Most Adorable Halloween Costumes Spotted In Rockford This Weekend
Whether you went out trick-or-treating, handed out candy, or stayed home with your lights off this weekend, you have probably seen endless Halloween costumes from your friends online. I normally don't dress up for Halloween since I moved out of my parents house. For half my childhood my parents dressed...
WIFR
Rockford Roasting Company to reduce weekend services at Brew Bar
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of Rockford’s independent coffee shops announced a change in services Tuesday. Starting November 4, Rockford Roasting Company at 206 N. Main Street will close on the weekends. Owners say those still looking to get their coffee fix on the weekend can visit the Rockford...
rockrivercurrent.com
Blue Collar Coffee Co. opens in new downtown Beloit location
BELOIT, Wis. — Blue Collar Coffee Co. has opened in its new location across from the Ironworks campus in downtown. The cafe moved about a quarter-mile from Pleasant Street to 108 W. Grand Ave. in downtown. Truk’t, a street taco restaurant also owned by Geronimo Hospitality Group, is occupying the Pleasant Street space.
100fmrockford.com
Fozzy’s Skybox offers food, drink and interactive games at Indoor Sports Center in Loves Park
LOVES PARK — Michele Fosberg was watching a soccer game at the busy Indoor Sports Center when she saw the potential for the family bar and restaurant business to expand. Less than 3 miles down the road is Fozzy’s Bar & Grill, a business owned by her husband, Nick Fosberg. And the Skybox restaurant at the top of the sports complex was in need of new operators.
nrgmediadixon.com
The Echo of Trick or Treat Fades into the Night as Another Halloween Comes to a Close
Another Trick or Treat time has come and gone in the Sauk Valley. Monday night the streets were filled in Dixon with kids of all ages, dressed in their costumes saying the familiar phrase of Trick or Treat. All of them expecting a treat instead of a trick. Earlier in...
nrgmediadixon.com
Hundreds of Early Trick or Treaters Descend on Downtown Dixon Saturday for Treat Street
Downtown Dixon was filled Saturday morning with Ghost, Ghouls, Princesses, and tons of other kids as well as adults, dressed up in their Halloween costumes. This was Treat Street hosted by Discover Dixon, KSB Hospital and Jordan Mesick of State Farm. Nurses from KSB Hospital were all dressed up for the occasion and they were amazed at how many kids came out. Naturally, they had their favorites.
Rockford residents trick-or-treat from their cars
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A “Candy Cruise” allowed trick-or-treaters to say in their cars. Life Church Rockford held the event over the weekend. Residents decorated their cars and rolled through to get candy. It is a format they adopted during COVID. “Kids get more candy than they know what to do with, let me tell […]
UPS holds hiring blitz in Rockford on Friday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — UPS said it plans to hire 1,150 seasonal employees during its annual hiring event. With shipping traffic increasing during the holiday season, UPS plans to bring in a total of 100,000 new employees company-wide. During the hiring blitz, applicants can be hired in just 25 minutes, the company said. UPS says […]
At least 500 pumpkins stolen from farm in Kane County
There’s been a big theft of very big pumpkins from a farm near Huntley. Dave Reid owns Dave’s Pumpkins on Algonquin Road west of Randall Road.
WIFR
Survey: Realty in the Rockford area is a family business
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the Ragans, the phrase “A chip off the old block,” goes further than just personality. “It’s just so nice to ask each other questions and really use each other as soundboards when things are going rough, or celebrate when things are going great,” said Realtor Jayne Ragan.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Automobile Accident in Loves Park
The Town That Sucks the Most in Wisconsin is Minutes from Rockford
What towns in Wisconsin are the worst places to live? The list you probably don't want to see your town on. The study was based on numbers, not opinions. I should mention that these lists of awful places to live is never about the 'friendly people' that live there or the beauty that may lie within their borders.
rockrivercurrent.com
Edgebrook Shopping Center announces indoor farmers market
ROCKFORD — Edgebrook Shopping Center is starting an indoor farmers market, and it’s set to debut this week. The indoor market will take place next to Ackerman’s Shoes in the shopping center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday, except Nov. 23, through December 7. Funding...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : 4 Juveniles Lodged In Juvenile Detention, After A Shooting incident in Rockford.
Rockford school to add EV to Driver’s Education program
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Jefferson High School is one of five Illinois schools chosen to receive a $50,000 grant to purchase an electric vehicle (EV) and charging station for its Driver’s Education program. Utility provider ComEd announced it would provide $250,000 to local schools to give students first-hand experience driving EVs and learning about the […]
WIFR
Beloit-based student competes nationally to create affordable eye care
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Though millions of Americans wear glasses, frames cost a pretty penny. VSP Vision Care, which provides the most vision insurance in the country, reports the average cost of glasses, not including prescription lenses, is $242. A full pair, on average, is $351 without insurance. For 18-year-old...
vanlifewanderer.com
Is Rockford, IL Safe? [2022 Crime Rates And Crime Stats]
If you are thinking about visiting Rockford, Illinois and have some qualms about the safety of the city, we got you covered. We are going to deep dive into the statistics, look at some maps, graphs and talk to the residents of the city to give you a better understanding of how safe Rockford really is.
rockrivercurrent.com
Want a free Ring video doorbell? Winnebago County has opened a second round of the program
ROCKFORD — Registration has opened for the second round of a program that allows any homeowner in Winnebago County to get a free Ring video doorbell. The doorbells are available in limited supply and will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis. You can register here to receive the doorbell and a one-year subscription subscription to the service.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Getting Reports of a major scene at a local ER
