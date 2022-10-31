ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Victoria to sponsor Australian Diamonds netball team after Hancock Prospecting exit

By Mike Hytner
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oS9Fw_0isWrvl300
The Australian Diamonds netball team will now be sponsored by Visit Victoria after Hancock Prospecting ended a sponsorship deal amid a player backlash.

The Victorian government has announced a four-and-a-half-year deal to become the new sponsor of Netball Australia after Hancock Prospecting’s withdrawal from its $15m partnership amid controversy earlier this month.

The state’s premier, Daniel Andrews, has called the agreement, which will see Visit Victoria plug the hole left by Hancock Prospecting, “a coup”.

Andrews said on Monday the new deal – also worth $15m – had several elements to it and, in addition to supporting the game at the elite level, the partnership will aim to encourage grassroots participation in the sport, particularly in culturally diverse communities.

Andrews also confirmed that Diamonds players would wear the Visit Victoria logo on their uniforms. Under the original Hancock Prospecting deal, some of the playing group expressed concerns that ultimately led to the agreement’s demise.

The Diamonds – the world’s top-ranked team – will play one Test match a year for the duration of the deal and hold their high-performance training camps in Victoria between 2023 and 2026. Next year’s Super Netball Grand Final will also be played in Victoria as part of the deal.

“We are really thrilled today to be able to announce a four-and-a-half-year sponsorship deal where Visit Victoria will become a significant sponsor for the Australian Diamonds netball team,” Andrews said. “This is a coup for our state.

“Obviously there was a sponsor. That sponsor was no more so there was a gap and Visit Victoria raced to fill it. Other states wanted this but Victoria secured it.

“Players in that Diamonds team will wear the Visit Victoria logo. There will be social media content, digital content, advertising during big games. There’ll also be, courtside, a presence as well, taking what is the sports capital, the major events sports capital – food, wine, everything in between capital – of our nation. It’s all about encouraging more people to come here and visit Victoria.

“There’ll be members of the national squad that’ll be involved in participation efforts at that grassroots level. So, going out into Victorian communities, particularly in culturally and linguistically diverse areas.

“As I said, the uniform, logo, signage, promotional material, all manner of digital content – again, using the very best netballers in our country to project all that we offer nationally and internationally. That advertising’s really important.”

Cash-strapped Netball Australia has been searching for a new sponsor – and a way to ease the financial stress on the organisation – since Hancock pulled out of its deal on 22 October after a player backlash led to scrutiny.

The team had reportedly stood with squad member Donnell Wallam, an Indigenous player, who had raised concerns within the playing group about the company’s record on Indigenous issues. Despite pulling out, Hancock said it would provide short-term funding until a new major partner was found.

Netball Australia chief executive, Kelly Ryan, welcomed the new deal that covers the national team’s preparations for next year’s Netball World Cup and Victorian 2026 Commonwealth Games.

“Victoria is a proud sporting state and we are delighted to announce a new partnership with Visit Victoria,” Ryan said. “The partnership will guarantee Victorians the opportunity to experience more netball across the next five years.

“This investment will benefit all levels of netball – from our pathway system to the Suncorp Super Netball League and the Origin Australian Diamonds.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Diamonds coach hails strength of netball’s ‘brand’ with new sponsor secured

Diamonds coach Stacey Marinkovich says the Victorian government’s sponsorship of Netball Australia underlines the sport’s strong brand and how well her team is regarded nationwide. Marinkovich was speaking for the first time since the $15m deal with Visit Victoria was struck with Netball Australia. The four-and-a-half-year sponsorship arrangement...
BBC

Alice Capsey among six players awarded first England Women central contracts

Teenager Alice Capsey is among six players who have been awarded their first England Women central contracts. Lauren Bell, Charlie Dean, Freya Kemp, Emma Lamb and Issy Wong have also earned contracts for 2022-23. Tash Farrant is among the 18 players to receive a contract from the England and Wales...
BBC

Rugby League World Cup: Australia - Cleary & Cherry-Evans both in squad

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. Nathan Cleary and Daly Cherry-Evans have both been named in Australia's squad for their Rugby League World Cup quarter-final against Lebanon.
The Guardian

Migos: Takeoff shot dead in Houston aged 28

Takeoff, the third member of Migos alongside the rappers Quavo and Offset, has died. The 28-year-old rapper, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was fatally shot at a bowling alley in Houston where he and Quavo were playing dice around 2.30am; Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people on the premises were shot and taken to hospital while Quavo was unharmed. TMZ first reported the news, which was later confirmed by a local Houston outlet, this morning (1 November).
GEORGIA STATE
BBC

T20 World Cup: England reignite World Cup hopes with New Zealand win

England 179-6 (20 overs): Buttler 73 (47), Hales 52 (40); Ferguson 2-45 New Zealand 159-6 (20 overs): Phillips 62 (36); S Curran 2-26, Woakes 2-33 England earned a nerve-shredding 20-run win over New Zealand to reignite their hopes in the Men's T20 World Cup in Australia. Knowing defeat would all...
The Guardian

Cormac Roth, musician and son of Tim Roth, dies aged 25

Cormac Roth, the musician and son of actor Tim Roth, has died at the age of 25. The guitarist and composer had been diagnosed with stage 3 germ cell cancer in November 2021. He died on 16 October 2022. “He was a wild and electric ball of energy and his...
The Guardian

England ‘baffled’ by criticism after sealing Canada World Cup semi-final

England insist they have no plans to change their forward-dominated gameplan after a 41-5 win against Australia set up a Women’s Rugby World Cup semi‑final against Canada. All seven of England’s tries against the Wallaroos came from their hard‑edged pack with the captain, Sarah Hunter, and the head coach, Simon Middleton, adamant their team’s route-one approach offers the best chance of global domination.
The Guardian

Giant rabbits ‘bred for meat’ looking for new homes after Northumberland rescue

Dozens of giant rabbits – one of which weighs as much as a jack russell terrier – are looking for new homes after being “bred for their meat” on an allotment. The RSPCA rescued 42 Flemish giant rabbits in Ashington, Northumberland, which were found living in “dreadful conditions in cramped hutches, where they had been left to breed with each other”.
The Guardian

The Guardian

491K+
Followers
112K+
Post
230M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy