Lexington, KY

247Sports

By The Numbers: Kentucky 21, Missouri 17

No. 24 Kentucky's 21-17 win at Missouri Saturday by the numbers:. – Kentucky is 6-3 overall and 3-3 in the SEC, while Missouri is 4-5, 2-4 in the league. – UK leads the series with Missouri, 9-4. – The Wildcats have won seven of the last eight. – Kentucky leads...
COLUMBIA, MO
247Sports

Louisville secures bowl eligibility, but 'a lot of work' remains

Raise your hand if you had Louisville securing bowl eligibility in week 10 of the season. Now, keep it up if you had that same projection after a stunning loss at Boston College on Oct. 1 dropped UofL to 2-3 on the season. I imagine that the raised hands are few. That is unless you are a member of Scott Satterfield’s team and coaching staff.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Malik Cunningham ties Lamar Jackson record for career TDs

Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham wasn't perfect on Saturday night. But in the end, Cunningham threw for three touchdowns and led the Cardinals to a fourth straight victory with a 34-10 win over James Madison. And he tied a school record that Lamar Jackson set when he was at Louisville. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Humana's full statement in response to WDRB

In response to a media inquiry from WDRB, Humana provided the following company statement:. Humana is a home-grown success story for Kentucky and a leading contributor to the economic growth, community involvement and corporate philanthropy of the state. Our company is proud to have such a major presence in Louisville, and we provide a strong anchor for the Downtown business community.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Person falls off bridge after Kentucky crash

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A person had to be rescued after falling off a bridge in Rockcastle County. An early Monday morning post on the Broadhead Fire Department’s Facebook page says they were called by the Mount Vernon Fire Department to help rescue someone who fell off a bridge on KY 461 at US 150.
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
WISH-TV

2 auto industry firms in Indiana announce layoffs, plant closing

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Two businesses associated with the automotive industry this week announced job reductions in Indiana, and one of them will close a southern Indiana plant. The corporate headquarters of used-car dealer J.D. Byrider will lay off 43 employees at the end of 2022, the company told...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing; jackpot now at $1.2 billion

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s another reason to check your tickets. Four winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing, including one worth $1 million. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning tickets were sold at locations in Merrillville, New Albany and Evansville. They include two $50,000 tickets, a $100,000 ticket and a $1 million ticket.
INDIANA STATE
WBKR

Here’s What This Cute Little Woolly Worm Says About Kentucky’s Winter

Have you heard that woolly worms are a winter weather predictor? We recently spotted the most active woolly worm ever and he told us a lot about Kentucky winter 2022-23. Growing up I remember my momma used to tell me that woolly worms could tell us how harsh winter was going to be. My brother and I loved going outside when the weather would get cooler and hunting for woolly worms. We would collect them and see what we thought winter was going to be like.
KENTUCKY STATE
247Sports

247Sports

