Alaskan storm will bring big winds and cold air but little rain to San Diego County this week

This week's storm will produce powerful surf along the San Diego County coastline. (NOAA/NWS)

A storm out of the Gulf of Alaska will drop down the interior of California this week, bringing strong winds and very cold air to San Diego County by late Tuesday or early Wednesday. But the "inside slider" system won't deliver much rain.

"If the storm stayed offshore it would pick up more moisture, but that's not going to happen," said Brandt Maxwell, a forecaster at the National Weather Service. "This is like a training storm for winter."

Initial forecasts suggested that parts of inland San Diego County could get 0.70 inches to 1 inch of rain from early Wednesday through late Thursday. But Maxwell says much of the county will only get 0.25 inches of rain. Roughly 1 to 2 inches of snow could fall on the peaks of Mount Laguna and Palomar Mountain, starting Wednesday afternoon.

Forecasters also say that the system will produce only modest rain in the Sierra Nevada, which feeds many of the state's reservoirs. The only place likely to get a heavy soaking is the Pacific Northwest.

The change in temperature will be much more noticeable. San Diego's daytime high will be 74 on Monday, which is Halloween. That's normal for this time of year. Then things trail off. The high will be 69 on Tuesday, 65 on Wednesday, 62 on Thursday and 66 on Friday.

The coldest day will be Thursday. The weather service says the daily high will be 22 degrees below normal at Campo, 21 degrees below average at Mount Laguna, 20 degrees below average at Ramona, Julian and Alpine, 18 degrees below average at Palomar Mountain, 14 degrees below average at El Cajon, and 11 degrees below normal in San Diego.

"Winds will begin to increase ahead of the front Tuesday afternoon and evening for the mountains and deserts," the weather service said in a statement. "Peak gusts of 40 to 50 mph expected. More widespread post-frontal winds are expected Wednesday afternoon through Thursday from the coastal waters to the deserts.

"Peak gusts for Wednesday afternoon through Thursday will be 25 to 30 mph for the coast and valleys, up to 35 mph in the deserts, and 40 to 55 in the mountains. The strongest mountain winds will be in San Diego and Riverside counties."

The storm will clear to the east by late Thursday and will be followed by sunny skies on Friday.

Updates :

1:12 p.m. Oct. 31, 2022 : New forcecast information provided.



This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .