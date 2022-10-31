ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Aspen Daily News

Germany's Scholz urges Xi to exert influence on Russia

BEIJING (AP) — In a much-scrutinized meeting Friday with President Xi Jinping in Beijing, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged China to exert its influence on Russia, while the Chinese leader repeated a call for talks between Moscow and Ukraine and warned against the conflict going nuclear. Scholz was in...
Aspen Daily News

Pope urges end to death penalty as he arrives in Bahrain

AWALI, Bahrain (AP) — Pope Francis urged Bahrain authorities on Thursday to renounce the death penalty and ensure basic human rights are guaranteed for all citizens as he arrived in the Sunni-led kingdom that has been accused by rights groups of systematic discrimination against its Shiite majority. With King...

