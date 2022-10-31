Read full article on original website
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
By The Numbers: Kentucky 21, Missouri 17
No. 24 Kentucky's 21-17 win at Missouri Saturday by the numbers:. – Kentucky is 6-3 overall and 3-3 in the SEC, while Missouri is 4-5, 2-4 in the league. – UK leads the series with Missouri, 9-4. – The Wildcats have won seven of the last eight. – Kentucky leads...
Louisville secures bowl eligibility, but 'a lot of work' remains
Raise your hand if you had Louisville securing bowl eligibility in week 10 of the season. Now, keep it up if you had that same projection after a stunning loss at Boston College on Oct. 1 dropped UofL to 2-3 on the season. I imagine that the raised hands are few. That is unless you are a member of Scott Satterfield’s team and coaching staff.
Louisville wins fourth straight with 34-10 victory over James Madison
Louisville picked up its fourth consecutive win with a 34-10 victory over visiting James Madison on Saturday night at Cardinal Stadium. UofL improves to 6-3 overall, while JMU falls to 5-3. It’s the Dukes third straight loss. The Dukes entered the game among the nation’s leaders in scoring offense...
Watch: Scott Satterfield, players following Louisville's win over James Madison
Louisville used a dominating second half to dispatch visiting James Madison 34-10 on Saturday night at Cardinal Stadium. The defense limited the Dukes to just nine first downs, 193 total yards and a season low in scoring, while the offense produced a pair of 100-yard rushers in Tiyon Evans and Jawhar Jordan.
Five-star forward Carter Bryant making official visit to Louisville
Newport Coast, Calif., Sage Hill High School five-star prospect Carter Bryant was supposed to visit Louisville for the Louisville Live event a few weeks back. Bryant was unable to make that visit but rescheduled the trip and is on campus this weekend at U of L. The Class of 2024...
Rick Pitino reacts to Louisville news: ‘I believe the championship banner will be hung again
It was a day of vindication for former Louisville head basketball coach Rick Pitino after the Independent Accountability Resolution Process did not place the program under major sanctions over the recruitment of Brian Bowen. Pitino, now the head coach at Iona University, said that the panel showed a commitment to...
TRANSCRIPT: Everything Scott Satterfield said after Louisville whipped James Madison
The University of Louisville football team amassed 467 yards of total offense and the defense pitched a second-half shutout. And that added up to a 34-10 win over James Madison on Saturday night at Cardinal Stadium. Malik Cunningham threw for three touchdowns, while Tiyon Evans ran for 126 yards and...
Kentucky HC John Calipari discusses grieving with team after death of players' father
The Wildcats head coach discusses how he is handling the sudden death of Daimion Collins' father with the player and with his team.
Malik Cunningham ties Lamar Jackson record for career TDs
Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham wasn't perfect on Saturday night. But in the end, Cunningham threw for three touchdowns and led the Cardinals to a fourth straight victory with a 34-10 win over James Madison. And he tied a school record that Lamar Jackson set when he was at Louisville. The...
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in history
Information in this article is sourced from reputable online historical sources, which are cited in and below the story. Wellcome Collection/Francis Countway Library, CC 4.0. At first, the woman thought that she was pregnant. But when the baby didn’t come after the gestation period, the doctor did the surgery.
What Georgia Win Would Mean For Tennessee's CFP Hopes
Tom Fornelli, Josh Pate, and Dennis Dodd join Chip Patterson to break down what a Georgia win would mean for Tennessee's CFP hopes.
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Kentucky, you should add the following town to your list.
Humana's full statement in response to WDRB
In response to a media inquiry from WDRB, Humana provided the following company statement:. Humana is a home-grown success story for Kentucky and a leading contributor to the economic growth, community involvement and corporate philanthropy of the state. Our company is proud to have such a major presence in Louisville, and we provide a strong anchor for the Downtown business community.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Person falls off bridge after Kentucky crash
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A person had to be rescued after falling off a bridge in Rockcastle County. An early Monday morning post on the Broadhead Fire Department’s Facebook page says they were called by the Mount Vernon Fire Department to help rescue someone who fell off a bridge on KY 461 at US 150.
Kentucky’s Oldest City Is Also One of the Oldest in the U.S.
I forget how old Kentucky is from time to time. And I recently remembered that I forget that fact when I read that we live in one of the most haunted states in the United States. And why not?. HISTORIC KENTUCKY. Kentucky entered the union in 1792--two states shy of...
2 auto industry firms in Indiana announce layoffs, plant closing
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Two businesses associated with the automotive industry this week announced job reductions in Indiana, and one of them will close a southern Indiana plant. The corporate headquarters of used-car dealer J.D. Byrider will lay off 43 employees at the end of 2022, the company told...
State police cancel Silver Alert after missing woman found in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A statewide Silver Alert was canceled Tuesday for a missing woman last seen in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police issued the alert Monday afternoon for Diana Szostecki, 65, who was last seen in Floyds Knobs on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 6:15 p.m. Police said Szostecki was...
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing; jackpot now at $1.2 billion
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s another reason to check your tickets. Four winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing, including one worth $1 million. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning tickets were sold at locations in Merrillville, New Albany and Evansville. They include two $50,000 tickets, a $100,000 ticket and a $1 million ticket.
Here’s What This Cute Little Woolly Worm Says About Kentucky’s Winter
Have you heard that woolly worms are a winter weather predictor? We recently spotted the most active woolly worm ever and he told us a lot about Kentucky winter 2022-23. Growing up I remember my momma used to tell me that woolly worms could tell us how harsh winter was going to be. My brother and I loved going outside when the weather would get cooler and hunting for woolly worms. We would collect them and see what we thought winter was going to be like.
