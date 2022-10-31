Read full article on original website
Jazz beat Grizzlies for second time in three days
Lauri Markkanen compiled a season-high 31 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots to lead the Utah Jazz to a
NBC Sports
Draymond pinpoints bigger issue to Dubs' fouling problem
The Warriors through seven games are in a different world than where they and eveybody else expected them to be. After back-to-back losses to the Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons, two teams thought of as being near the bottom of the NBA, the Warriors come into their Tuesday night contest against the Heat in Miami with a 3-4 record.
Klay Thompson's Status For Warriors-Heat Game
Klay Thompson is not on the injury report for Tuesday’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat.
Holiday delivers as Bucks nip Pistons 110-108, stay unbeaten
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday made sure the young and pesky Detroit Pistons wouldn’t take down an NBA heavyweight for a second straight night. Holiday delivered one of the step-back jumpers that make his teammates marvel as he connected on a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 45.3 seconds left in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 110-108 victory over the Pistons on Monday night. Holiday finished with 25 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. “He’s just a magician with it, man, the type of step-backs he does,” said Milwaukee’s Bobby Portis, who had 15 points and 12 rebounds. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points and Brook Lopez had 24 to help the Bucks (6-0) remained the NBA’s lone undefeated team. Cade Cunningham scored 27 points and Bojan Bogdanovic added 23 for the Pistons.
LaVine has 20 in 4th, Bulls beat Nets in 1st game after Nash
NEW YORK (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter, leading the Chicago Bulls to a 108-99 victory over Brooklyn on Tuesday night in the Nets’ first game after a coaching change. The Nets announced Steve Nash was out earlier in the day, then fell to 2-6 with Jacque Vaughn leading them. Kevin Durant had 32 points and nine rebounds for the Nets, but Kyrie Irving managed only four points on 2-for-12 shooting. He missed all six 3-point attempts. Vaughn stopped short of equating Irving’s struggles to the criticism he’s been dealing with since posting a link to a film with antisemitic content on his Twitter account last week.
ESPN
Garland scores 29 in return, Cavs edge Celtics 114-113 in OT
CLEVELAND -- — Darius Garland scored 29 points in his return after missing five games with an ugly eye injury, Donovan Mitchell added 25 and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics 114-113 in overtime on Wednesday night for their sixth straight victory. Garland added 12 assists, including an...
Bulls' Zach LaVine Outscores Nets in Fourth Quarter of Comeback Win
10 observations: LaVine barrage fuels comeback vs. Nets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Through two-and-a-half quarters, spotty Chicago Bulls' defense looked poised to sink them in a winnable game at the Brooklyn Nets. But Zach LaVine, with 20 fourth quarter points, and the rest of his side had other...
Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu's Defense on Kyrie Irving Impressed Zach LaVine
Zach LaVine lauds Ayo Dosunmu's defense on Kyrie Irving originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ayo Dosunmu returned from a one-game injury absence Tuesday night with a daunting assignment in front of him. Get the Chicago Bulls off to a better start to the game against a desperate Brooklyn Nets...
Zach LaVine, Ayo Dosunmu Active on Bulls-Nets Injury Report
Zach LaVine, Ayo Dosunmu active for Bulls-Nets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls got a bit of good injury news ahead of Tuesday's road matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. Zach LaVine, who had been listed questionable with knee injury management, and Ayo Dosunmu, who had been questionable...
NBC Sports
49ers among NFL trade deadline winners with new backfield
There rarely is a quiet day during an NFL season. Tuesday's trade deadline was another level of chaos, however, as teams scrambled to add talent to their playoff hopes or stash draft picks for next spring. NFL insiders were glued to each of their five phones until the 1 p.m. PT buzzer.
Detroit News
Niyo: Hockenson trade puts Lions GM Holmes on the clock
Allen Park – Brad Holmes knows what comes next. And to a certain extent, the Lions’ general manager already knows how it feels, having watched Matthew Stafford — the quarterback he traded away almost immediately after he arrived in Detroit — winning a Super Bowl with his former team, the Los Angeles Rams, back in February.
Detroit News
Red Wings' Matt Luff back on the ice after 18 stitches following puck to the face
Buffalo, N.Y. — Matt Luff isn't a big fan of blood, so this wasn't ideal. Luff was hit on the side of his mouth Saturday night with a shot puck against Minnesota. Luff immediately looked and felt around his face to assess the damage. The news wasn't good. "I...
