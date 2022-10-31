Read full article on original website
Related
Will November bring cooler weather to South Florida?
MIAMI -- Halloween has come and gone. And even though Christmas decorations have been popping up in some South Florida store aisles and neighborhoods, we still have the month of November to enjoy. Consider it as a transitional month: it's not too hot, not too cold, and most of the time it's just right.But here are a few things to keep in mind:Our daylight hours are getting shorter as we lose one minute and three seconds per day, which is about 30 minutes for the month.And now add the loss of Daylight-Saving Time on Nov. 6.For some, it will feel like they...
News4Jax.com
What’s the weather looking like for November?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – It’s hard to believe, but we’re quickly turning the page from October to November. While many of us look forward to the cooler days and the crisp nights the month normally brings, warmth may be the big word to use for the 11th month of the year.
Tropics could have impact on Election Day weather in Florida
Tuesday is Election Day across the country, but it's also still hurricane season for voters living in the southeast - and there may be something to keep an eye on as you head to the polls.
News4Jax.com
How many more storms can we expect in November?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – We have pushed into November, and we already have a new storm in the Atlantic. Martin formed Tuesday morning, and we inherited Lisa which formed on Oct. 31. In fact, this is only the third time there have been two storms simultaneously in November in...
Florida Weekly
The CONE of UNCERTAINTY
IN THE DAYS BEFORE HURRICANE IAN’S landfall in Lee County, people in Florida played their least-favorite game of chance: watching the cone of uncertainty. The original five-day cone issued on Friday, Sept. 23, covered the whole Florida peninsula, with the eye’s projected landfall over Lee County’s barrier islands. When the cone shifted northwesterly as the weekend progressed, many folks in Southwest Florida relaxed, even though storm watches bode ominous omens and the cone’s edge still grazed Lee County’s northernmost islands and included Charlotte County’s full coastline.
wogx.com
Disturbance in the Atlantic could have possible impacts on Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - As the end of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season approaches, the tropics are heating up with three systems currently being monitored, one of which could have weather impacts on Florida next week. Watch video above for full tropics forecast. An area of low pressure could develop over...
News4Jax.com
Man who fell off ladder during Ian among 3 Putnam County deaths attributed to storm; 130 deaths statewide
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – The death toll from Hurricane Ian continues to rise across the state. According to the Florida District Medical Examiners, 130 deaths have been attributed to the powerful storm that slammed into the state in September, WTSP reported this week. Most of the deaths occurred in...
News4Jax.com
St. Augustine’s Nights of Lights to begin in November
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The 29th annual Nights of Lights — a highly anticipated tradition — will brighten 20 blocks of St. Augustine’s historic district very soon!. Thousands flock to Downtown St. Augustine every year to see the beautiful lights display, which is likely why Nights of Lights was the JaxBest choice for best holiday event in 2021!
ABC Action News
Urban Wildlife Cameras: A secret window into the animal world of Florida
ESTERO, Fla. — The technology is simple, a motion-activated camera in a box, but the results are extraordinary. Wildlife cameras placed in backyards across Florida are helping shape how to protect and co-exist with our most loved creatures. Imagine sitting out on your back patio and seeing a bear,...
First Coast News
The moment Florida gas tax holiday ends: Watch price switch
The Florida gas tax holiday ended Tuesday. And with the click of a button... Our wallets are that much emptier. Ouch.
SpaceX slightly delays launching rocket carrying French satellite from Florida’s Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Update: SpaceX announced that it has slightly delayed the launch of the Falcon 9 rocket carrying a French satellite. The rocket will now blast off at 1:22 a.m. The delay will allow crews to complete pre-flight checkouts, SpaceX said. Read our previous story below:. Florida’s...
Did you know that flesh-eating bacterial infection cases have skyrocketed after Hurricane Ian?
Florida reported so far in 2022, 64 Vibro vulnificus infections and 13 deaths from these infections. Many, but not all cases reported were in Lee County where the highest concentration of clean-up efforts and recovery from Hurricane Ian has been occurring. This is the first-time cases of this type of...
The Weirdest Florida Stories We Found In October 2022
Even though October is over, the wild stuff that happened in Florida will continue to haunt us.
Florida’s gas tax holiday is coming to an end Tuesday; AAA expects the price at the pump to go up
Orlando, Fla. — Florida’s gas tax holiday is scheduled to end on Tuesday and experts say drivers should expect to pay more at the pumps. The gas tax holiday called for a 25-cent-per-gallon tax discount through October and as Halloween ends, so will the saving. “While Halloween is...
10NEWS
Medical examiners: Number of deaths related to Hurricane Ian in Florida rises to 125
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The number of deaths attributed to Hurricane Ian continues to rise across the state as recovery efforts continue in southwest Florida. The Florida District Medical Examiners confirm the deaths of 125 people have been related to Ian. The deaths span 18 counties in Florida, including here in the Tampa Bay area, as of Thursday, Oct. 20.
Turning burglars to "grated cheese" gets a reality check in Florida
It’s time for another update on irresponsible gun news in Florida. Today’s update stars Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, whose laser-like focus on TV camera lights has continued to highlight his tough-guy act. ...
wogx.com
Florida's gas tax holiday expires Tuesday
The sales tax holiday called for a $0.25 discount at the pump throughout October. So it stands to reason that when the gas tax is reinstated on Tuesday, drivers will see a 25-cent jump at the pump, according to AAA.
click orlando
🏡Simmering down: These Florida cities among hot housing markets starting to cool
If you’ve wanted to buy a home but have been priced out of the housing market, the pendulum between a seller’s and a buyer’s market may be swinging in your favor. The real estate market has had a tumultuous few years since 2020. At the onset of the pandemic, sales plunged sharply, as COVID-19-related uncertainty scared people away. But in June 2020, people jumped back into the market, looking for yards and larger homes in the suburbs, which were better suited for riding out the pandemic. Existing inventory plummeted, and constructing new homes was limited as supply chain issues and labor shortages meant that builders couldn’t keep up with demand. Prices have soared nationwide since autumn 2020— breaking historic records along the way—but now previously hot markets are finally showing signs of a slowdown.
8 things Floridians fear the most
Halloween is here, and while goblins, ghouls and vampires are scary, there are things even more terrifying to Floridians.
FEMA looking to hire hundreds to help Florida recover from Hurricane Ian
FEMA is looking to hire for more than 300 jobs in Brandon, Fort Myers, Kissimmee, Orlando, and Sarasota, as the state of Florida continues recovering after Hurricane Ian.
Comments / 0