The Seahawks are 5-3 and flying high right now as they sit alone atop the NFC West after beating the New York Giants on Sunday, which was the Seattle’s third win in a row. In addition to the Seahawks being a first place team heading into Week 9, they also have one of the best surprises in the NFL in quarterback Geno Smith, who is first in the league in completion percentage and near the top of the league in passing yards and touchdowns.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO