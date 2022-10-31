Read full article on original website
Related
WDIO-TV
After tragic crush, lost shoes await owners at Seoul gym
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Days after more than 150 Halloween revelers died in South Korea’s deadliest crowd surge, a quiet but wrenching reminder of the disaster remained Tuesday: Hundreds of abandoned shoes have been laid out in neat rows in a badminton court in the capital Seoul.
WDIO-TV
South Korea issues air raid alert after North fires missiles
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea Wednesday that prompted South Korea to issue an air raid alert on its eastern island, escalating animosities between the rivals. The launches came hours after North Korea issued a veiled threat to use nuclear...
WDIO-TV
North Korea keeps up missile barrage with ICBM
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea added to its barrage of recent weapons tests on Thursday, firing at least three missiles including an intercontinental ballistic missile that forced the Japanese government to issue evacuation alerts and temporarily halt trains. The launches are the latest in a series of...
WDIO-TV
North Korea warns US of ‘powerful’ response to allied drills
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s Foreign Ministry criticized the United States for expanding joint military exercises with South Korea that it claims are practice for a potential invasion, and it warned Tuesday of “more powerful follow-up measures” in response. The statement from the ministry...
WDIO-TV
Paul Pelosi’s accused attacker to appear for first time
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap her is to be arraigned Tuesday on attempted murder and other charges. David DePape, a fringe activist drawn to conspiracy theories, was expected to face the...
WDIO-TV
Brazil truckers jam traffic to protest Bolsonaro loss
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian truckers supportive of President Jair Bolsonaro blocked hundreds of roads early Tuesday to protest his election loss to former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Since the leftist da Silva’s’s victory Sunday night, many truck drivers have jammed traffic in areas across...
WDIO-TV
Shanghai Disney guests kept in closed park for virus testing
BEIJING (AP) — Visitors to Shanghai Disneyland were temporarily blocked from leaving as part of virus testing that extended to more than 400,000 people, the city government announced Tuesday. The park closed Monday for testing of staff and visitors, Walt Disney Co. and the government said in separate statements....
WDIO-TV
Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says
HOUSTON (AP) — The rapper Takeoff, best known for his work with the Grammy-nominated trio Migos, is dead after a shooting early Tuesday outside a bowling alley in Houston, a representative confirmed. He was 28. Kirsnick Khari Ball, known as Takeoff, was part of Migos along with Quavo and...
WDIO-TV
Ethiopian govt, Tigray agree to end fighting after 2 years
PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — Ethiopia’s warring sides agreed Wednesday to a permanent cessation of hostilities in a conflict believed to have killed hundreds of thousands, but enormous challenges lie ahead, including getting all parties to lay down arms or withdraw. The war in Africa’s second-most populous country,...
Christian monastery possibly pre-dating Islam found in UAE
SINIYAH ISLAND, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An ancient Christian monastery possibly dating as far back as the years before Islam spread across the Arabian Peninsula has been discovered on an island off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, officials announced Thursday. The monastery on Siniyah Island, part...
WDIO-TV
Greece: Dozens missing after boat carrying migrants sinks
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities have launched a major search and rescue operation for dozens of migrants missing after a boat they were traveling on from Turkey overturned and sank in rough weather overnight between the islands of Evia and Andros. The coast guard said Tuesday that nine...
WDIO-TV
AP PHOTOS: Farmers in Kashmir try growing saffron indoors
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — As climate change impacts the production of prized saffron in Indian-controlled Kashmir, scientists are shifting to a largely new technique for growing one of the world’s most expensive spices in the Himalayan region: indoor cultivation. Results in laboratory settings have been promising, experts say,...
Ukraine war: boost or setback for climate efforts?
BERLIN (AP) — Luetzerath may be 1,000 miles from Ukraine, but it is an indirect victim of Russia’s invasion and some fear so is Earth’s climate. The ancient hamlet in western Germany will soon be demolished along with a wind park to expand a nearby coal mine, despite protests from environmentalists who fear millions more tons of heat-trapping carbon dioxide will be released into the atmosphere.
With no word on visas, Canada's CBC closes China bureau
BEIJING (AP) — Canada’s public broadcaster CBC says it is closing its China bureau after the Chinese government ignored requests to base a reporter in Beijing. CBC said its applications had been met “by months-long silence from Chinese officials.” The broadcaster’s last correspondent left Beijing as China closed down amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The bureau, located in one of Beijing’s high-security diplomatic compounds, had remained open in anticipation of re-staffing. On Thursday, a plaque identifying the bureau remained posted on the outside wall but no one responded to knocks and doorbell rings. Calls to the bureau’s number published by the Chinese Foreign Ministry also went unanswered.
After six years, UN climate summit returns to Africa
The U.N. climate summit is back in Africa after six years and four consecutive Europe-based conferences
Russia-Ukraine war live news: Blinken hails Turkish help as grain export deal resumes
US secretary of state urges Russia to renew participation in UN-backed deal; loaded ships to depart Ukrainian ports on Thursday, UN coordinator says
Comments / 0