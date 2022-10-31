NEW YORK (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter, leading the Chicago Bulls to a 108-99 victory over Brooklyn on Tuesday night in the Nets’ first game after a coaching change. The Nets announced Steve Nash was out earlier in the day, then fell to 2-6 with Jacque Vaughn leading them. Kevin Durant had 32 points and nine rebounds for the Nets, but Kyrie Irving managed only four points on 2-for-12 shooting. He missed all six 3-point attempts. Vaughn stopped short of equating Irving’s struggles to the criticism he’s been dealing with since posting a link to a film with antisemitic content on his Twitter account last week.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO