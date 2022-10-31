ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Q985

Most Adorable Halloween Costumes Spotted In Rockford This Weekend

Whether you went out trick-or-treating, handed out candy, or stayed home with your lights off this weekend, you have probably seen endless Halloween costumes from your friends online. I normally don't dress up for Halloween since I moved out of my parents house. For half my childhood my parents dressed...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford Roasting Company to reduce weekend services at Brew Bar

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of Rockford’s independent coffee shops announced a change in services Tuesday. Starting November 4, Rockford Roasting Company at 206 N. Main Street will close on the weekends. Owners say those still looking to get their coffee fix on the weekend can visit the Rockford...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Blue Collar Coffee Co. opens in new downtown Beloit location

BELOIT, Wis. — Blue Collar Coffee Co. has opened in its new location across from the Ironworks campus in downtown. The cafe moved about a quarter-mile from Pleasant Street to 108 W. Grand Ave. in downtown. Truk’t, a street taco restaurant also owned by Geronimo Hospitality Group, is occupying the Pleasant Street space.
BELOIT, WI
100fmrockford.com

Fozzy’s Skybox offers food, drink and interactive games at Indoor Sports Center in Loves Park

LOVES PARK — Michele Fosberg was watching a soccer game at the busy Indoor Sports Center when she saw the potential for the family bar and restaurant business to expand. Less than 3 miles down the road is Fozzy’s Bar & Grill, a business owned by her husband, Nick Fosberg. And the Skybox restaurant at the top of the sports complex was in need of new operators.
LOVES PARK, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Hundreds of Early Trick or Treaters Descend on Downtown Dixon Saturday for Treat Street

Downtown Dixon was filled Saturday morning with Ghost, Ghouls, Princesses, and tons of other kids as well as adults, dressed up in their Halloween costumes. This was Treat Street hosted by Discover Dixon, KSB Hospital and Jordan Mesick of State Farm. Nurses from KSB Hospital were all dressed up for the occasion and they were amazed at how many kids came out. Naturally, they had their favorites.
DIXON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford residents trick-or-treat from their cars

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A “Candy Cruise” allowed trick-or-treaters to say in their cars. Life Church Rockford held the event over the weekend. Residents decorated their cars and rolled through to get candy. It is a format they adopted during COVID. “Kids get more candy than they know what to do with, let me tell […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

UPS holds hiring blitz in Rockford on Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — UPS said it plans to hire 1,150 seasonal employees during its annual hiring event. With shipping traffic increasing during the holiday season, UPS plans to bring in a total of 100,000 new employees company-wide. During the hiring blitz, applicants can be hired in just 25 minutes, the company said. UPS says […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Survey: Realty in the Rockford area is a family business

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the Ragans, the phrase “A chip off the old block,” goes further than just personality. “It’s just so nice to ask each other questions and really use each other as soundboards when things are going rough, or celebrate when things are going great,” said Realtor Jayne Ragan.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Automobile Accident in Loves Park

RockfordScanner.com : Automobile Accident in Loves Park
LOVES PARK, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Edgebrook Shopping Center announces indoor farmers market

ROCKFORD — Edgebrook Shopping Center is starting an indoor farmers market, and it’s set to debut this week. The indoor market will take place next to Ackerman’s Shoes in the shopping center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday, except Nov. 23, through December 7. Funding...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford school to add EV to Driver’s Education program

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Jefferson High School is one of five Illinois schools chosen to receive a $50,000 grant to purchase an electric vehicle (EV) and charging station for its Driver’s Education program. Utility provider ComEd announced it would provide $250,000 to local schools to give students first-hand experience driving EVs and learning about the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Beloit-based student competes nationally to create affordable eye care

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Though millions of Americans wear glasses, frames cost a pretty penny. VSP Vision Care, which provides the most vision insurance in the country, reports the average cost of glasses, not including prescription lenses, is $242. A full pair, on average, is $351 without insurance. For 18-year-old...
BELOIT, WI
vanlifewanderer.com

Is Rockford, IL Safe? [2022 Crime Rates And Crime Stats]

If you are thinking about visiting Rockford, Illinois and have some qualms about the safety of the city, we got you covered. We are going to deep dive into the statistics, look at some maps, graphs and talk to the residents of the city to give you a better understanding of how safe Rockford really is.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Want a free Ring video doorbell? Winnebago County has opened a second round of the program

ROCKFORD — Registration has opened for the second round of a program that allows any homeowner in Winnebago County to get a free Ring video doorbell. The doorbells are available in limited supply and will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis. You can register here to receive the doorbell and a one-year subscription subscription to the service.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Getting Reports of a major scene at a local ER

ROCKFORD, IL

