Georgia State

CBS Miami

Will November bring cooler weather to South Florida?

MIAMI -- Halloween has come and gone. And even though Christmas decorations have been popping up in some South Florida store aisles and neighborhoods, we still have the month of November to enjoy. Consider it as a transitional month: it's not too hot, not too cold, and most of the time it's just right.But here are a few things to keep in mind:Our daylight hours are getting shorter as we lose one minute and three seconds per day, which is about 30 minutes for the month.And now add the loss of Daylight-Saving Time on Nov. 6.For some, it will feel like they...
MIAMI, FL
News4Jax.com

What’s the weather looking like for November?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – It’s hard to believe, but we’re quickly turning the page from October to November. While many of us look forward to the cooler days and the crisp nights the month normally brings, warmth may be the big word to use for the 11th month of the year.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

How many more storms can we expect in November?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – We have pushed into November, and we already have a new storm in the Atlantic. Martin formed Tuesday morning, and we inherited Lisa which formed on Oct. 31. In fact, this is only the third time there have been two storms simultaneously in November in...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Weekly

The CONE of UNCERTAINTY

IN THE DAYS BEFORE HURRICANE IAN’S landfall in Lee County, people in Florida played their least-favorite game of chance: watching the cone of uncertainty. The original five-day cone issued on Friday, Sept. 23, covered the whole Florida peninsula, with the eye’s projected landfall over Lee County’s barrier islands. When the cone shifted northwesterly as the weekend progressed, many folks in Southwest Florida relaxed, even though storm watches bode ominous omens and the cone’s edge still grazed Lee County’s northernmost islands and included Charlotte County’s full coastline.
LEE COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

Disturbance in the Atlantic could have possible impacts on Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - As the end of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season approaches, the tropics are heating up with three systems currently being monitored, one of which could have weather impacts on Florida next week. Watch video above for full tropics forecast. An area of low pressure could develop over...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

St. Augustine’s Nights of Lights to begin in November

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The 29th annual Nights of Lights — a highly anticipated tradition — will brighten 20 blocks of St. Augustine’s historic district very soon!. Thousands flock to Downtown St. Augustine every year to see the beautiful lights display, which is likely why Nights of Lights was the JaxBest choice for best holiday event in 2021!
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
ABC Action News

Urban Wildlife Cameras: A secret window into the animal world of Florida

ESTERO, Fla. — The technology is simple, a motion-activated camera in a box, but the results are extraordinary. Wildlife cameras placed in backyards across Florida are helping shape how to protect and co-exist with our most loved creatures. Imagine sitting out on your back patio and seeing a bear,...
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Medical examiners: Number of deaths related to Hurricane Ian in Florida rises to 125

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The number of deaths attributed to Hurricane Ian continues to rise across the state as recovery efforts continue in southwest Florida. The Florida District Medical Examiners confirm the deaths of 125 people have been related to Ian. The deaths span 18 counties in Florida, including here in the Tampa Bay area, as of Thursday, Oct. 20.
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Florida's gas tax holiday expires Tuesday

The sales tax holiday called for a $0.25 discount at the pump throughout October. So it stands to reason that when the gas tax is reinstated on Tuesday, drivers will see a 25-cent jump at the pump, according to AAA.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

🏡Simmering down: These Florida cities among hot housing markets starting to cool

If you’ve wanted to buy a home but have been priced out of the housing market, the pendulum between a seller’s and a buyer’s market may be swinging in your favor. The real estate market has had a tumultuous few years since 2020. At the onset of the pandemic, sales plunged sharply, as COVID-19-related uncertainty scared people away. But in June 2020, people jumped back into the market, looking for yards and larger homes in the suburbs, which were better suited for riding out the pandemic. Existing inventory plummeted, and constructing new homes was limited as supply chain issues and labor shortages meant that builders couldn’t keep up with demand. Prices have soared nationwide since autumn 2020— breaking historic records along the way—but now previously hot markets are finally showing signs of a slowdown.
FLORIDA STATE

