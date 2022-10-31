Read full article on original website
MyNorthwest.com
Seahawks Football 101: How Geno has shined by not throwing the ball
It’s impossible to talk about the surprising success of the 2022 Seahawks without talking about quarterback Geno Smith, who went from a backup for nearly a decade to one of the best passers in football this season. Wyman’s Seahawks Takeaways: Where does Geno stand among NFL QBs?. Smith...
MyNorthwest.com
Why K.J. Wright is getting ‘chills’ watching Seahawks and their defense
The Seahawks are rolling, to say the least. After a 2-3 start to the season, Seattle has rattled off three wins in a row and now sit alone atop the NFC West entering a Week 9 clash with the Arizona Cardinals. Geno Smith and the offense have dominated headlines this...
MyNorthwest.com
Seahawks Game-Changing Plays: Seattle’s perfect game-winning drive
The Seahawks got to 5-3 on the year and remain in first place in the NFC West after beating the New York Giants 27-13 in Week 8 at Lumen Field. Despite the two-score victory, the game was very close throughout. In fact, the game was tied 13-13 in the fourth quarter before the Seahawks score the go-ahead touchdown with just over nine minutes to go.
MyNorthwest.com
Bumpus: The case for Seahawks QB Geno Smith to be an MVP candidate
Pete Carroll said it best after the Seahawks’ Week 1 win over the Denver Broncos: “How about Geno?”. Geno, of course, is Seahawks starting quarterback Geno Smith, who had a near-perfect first half and ended the day with 23 completions on 28 attempts with two touchdowns. After a...
MyNorthwest.com
Carroll: Geno’s emergence as Seahawks starting QB ‘seamless’
One of the best stories in the NFL this season has been Geno Smith‘s play for the Seahawks. The 2013 second-round pick of the Jets largely struggled in New York for his first two NFL seasons before going to the New York Giants as a backup in 2017. He then signed with the L.A. Chargers as a backup before joining the Seahawks in 2019, where he backed up Russell Wilson.
MyNorthwest.com
Bumpus: Why Uchenna Nwosu is Seahawks’ most reliable defender
The Seahawks defense has turned a corner over the last three weeks, and the pass rush has stepped up during that timeframe in a big way. Carroll: Geno’s emergence as Seahawks starting QB ‘seamless’. After recording just eight sacks across the first five games of the year, Seattle’s...
MyNorthwest.com
Huard: The most ‘refreshing’ thing about Seahawks’ offense this season
If you’ve followed the Seahawks for the last few years, you may have grown frustrated with the offense at times. And for a few reasons. Sometimes the tight ends weren’t involved. Sometimes they were too run-heavy. Sometimes the pass plays seemed to only go deep down the field. And sometimes the Seahawks were battling not just opposing defenses, but the play clock.
MyNorthwest.com
Wyman’s Seahawks Takeaways: Where does Geno stand among NFL QBs?
The Seahawks are 5-3 and flying high right now as they sit alone atop the NFC West after beating the New York Giants on Sunday, which was the Seattle’s third win in a row. In addition to the Seahawks being a first place team heading into Week 9, they also have one of the best surprises in the NFL in quarterback Geno Smith, who is first in the league in completion percentage and near the top of the league in passing yards and touchdowns.
MyNorthwest.com
How should Seahawks handle their ‘great problem’ at cornerback?
The Seahawks have been cooking on defense as they’ve won three games in a row and they should be getting a promising young player back very soon in cornerback Tre Brown. Wyman’s Seahawks Takeaways: Where does Geno stand among NFL QBs?. Brown, a fourth-round pick last season, played...
MyNorthwest.com
The key lineup dilemma the Seattle Kraken face as season progresses
The Kraken were tied late in the second period during Saturday’s game with the Pittsburgh Penguins. With under two minutes left, Daniel Sprong took a shot that was stopped by Pittsburgh goalie Casey DeSmith. The puck rebounded to where Seattle’s Morgan Geekie took it and flipped it back over DeSmith for what would end up being the game-winner in a 3-1 Kraken win. It was the second goal in three games for Geekie and third assist for Sprong over the same stretch.
MyNorthwest.com
What’s the next step for Mariners’ George Kirby after big rookie season?
The Mariners had a successful season in 2022, and a big part of that success was the play of young players. It starts, of course, with superstar outfielder Julio Rodriguez, who should win AL Rookie of the Year and get some MVP votes. There was also second-year catcher Cal Raleigh,...
