get there because you are Michigan State University Spartans. Go Green."

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO